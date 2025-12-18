Πέμπτη 18 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
IRIS Sets Course for Pan-European Expansion and Higher Limits in 2026
English edition 18 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 08:22

IRIS Sets Course for Pan-European Expansion and Higher Limits in 2026

As announced by the CEO of IRIS, transaction limits for this service will double as of Jan. 15. Individuals will be able to transfer up to 1,000 euros per day.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Τσάι & καφές: Πώς επηρεάζουν την υγεία των οστών των γυναικών

Τσάι & καφές: Πώς επηρεάζουν την υγεία των οστών των γυναικών

Spotlight

Significant changes are underway for Greece’s unified instant payments ecosystem, IRIS, as DIAS S.A. moves to position it as the dominant channel for real-time account-to-account transfers, both domestically and across borders, by 2026.

According to a Dec. 16 presentation, daily transaction limits for IRIS will be revised, the system will soon support mobile transfers in nine more European countries, and efforts will continue to simplify in-store payments. Central to this is the “IRIS Everywhere” project, which aims to make Greece the first European country with universal instant account-to-account payment acceptance at all points of sale.

The most popular service, IRIS P2P, lets individuals transfer funds to others—or between their own accounts at different banks—without fees. These non-commercial transfers, typically between friends, currently have a 500-euro daily limit. On average, about 300,000 IRIS P2P transactions occur daily, with a recent peak of 500,000.

Higher limits from January

As announced by the CEO of IRIS, transaction limits for this service will double as of Jan. 15. Individuals will be able to transfer up to 1,000 euros per day, while a new monthly cap of 5,000 euros will be introduced.

From the same date, the separate limit for transfers from consumers to self-employed professionals—used for commercial transactions—will also double to 1,000 euros per day, without any monthly ceiling. It is noted that adoption of IRIS has been mandatory for sole proprietorships since last year.

In-store payments and European reach

IRIS Commerce was upgraded on Dec. 1. Until recently, it supported only online transactions. It now enables all legal entities to accept IRIS payments at their physical stores via card acceptance terminals, with no daily or monthly limits for consumers.

At the same time, DIAS is participating through IRIS in the emerging pan-European instant payments network EuroPA, which brings together 10 countries: Greece, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Andorra.

As noted, IRIS will be technically ready in the first half of 2026 to support cross-border P2P transactions via the EuroPA network. This development marks a shift toward a truly European framework for instant payments, moving beyond national boundaries.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Τράπεζες
Alpha Bank: Σε γενικό μετασχηματισμό και rebranding το 2026

Alpha Bank: Σε γενικό μετασχηματισμό και rebranding το 2026

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Τσάι & καφές: Πώς επηρεάζουν την υγεία των οστών των γυναικών

Τσάι & καφές: Πώς επηρεάζουν την υγεία των οστών των γυναικών

Πολιτική
Βουλή: Τα ΕΛΤΑ στην Επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας [Live]

Βουλή: Τα ΕΛΤΑ στην Επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας [Live]

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked
English edition 17.12.25

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greek regulators warn of a booming underground gambling market worth up to €1.7 billion, unveiling new legislation, tougher enforcement powers, and advanced technology to protect minors, rein in illegal operators, and overhaul casino licensing

Σύνταξη
EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English edition 17.12.25

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

Σύνταξη
Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away
English edition 15.12.25

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away

Eirini Marinaki, wife of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Vangelis Marinakis, passed away today at her home.

Σύνταξη
Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content
English edition 13.12.25

Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content

The entertainment giant partners with OpenAI’s Sora platform, allowing users to create short videos with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters while securing intellectual property rights and enhancing content safety measures

Σύνταξη
What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President
English edition 12.12.25

What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President

The Eurogroup, a key forum for the 20 eurozone finance ministers, coordinates economic policy and ensures the stability of the euro. Newly elected president Kyriakos Piera­kakis will set priorities, mediate discussions, and represent the eurozone internationally

Σύνταξη
MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App
English edition 12.12.25

MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App

Greece unveils MyHealthApp, a digital assistant giving citizens secure access to medical records, test results, prescriptions, and vaccination history, streamlining healthcare management and emphasizing prevention

Σύνταξη
Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub
English edition 12.12.25

Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub

Customers will be able to withdraw cash at participating stores by having the amount charged to their card at the POS and receiving the money directly from the merchant.

Σύνταξη
Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026
English edition 03.12.25

Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026

Greece has extended its Social Tourism program through June 2026, offering subsidized holidays, expanded stay durations, and increased funding for select regions, with updated benefits for both workers and unemployed beneficiaries

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Αλεξανδρούπολη: Ενώπιον του εισαγγελέα οδηγείται η μητέρα του 3χρονου που πέθανε από ασιτία
Στην Αλεξανδρούπολη 18.12.25

Ενώπιον του εισαγγελέα οδηγείται η μητέρα του 3χρονου που πέθανε από ασιτία

Το πόρισμα της ιατροδικαστικής εξέτασης δείχνει ότι ο θάνατος του παιδιού στην Αλεξανδρούπολη οφείλεται σε πολυοργανική ανεπάρκεια, αποτέλεσμα σοβαρού και παρατεταμένου υποσιτισμού

Σύνταξη
Ελβετικό φράγκο: Τι προβλέπει για τα δάνεια η τροπολογία που κατατέθηκε στη Βουλή (πίνακες)
Τα κριτήρια 18.12.25

Τι προβλέπει για τα δάνεια σε ελβετικό φράγκο η τροπολογία που κατατέθηκε στη Βουλή (πίνακες)

Η ρύθμιση έρχεται να αντιμετωπίσει ένα χρόνιο πρόβλημα για όσους έλαβαν δάνειο σε ελβετικό φράγκο και βρίσκονται εγκλωβισμένοι στην αύξηση του νομίσματος

Σύνταξη
Οργισμένη αντίδραση ΠΑΣΟΚ: «Η ΝΔ ευτελίζει την εξεταστική και διαρρέει το περιεχόμενο κατάθεσης του Παπασταύρου»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.12.25

Οργισμένη αντίδραση ΠΑΣΟΚ: «Η ΝΔ ευτελίζει την εξεταστική και διαρρέει το περιεχόμενο κατάθεσης του Παπασταύρου»

Το ΠΑΣΟΚ κάνει λόγο για πρωτοφανείς καταστάσεις στην εξεταστική επιτροπή του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ σημειώνοντας ότι «Η ΝΔ ευτελίζει την εξεταστική», καταταστρατηγεί τη νομοθεσία ενώ όπως αναφέρει «τίθεται θέμα αξιοπιστίας του μάρτυρα και της διαδικασίας»

Σύνταξη
Νεκρός από πυροβολισμούς ποδοσφαιριστής της Μπαρτσελόνα από το Εκουαδόρ!
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.12.25

Νεκρός από πυροβολισμούς ποδοσφαιριστής της Μπαρτσελόνα από το Εκουαδόρ!

Ο ποδοσφαιριστής της Μπαρτσελόνα Σπόρτινγκ Κλαμπ, Μάριο Πινέιδα, σκοτώθηκε την Τετάρτη (17/12) μετά από επίθεση στην πόλη Γουαγιακίλ, όπως ανακοίνωσε η ομάδα από τον Ισημερινό!

Σύνταξη
Κυψέλη: «Δεν θέλουμε να φοβόμαστε μέσα στο σχολείο μας» – Ξανά υπό κατάληψη το 15ο Γυμνάσιο
Τεταμένο κλίμα 18.12.25

«Δεν θέλουμε να φοβόμαστε μέσα στο σχολείο μας» - Ξανά υπό κατάληψη το 15ο Γυμνάσιο στην Κυψέλη

Το σχολείο στην Κυψέλη είχε ανοίξει χθες μετά το επεισόδιο με το λουκέτο που είχαν βάλει μαθητές στην κεντρική είσοδο - και ενώ η πρώτη κατάληψη είχε λήξει -, κλειδώνοντας μέσα δύο διευθυντές

Σύνταξη
Λόκυ: Η αδεσποτούλα γατούλα που αγαπά όλους τους ανθρώπους περιμένει τον άνθρωπό της
Υιοθεσία 18.12.25

Κάνουμε δώρο στον εαυτό μας την αδεσποτούλα γατούλα Λόκυ που τόσο επιζητά το παντοτινό της σπίτι

Η Λόκυ γεννήθηκε σε ένα σπίτι, όπου ζούσαν και άλλες πολλές γατούλες. Προσπαθούσαν να επιβιώσουν κάτω από άθλιες συνθήκες. Τις είχε μία ηλικιωμένη γυναίκα.

Τζούλη Τούντα
Τζούλη Τούντα
Ο πειρασμός της αντιπολιτικής
Editorial 18.12.25

Ο πειρασμός της αντιπολιτικής

Σε καιρούς βαθιάς κρίσης του πολιτικού συστήματος υπάρχει πάντα ο πειρασμός της δημιουργίας «αντιπολιτικών σχημάτων»

Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Γράφει ο Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος
Τόνι Μπλερ: Η ΕΕ πρέπει να το μεταρρυθμιστεί, αλλιώς κινδυνεύει να χάσει τη σημασία της
Κόσμος 18.12.25

Τόνι Μπλερ: Η ΕΕ πρέπει να το μεταρρυθμιστεί, αλλιώς κινδυνεύει να χάσει τη σημασία της

Η αιχμηρή έκθεση έρχεται καθώς η ΕΕ φιλοξενεί μια σύνοδο κορυφής για τη χρηματοδότηση της Ουκρανίας και το για το πώς μπορεί να ανταποκριθεί στο «αλλαγμένο τοπίο των κανόνων των οικονομολογικών σχέσεων»

Σύνταξη
Πυρά κατά κυβέρνησης για τα ΕΛΤΑ στην επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας – «Κρύψατε τον Χατζηδάκη»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.12.25 Upd: 10:27

Πυρά κατά κυβέρνησης για τα ΕΛΤΑ στην επιτροπή Θεσμών και Διαφάνειας - «Κρύψατε τον Χατζηδάκη»

Οι αρμόδιοι υπουργοί ενημερώνουν την επιτροπή για το θέμα των ΕΛΤΑ και τα σχέδια για κλείσιμο καταστημάτων που έχουν προκαλέσει σφοδρές αντιδράσεις

Σύνταξη
Εξεταστική – ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Στην Επιτροπή καταθέτουν Παπασταύρου και Μπρατάκος – Live η συνεδρίαση
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.12.25

Στην Εξεταστική καταθέτουν Παπασταύρου και Μπρατάκος - Live η συνεδρίαση για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Συνεχίζονται οι εργασίες της Εξεταστικής για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ με τις καταθέσεις του υπουργού Ενέργειας, Σταύρου Παπασταύρου και του προέδρου ΕΕΒΑ, Γιάννη Μπρατάκου

Σύνταξη
Η Παρτιζάν περνάει μεγάλη κρίση: Γιούχα σε Πάσπαλι, κοντά στην έξοδο ο Τζαμπάρι Πάρκερ (pics)
Euroleague 18.12.25

Η Παρτιζάν περνάει μεγάλη κρίση: Γιούχα σε Πάσπαλι, κοντά στην έξοδο ο Τζαμπάρι Πάρκερ (pics)

Η Παρτιζάν περνάει μεγάλη κρίση μετά την αποχώρηση του Ζέλικο Ομπράντοβιτς και τα πάντα είναι στον… αέρα – «Βράζει» ο κόσμος, που γιούχαρε τον Πάσπαλι, ενώ έρχονται εξελίξεις με τον Πάρκερ.

Σύνταξη
Η Καμπότζη κατηγορεί την Ταϊλάνδη ότι βομβάρδισε τη μεθοριακή πόλη Ποϊπέτ – Εμπόδια στις διπλωματικές προσπάθειες
Νοτιοανατολική Ασία 18.12.25

Η Καμπότζη κατηγορεί την Ταϊλάνδη ότι βομβάρδισε τη μεθοριακή πόλη Ποϊπέτ – Εμπόδια στις διπλωματικές προσπάθειες

Οι μάχες έχουν στοιχίσει τη ζωή συνολικά σε τουλάχιστον 38 ανθρώπους, 21 στην Ταϊλάνδη και 17 στην Καμπότζη, σύμφωνα με τους τελευταίους απολογισμούς των αρχών

Σύνταξη
Κυψέλη: Ειδικοί μιλούν για την επίθεση με μαχαίρι στο 15ο Γυμνάσιο και την επιλογή να προφυλακιστεί η 16χρονη
Τα σημάδια 18.12.25

Ειδικοί μιλούν για την επίθεση με μαχαίρι σε σχολείο της Κυψέλης και την επιλογή να προφυλακιστεί η 16χρονη

«Υπάρχουν πάντα προειδοποιητικά σημάδια από πολύ νωρίς» προτού η κατάσταση βγει εκτός ελέγχου, εξηγεί η ψυχολόγος-ψυχαναλύτρια Βασιλένα Σταυροπούλου αναφορικά με το περιστατικό σε σχολείο στην Κυψέλη

Σύνταξη
ΟΗΕ: Κίνδυνος κατάρρευσης της ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας στη Γάζα – Στον αέρα η 2η φάση
Νέος κύκλος αίματος; 18.12.25

ΟΗΕ: Κίνδυνος κατάρρευσης της ανθρωπιστικής βοήθειας στη Γάζα – Στον αέρα η 2η φάση

Οι ενέργειες του Ισραήλ στη Γάζα, φαίνεται να επιβεβαιώνουν την Ειδική Εισηγήτρια του ΟΗΕ για τα κατεχόμενα Παλαιστινιακά εδάφη Φραντσέσκα Αλμπανέζε, πως δεν θέλει κατάπαυση του πυρός, αλλά εθνοκάθαρση.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Αυτή είναι η ενοχλητική συνήθεια που δεν αντέχει η Βικτόρια – «Καταντάει ντροπιαστικό κάποιες στιγμές»
Έλεος 18.12.25

Αυτή είναι η ενοχλητική συνήθεια που δεν αντέχει η Βικτόρια – «Καταντάει ντροπιαστικό κάποιες στιγμές»

Η πρώην pop star και νυν σχεδιάστρια μόδας Βικτόρια Μπέκαμ αποφάσισε να βγάλει τα άπλυτα του συζύγου της Ντέιβιντ στη φόρα, ανακαλύπτοντας τη συνήθεια του που την ενοχλεί περισσότερο.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Η εξέγερση της Gen Z: Το Μαρόκο κατηγορείται για «φρικτή» κακοποίηση κρατουμένων διαδηλωτών
Εκφοβισμός 18.12.25

Η εξέγερση της Gen Z: Το Μαρόκο κατηγορείται για «φρικτή» κακοποίηση κρατουμένων διαδηλωτών

Περισσότεροι από 1.500 άνθρωποι που συμμετείχαν στις εκτεταμένες διαμαρτυρίες στο Μαρόκο, απαιτώντας καλύτερη υγειονομική περίθαλψη, εκπαίδευση και τέλος στη διαφθορά, αντιμετώπιζαν διώξεις από τις αρχές

Σύνταξη
Σάρα Εσκενάζυ: Η πρώτη ανάρτηση μετά τον θάνατο του πατέρα της Αλμπέρτο Εσκενάζυ
Σήμερα η κηδεία του ηθοποιού 18.12.25

Σάρα Εσκενάζυ: Η πρώτη ανάρτηση μετά τον θάνατο του πατέρα της Αλμπέρτο Εσκενάζυ

Η Σάρα Εσκενάζυ ευχαριστεί τον κόσμο για τη συμπαράσταση. Η ανάρτησή της για τα μηνύματα αγάπης που δέχτηκε μετά την απώλεια του πατέρα της Αλμπέρτο Εσκενάζυ.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 18 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο