Πέμπτη 18 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki
English edition 18 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 12:47

Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki

Eirini Marinaki, widow of Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, was laid to rest in Piraeus. Dignitaries, politicians, athletes, and citizens gathered to honor her lasting philanthropic and community contributions

Spotlight

Asolemn air hung over Piraeus on Wednesday as the funeral of Eirini Marinaki, widow of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Evangelos Marinakis, was held at the Church of Saint Nicholas. The service drew a large crowd, with citizens and notable figures from across Greek society paying their respects.

The Metropolitan of Piraeus, Seraphim, led the ceremony and read a message from Archbishop Ieronymos II, which praised Marinaki’s lifelong dedication to justice, truth, and charitable work. “Eirini Marinaki loved God, her family, the Holy Church, and above all, those in need,” the Archbishop noted. The service concluded at the Schisto Cemetery, where she was laid to rest, leaving behind a remarkable philanthropic legacy that touched both the local community and the Church.

Political Figures in Attendance

High-profile political leaders attended to bid farewell, including the Speaker of the Parliament Nikitas Kaklamanis, Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias, Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou, Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vassilis Kikilias, Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Domna Michailidou, PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras with his wife Georgia, and former U.S. Ambassador to Greece George James Tsunis. Members of Parliament from New Democracy, PASOK, and SYRIZA were also present.

Local government leaders paid their respects, including the mayors of Piraeus, Athens, and Volos—Giannis Moralis, Haris Doukas, and Achilleas Mpeos—along with former Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and his wife, journalist Sia Kosioni.

Social and Institutional Representatives

Representatives from academia and social institutions attended, such as Gerasimos Siasos, rector of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Ioannis Bratakos, president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Isidoros Kouvelos, president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Makis Gagatsis, president of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), and Katia Koxenoglou, Deputy President of Super League.

Business Community Presence

The funeral was also attended by prominent figures from Greece’s business world, including Giannis Vardinogiannis, Angeliki Frangou, Melina Travlou, Evangelos Mytilineos, Georgios Peristeris, Ioannis Papalekas, Dimitris Bakos, the Houri siblings, Marios Iliopoulos, Giannis Koustas, Theodoros and Lefteris Veniamis, Lou Kolakis, Christian Hadjiminas, Haris Karonis, George Taniskidis, Vassilis Apostolopoulos, George Margaronis, Dimitris Papadimitriou, and many others from the shipping and banking sectors.

The Marinakis family of Olympiacos was present, including the full boards of the football club and multi-sports club, sports director Darko Kovacevic, strategic advisor Christian Karembeu, head coach José Luis Mendilibar, current football team players, former players like Kostas Fortounis, and retired athletes. Olympiacos’ women’s water polo team also attended.

Media Representatives

Leading figures from the media, particularly from the Alter Ego group, attended, including chairman Spyros Zavitsanos, CEO Ioannis Vrentzos, board member Haris Pamboukis, Giorgos Mantelas, Giorgos Papachristos, Stamatis Malelis from MEGA, Lefteris Charalampopoulos from in.gr and ot.gr, Periklis Dimitrolopoulos from To Vima, Nikos Evangelatos from newsit.gr, Tatiana Stefanidou from TLife, and news anchors Rania Tzima, Dora Anagnostopoulou, and Katerina Panagopoulou.

Other notable attendees included Christoforos Papakaliatis, Sissy Christidou, Nikos Koklonis, Anthi Voulgari, Maria Mpekatorou, Sofia Fasoulaki, Lola Daifa, Ilias Psinakis, singer Manolis Kodaros, and many others.

English edition
TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake
English edition 18.12.25

TotalEnergies Sells 50% of Greek RES Stake

TotalEnergies said it has completed the sale of a 50% stake in its Greek portfolio of wind and solar assets, with a combined capacity of 424 megawatts, to Asterion Industrial Partners.

Σύνταξη
Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked
English edition 17.12.25

Greece Battles Surge in Illegal Online Gambling: 11,000 Sites Blocked

Greek regulators warn of a booming underground gambling market worth up to €1.7 billion, unveiling new legislation, tougher enforcement powers, and advanced technology to protect minors, rein in illegal operators, and overhaul casino licensing

Σύνταξη
EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation
English edition 17.12.25

EU Digital Tax Prompts US Retaliation

In its statement, the USTR named European companies such as Accenture, Siemens, Spotify, DHL Group, SAP, Amadeus IT Group, Capgemini, Publicis Groupe and Mistral AI as potential targets for new tariffs or restrictions.

Σύνταξη
Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away
English edition 15.12.25

Eirini Marinaki Has Passed Away

Eirini Marinaki, wife of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Vangelis Marinakis, passed away today at her home.

Σύνταξη
Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content
English edition 13.12.25

Disney Invests $1B in OpenAI for AI-Powered Content

The entertainment giant partners with OpenAI’s Sora platform, allowing users to create short videos with Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars characters while securing intellectual property rights and enhancing content safety measures

Σύνταξη
What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President
English edition 12.12.25

What the Eurogroup Is and Piera­kakis’ Role as New President

The Eurogroup, a key forum for the 20 eurozone finance ministers, coordinates economic policy and ensures the stability of the euro. Newly elected president Kyriakos Piera­kakis will set priorities, mediate discussions, and represent the eurozone internationally

Σύνταξη
MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App
English edition 12.12.25

MyHealthApp Launches: Full Digital Health Records in One App

Greece unveils MyHealthApp, a digital assistant giving citizens secure access to medical records, test results, prescriptions, and vaccination history, streamlining healthcare management and emphasizing prevention

Σύνταξη
Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub
English edition 12.12.25

Greece: Turning Every POS into a Cash Hub

Customers will be able to withdraw cash at participating stores by having the amount charged to their card at the POS and receiving the money directly from the merchant.

Σύνταξη
Το Betsson Super Cup ζωντανά στο MEGA
Media 18.12.25

Το Betsson Super Cup ζωντανά στο MEGA

Το MEGA - πάντα δίπλα στα μεγάλα γεγονότα - μεταδίδει έναν ακόμη τελικό που υπόσχεται να προσφέρει θέαμα στους λάτρεις του ποδοσφαίρου.

Σύνταξη
Antony Price – Ο 80χρονος σχεδιαστής των Duran Duran και Roxy Music αποχαιρέτησε τη ζωή μετά το τελευταίο σόου του
Glam rock 18.12.25

Antony Price - Ο 80χρονος σχεδιαστής των Duran Duran και Roxy Music αποχαιρέτησε τη ζωή μετά το τελευταίο σόου του

Ο μεγάλος πρωτοπόρος δημιουργός εικόνων, Antony Price, ο οποίος επαινέθηκε για την εφεύρεση του «ντυσίματος με αποτέλεσμα», αλλά πραγματοποίησε μόνο έξι επιδείξεις στη ζωή του, λατρευόταν από αστέρες και την βασίλισσα Καμίλα – και έραψε τα παντελόνια της περιοδείας Gimme Shelter του Mick Jagger στην πρώτη του δουλειά.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Επανάσταση στη αθλητική δικαιοσύνη; Ο Γενικός Εισαγγελέας της ΕΕ δικαιώνει τον Ανιέλι
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.12.25

Επανάσταση στη αθλητική δικαιοσύνη; Ο Γενικός Εισαγγελέας της ΕΕ δικαιώνει τον Ανιέλι

Η γνωμοδότηση της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης ανοίγει τον δρόμο για ακύρωση αθλητικών ποινών από εθνικά δικαστήρια και θέτει υπό αμφισβήτηση το ιταλικό μοντέλο αθλητικής δικαιοσύνης.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
«Η βιογραφία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ για παιδιά» σε πακέτο καλωσορίσματος λευκών Νοτιοαφρικάνων προσφύγων στις ΗΠΑ
Προπαγάνδα 2.0 18.12.25

«Η βιογραφία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ για παιδιά» σε πακέτο καλωσορίσματος λευκών Νοτιοαφρικάνων προσφύγων στις ΗΠΑ

Ο Τραμπ πάγωσε τις εισόδους προσφύγων από όλο τον κόσμο μετά την ανάληψη των καθηκόντων του, αλλά λίγο αργότερα ξεκίνησε μια προσπάθεια να φέρει Αφρικανούς ευρωπαϊκής καταγωγής από τη Νότια Αφρική

Σύνταξη
Κικίλιας: Συνάντηση με τον διοικητή Ευρώπης της Ακτοφυλακής των ΗΠΑ – «Παρόμοιες προκλήσεις, διαρκής συνεργασία»
Κικίλιας 18.12.25

Συνάντηση Κικίλια με τον διοικητή Ευρώπης της Ακτοφυλακής των ΗΠΑ - «Παρόμοιες προκλήσεις, διαρκής συνεργασία»

«Η Ελλάδα βρίσκεται στην πρώτη γραμμή της αντιμετώπισης της παράνομης μετανάστευσης - Οι ΗΠΑ αντιμετωπίζουν παρόμοιες προκλήσεις οπότε η συνεργασία μας είναι σημαντική» τόνισε ο Βασίλης Κικίλιας

Σύνταξη
Εξεταστική επιτροπή ζητά ο Φάμελλος για τα ΕΛΤΑ – «Ρουσφέτια της κυβέρνησης οδήγησαν στην κατάρρευση»
«Γαλάζιες ακρίδες» 18.12.25

Εξεταστική επιτροπή ζητά ο Φάμελλος για τα ΕΛΤΑ – «Ρουσφέτια της κυβέρνησης οδήγησαν στην κατάρρευση»

Το σχέδιο της ΝΔ ήταν να περιορίσει τη λειτουργία των ΕΛΤΑ και να τακτοποιήσει τους δικούς της ανθρώπους» δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ.

Σύνταξη
Ερωτήματα για την διανοητική κατάσταση του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ μετά την ανάρτηση για τη δολοφονία του Ρομπ Ράινερ
Μάικλ Γουλφ 18.12.25

Ερωτήματα για την διανοητική κατάσταση του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ μετά την ανάρτηση για τη δολοφονία του Ρομπ Ράινερ

Η ανάρτηση του ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ για τη δολοφονία του Ρομπ Ράινερ προκάλεσε σάλο και άνοιξε ξανά τη συζήτηση για την διανοητική και ψυχική του κατάσταση, με ανησυχία ακόμη και εντός Λευκού Οίκου.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Μπαρτζώκας: «Πρέπει να διαχειριστούμε τα συναισθήματά μας, για αυτό χάσαμε το ματς με την Βαλένθια»
Euroleague 18.12.25

Μπαρτζώκας: «Πρέπει να διαχειριστούμε τα συναισθήματά μας, για αυτό χάσαμε το ματς με την Βαλένθια»

Όσα είπε ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας στην media day ενόψει της αναμέτρησης του Ολυμπιακού με την Βιλερμπάν (19/12, 21:15), για την ήττα από τη Βαλένθια και τι πρέπει να κάνει από’ δω και πέρα η ομάδα του.

Σύνταξη
ΕΛΤΑ: «Κανένας αιφνιδιασμός – Εντολή Μητσοτάκη το κλείσιμο» καταγγέλλει ο Αλέξης Χαρίτσης
«Στην κυβέρνηση η ευθύνη» 18.12.25

«Κανένας αιφνιδιασμός - Εντολή Μητσοτάκη το κλείσιμο των ΕΛΤΑ» καταγγέλλει ο Αλέξης Χαρίτσης

«Ανακαλέστε τα σχέδια για λουκέτα - Συζήτηση από μηδενική βάση - Τα ΕΛΤΑ δεν μπορεί να αντιμετωπίζονται ως μια οποιαδήποτε επιχείρηση» δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος της Νέας Αριστεράς, Αλέξης Χαρίτσης

Σύνταξη
Απογοητευμένος ο Σπανούλης: «Δεν είμαστε ομάδα playoffs ή Play-In, δεν έχω αρκετούς παίκτες»
Euroleague 18.12.25

Απογοητευμένος ο Σπανούλης: «Δεν είμαστε ομάδα playoffs ή Play-In, δεν έχω αρκετούς παίκτες»

Ο Βασίλης Σπανούλης είναι ιδιαίτερα απογοητευμένος από την εικόνα της Μονακό το τελευταίο διάστημα και οι δηλώσεις-κόλαφος που έκανε είναι ενδεικτικές της κατάστασης

Σύνταξη
Αριστοτέλης και Μαρξ
Ηθική και κριτική 18.12.25

Αριστοτέλης και Μαρξ

Ένα πρόσφατο βιβλίο επιστρέφει στο ερώτημα εάν μπορούμε να βρούμε μια ηθική θεωρία στον Μαρξ

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Ανδρουλάκης από Βρυξέλλες κατά κυβέρνησης: Ο εμπαιγμός των αγροτών συνεχίζεται – Κατέθεσα στη Βουλή 6 προτάσεις που δίνουν λύσεις
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.12.25

Ανδρουλάκης από Βρυξέλλες κατά κυβέρνησης: «Ο εμπαιγμός των αγροτών συνεχίζεται - Κατέθεσα στη Βουλή 6 προτάσεις που δίνουν λύσεις»

«Κανείς δεν θέλει να κάνει Χριστούγεννα στα μπλόκα - Νομίζω ότι αυτά τα έξι σημεία δίνουν λύσεις και για το σήμερα αλλά και προοπτική για την παραγωγή μας και για το μέλλον» δήλωσε ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης

Σύνταξη
Νέα εθνική στρατηγική ασφαλείας ΗΠΑ: Τα καλά και κακά νέα για την Τουρκία
Αλλαγή εποχής 18.12.25

Νέα εθνική στρατηγική ασφαλείας ΗΠΑ: Τα καλά και κακά νέα για την Τουρκία

Μια Τουρκία που δεν έχει κρύψει τις φιλοδοξίες -που ξεπερνάνε Αιγαίο και Μεσόγειο- δεν μπορεί παρά να βλέπει με ιδιαίτερη προσοχή τις αλλαγές στην εξωτερική πολιτική των ΗΠΑ.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Ώρα αποφάσεων για τη δεσμευμένη περιουσία της Ρωσίας – Μπορεί η Ουκρανία να επιζήσει χωρίς την Ευρώπη;
«Χρήμα ή αίμα» 18.12.25

Ώρα αποφάσεων για τη δεσμευμένη περιουσία της Ρωσίας – Μπορεί η Ουκρανία να επιζήσει χωρίς την Ευρώπη;

Η Ουκρανία εκτιμάται ότι θα χρειαστεί εξωτερική βοήθεια 135 δισ. ευρώ για την επόμενη διετία. Η Ρωσία θα μπορούσε να προσφύγει στα δικαστήρια αν η ΕΕ αγγίξει τα δεσμευμένα περιουσιακά στοιχεία της.

Σύνταξη
