Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki
Eirini Marinaki, widow of Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, was laid to rest in Piraeus. Dignitaries, politicians, athletes, and citizens gathered to honor her lasting philanthropic and community contributions
- Οι νέοι περιορισμοί στο Airbnb με στόχο να επιστρέψουν σπίτια στην αγορά
- Νέα εθνική στρατηγική ασφαλείας ΗΠΑ: Τα καλά και κακά νέα για την Τουρκία
- «Τελευταίο Κύμα ‘Αμυνας»: Βαριές κατηγορίες σε νεοναζιστική οργάνωση για τρομοκρατία στη Γερμανία
- Δυστύχημα στην Θεσσαλονίκη: Νεκρή 57χρονη που παρασύρθηκε από ΙΧ στον Εύοσμο
Asolemn air hung over Piraeus on Wednesday as the funeral of Eirini Marinaki, widow of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Evangelos Marinakis, was held at the Church of Saint Nicholas. The service drew a large crowd, with citizens and notable figures from across Greek society paying their respects.
The Metropolitan of Piraeus, Seraphim, led the ceremony and read a message from Archbishop Ieronymos II, which praised Marinaki’s lifelong dedication to justice, truth, and charitable work. “Eirini Marinaki loved God, her family, the Holy Church, and above all, those in need,” the Archbishop noted. The service concluded at the Schisto Cemetery, where she was laid to rest, leaving behind a remarkable philanthropic legacy that touched both the local community and the Church.
Political Figures in Attendance
High-profile political leaders attended to bid farewell, including the Speaker of the Parliament Nikitas Kaklamanis, Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias, Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou, Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vassilis Kikilias, Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Domna Michailidou, PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras with his wife Georgia, and former U.S. Ambassador to Greece George James Tsunis. Members of Parliament from New Democracy, PASOK, and SYRIZA were also present.
Local government leaders paid their respects, including the mayors of Piraeus, Athens, and Volos—Giannis Moralis, Haris Doukas, and Achilleas Mpeos—along with former Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and his wife, journalist Sia Kosioni.
Social and Institutional Representatives
Representatives from academia and social institutions attended, such as Gerasimos Siasos, rector of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Ioannis Bratakos, president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Isidoros Kouvelos, president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Makis Gagatsis, president of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), and Katia Koxenoglou, Deputy President of Super League.
Business Community Presence
The funeral was also attended by prominent figures from Greece’s business world, including Giannis Vardinogiannis, Angeliki Frangou, Melina Travlou, Evangelos Mytilineos, Georgios Peristeris, Ioannis Papalekas, Dimitris Bakos, the Houri siblings, Marios Iliopoulos, Giannis Koustas, Theodoros and Lefteris Veniamis, Lou Kolakis, Christian Hadjiminas, Haris Karonis, George Taniskidis, Vassilis Apostolopoulos, George Margaronis, Dimitris Papadimitriou, and many others from the shipping and banking sectors.
The Marinakis family of Olympiacos was present, including the full boards of the football club and multi-sports club, sports director Darko Kovacevic, strategic advisor Christian Karembeu, head coach José Luis Mendilibar, current football team players, former players like Kostas Fortounis, and retired athletes. Olympiacos’ women’s water polo team also attended.
Media Representatives
Leading figures from the media, particularly from the Alter Ego group, attended, including chairman Spyros Zavitsanos, CEO Ioannis Vrentzos, board member Haris Pamboukis, Giorgos Mantelas, Giorgos Papachristos, Stamatis Malelis from MEGA, Lefteris Charalampopoulos from in.gr and ot.gr, Periklis Dimitrolopoulos from To Vima, Nikos Evangelatos from newsit.gr, Tatiana Stefanidou from TLife, and news anchors Rania Tzima, Dora Anagnostopoulou, and Katerina Panagopoulou.
Other notable attendees included Christoforos Papakaliatis, Sissy Christidou, Nikos Koklonis, Anthi Voulgari, Maria Mpekatorou, Sofia Fasoulaki, Lola Daifa, Ilias Psinakis, singer Manolis Kodaros, and many others.
- Το Betsson Super Cup ζωντανά στο MEGA
- Antony Price – Ο 80χρονος σχεδιαστής των Duran Duran και Roxy Music αποχαιρέτησε τη ζωή μετά το τελευταίο σόου του
- Επανάσταση στη αθλητική δικαιοσύνη; Ο Γενικός Εισαγγελέας της ΕΕ δικαιώνει τον Ανιέλι
- Γαλλία: Δείτε live την τελετή ονοματοδοσίας στη φρεγάτα «Κίμων»
- Ζαχαριάδης: Καλεί προοδευτική αντιπολίτευση και Τσίπρα – «Πρέπει να ξεκινήσουν διεργασίες»
- «Η βιογραφία του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ για παιδιά» σε πακέτο καλωσορίσματος λευκών Νοτιοαφρικάνων προσφύγων στις ΗΠΑ
- Κικίλιας: Συνάντηση με τον διοικητή Ευρώπης της Ακτοφυλακής των ΗΠΑ – «Παρόμοιες προκλήσεις, διαρκής συνεργασία»
- Πότε θα κάνει ντεμπούτο με τη φανέλα του Ολυμπιακού ο Μόντε Μόρις
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις