Athens Mourns Eirini Marinaki

Asolemn air hung over Piraeus on Wednesday as the funeral of Eirini Marinaki, widow of the late Miltiadis Marinakis and mother of Evangelos Marinakis, was held at the Church of Saint Nicholas. The service drew a large crowd, with citizens and notable figures from across Greek society paying their respects.

The Metropolitan of Piraeus, Seraphim, led the ceremony and read a message from Archbishop Ieronymos II, which praised Marinaki’s lifelong dedication to justice, truth, and charitable work. “Eirini Marinaki loved God, her family, the Holy Church, and above all, those in need,” the Archbishop noted. The service concluded at the Schisto Cemetery, where she was laid to rest, leaving behind a remarkable philanthropic legacy that touched both the local community and the Church.

Political Figures in Attendance

High-profile political leaders attended to bid farewell, including the Speaker of the Parliament Nikitas Kaklamanis, Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias, Minister of Environment and Energy Stavros Papastavrou, Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vassilis Kikilias, Minister of Social Cohesion and Family Domna Michailidou, PASOK leader Nikos Androulakis, former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras with his wife Georgia, and former U.S. Ambassador to Greece George James Tsunis. Members of Parliament from New Democracy, PASOK, and SYRIZA were also present.

Mayors and Local Officials

Local government leaders paid their respects, including the mayors of Piraeus, Athens, and Volos—Giannis Moralis, Haris Doukas, and Achilleas Mpeos—along with former Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis and his wife, journalist Sia Kosioni.

Social and Institutional Representatives

Representatives from academia and social institutions attended, such as Gerasimos Siasos, rector of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Ioannis Bratakos, president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Isidoros Kouvelos, president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Makis Gagatsis, president of the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO), and Katia Koxenoglou, Deputy President of Super League.

Business Community Presence

The funeral was also attended by prominent figures from Greece’s business world, including Giannis Vardinogiannis, Angeliki Frangou, Melina Travlou, Evangelos Mytilineos, Georgios Peristeris, Ioannis Papalekas, Dimitris Bakos, the Houri siblings, Marios Iliopoulos, Giannis Koustas, Theodoros and Lefteris Veniamis, Lou Kolakis, Christian Hadjiminas, Haris Karonis, George Taniskidis, Vassilis Apostolopoulos, George Margaronis, Dimitris Papadimitriou, and many others from the shipping and banking sectors.

Olympiacos Family and Athletes

The Marinakis family of Olympiacos was present, including the full boards of the football club and multi-sports club, sports director Darko Kovacevic, strategic advisor Christian Karembeu, head coach José Luis Mendilibar, current football team players, former players like Kostas Fortounis, and retired athletes. Olympiacos’ women’s water polo team also attended.

Media Representatives

Leading figures from the media, particularly from the Alter Ego group, attended, including chairman Spyros Zavitsanos, CEO Ioannis Vrentzos, board member Haris Pamboukis, Giorgos Mantelas, Giorgos Papachristos, Stamatis Malelis from MEGA, Lefteris Charalampopoulos from in.gr and ot.gr, Periklis Dimitrolopoulos from To Vima, Nikos Evangelatos from newsit.gr, Tatiana Stefanidou from TLife, and news anchors Rania Tzima, Dora Anagnostopoulou, and Katerina Panagopoulou.

Other notable attendees included Christoforos Papakaliatis, Sissy Christidou, Nikos Koklonis, Anthi Voulgari, Maria Mpekatorou, Sofia Fasoulaki, Lola Daifa, Ilias Psinakis, singer Manolis Kodaros, and many others.