Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas pegged the amount in subsidies for energy that will have been spent until the end of July at 4.3 billion euros, speaking on MEGA channel.

The minister spoke about the government’s plan to conserve energy in public buildings, the program for the recycling of energy-intensive electrical appliances, but also what will happen to the electricity bills that have been spiraling out of control

One thing that the Minister revealed is that the public sector consumes about 10% of total energy consumption in the country, hence the need of the ten-point program announced for energy savings at state buildings. According to the minister, the Operation “Thermostat” scheme, which as he said is totally achieveable, will lower energy consumption by 10%

Mr. Skrekas noted the government’s plans for subsidies to power saying that the state will absorb 85% of the increase horizontally for all consumers.

As concerns the subsidy for the recycling of energy-intensive electrical appliances, Mr. Skrekas noted that the platform is almost ready and all an applicant will be required to do is fill in the type of device to be recycled and three numbers: Tax ID number, Social Security (AMKA) number, and the number of power supply meter. The subsidy will be deducted from the amount at the time of purchase, and is from 35 to 50%, depending on income.

Mr. Skrekas also noted that the controversial power adjustment clause will be abolished from July 1, leading to far smaller bills.