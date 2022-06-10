“Microsoft Envision”, Microsoft’s global platform for thought leadership and dialogue, was held in Greece on the topic of technological trends, challenges in the post-pandemic era and the growth opportunities that digital transformation brings to Greek companies.

Fourteen elite policy makers, opinion shapers and business leaders engaged in insightful discussions and reflected on how recent digital acceleration, in both the public and private sectors, has created new prospects and opened up new digital highways that the country should further explore in order to realize its full growth potential.

More than 120 students and new graduates of ReGeneration, were also present in “Atraktos” for a day of discussions, forecasts, analyses, presentation of trends and exchange of knowledge. The event will be broadcast by Microsoft Hellas exclusively online through the ON24 platform, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 .

The discussions touched on how investments in modern infrastructure and digital upskilling can improve the prospects of people, business and communities in Greece, and the challenges such as cybersecurity and megatrends such as sustainability redefine the context of digitization for business, organizations and societies.

Discussion 1

The day after tomorrow

The pandemic has accelerated Greece’s digital transformation, as manifested in, among others, the rapid increase of online transactions with the public administration that exceeded 300m in 2021. With life and business gradually returning to their previous normal, the need to sustain the rapid pace of digitization and make the leap to a future of digital optimism remains as important and relevant as ever.

Discussion 2

Cyber proofing digital growth

Recent far-reaching cyber breaches have undermined trust in digital growth and elevated cybersecurity as a strategic business issue. Addressing cybersecurity challenges will require broad partnerships among industries, business leaders, regulators and policymakers as, just like any other strategic societal challenge, cybersecurity cannot be addressed in silos.

Discussion 3

Joining the sustainability race

Sustainability is not just a megatrend, It is a necessity, a modern world blueprint for growth that doesn’t happen at the expense of the environment, nor does it undermine social cohesion. Sustainability needs business commitment to innovation. Yet business must address an urgent twofold imperative: to make technology itself more sustainable but also use technology to become more sustainable.

