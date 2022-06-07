Filippos Filis, president of the European Community Shipowners ’Associations (ECSA), sent a message that Greek shipping is moving towards divestment from fossil fuels, speaking at the TradeWinds conference on the sidelines of the Posidonia 2022 exhibition.

In fact, the founder and CEO of Lemissoler Navigation, expressed the view that there should be a regulatory environment that provides clarity and that cooperation is a very important link in promoting green shipping.

Changes

The Cypriot shipowner also stated that his company “saw” early on the changes that were coming and decided that the old ships of its fleet had no future. In this context, it launched its plans for more environmentally friendly ships, an investment that -as he said- paid off.

Finally, Mr. Filis pointed out that the Adjustment to the target of 55% (Fit for 55) is more difficult to achieve in the shipping industry compared to Net Zero to 2050.