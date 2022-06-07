A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today, June 7, between the Motor Oil Group and Microsoft Hellas, to further enhance the Group’s digital footprint.

According to the announcement, with this new strategic agreement, Microsoft and Motor Oil will work together on the basis of the digital transformation of the Motor Oil Group, enhancing business efficiency, providing new personalized customer-centric services and achieving digital growth.

MoU goal

The aim of the cooperation is to strengthen and enrich the digital solutions of the Motor Oil Group in four main areas of interest: Sustainability and Innovation, Digital Work Environment and Functions, Cybersecurity, and Data Center Modernization.

At the same time, the Group continues to implement its ambitious strategic plan with an emphasis on continuously enhancing the refinery’s efficiency, solutions for environmentally friendly transportation, electricity, gas and renewable energy sources. With a vision to lead the energy transition, the Motor Oil Group is evolving and utilizing cutting-edge technologies to implement its strategic goals and invest in new projects and new forms of energy, sustainable, responsible and innovative. The aim is also to create a Center of Excellence (CoE) for the further development of human resources, the development of skills and the creation of an innovation center.



The next digital chapter of the group

Mr. Nikos Giannakakis, General Manager of Informatics of the Motor Oil Group, in the context of the signing of the Agreement, stated: “The cooperation of the Motor Oil Group with Microsoft will significantly contribute to the next digital chapter of the Group. In interoperability, daily operation, security, data storage and utilization, systems modernization. We consistently and visually formulate a Synergy with Microsoft by exploring and utilizing technologies, but also sustainability commitments in the Motor Oil Group’s journey towards the Future of Energy and Innovation. As we have been doing for 50 years, we are still at the forefront of the avant-garde. ”

Cutting Edge Technology

Mrs. Nadin Karali, Commercial Director of Corporate Customers and Small and Medium Enterprises of Microsoft Greece, Cyprus and Malta said: “We are proud of the start and optimistic about the prospect of this strategic agreement. Through this, Microsoft comes to support with advanced technology the digital transformation of the Motor Oil Group and to strengthen its effort to lead the energy transition. It is important that, within the framework of the Agreement, the utilization of the technology and the cloud infrastructures that we develop and have is made in order to ensure a greener and more sustainable future in the critical energy sector, through a cooperation that will have multiplier benefits for the Motor Group. Oil, consumers and the environment. “