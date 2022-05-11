The Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to have a meeting with a delegation of the French Business Movement (Mouvement des Entreprises de France -MEDEF) at the Maximos Palace at 13:00.

The French businessmen and executives who have arrived in Greece represent 23 leading French internationally recognized companies in their fields.

The French delegation is headed by President Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux and is accompanied by five high-ranking MEDEF executives as well as 27 businessmen and executives representing the 23 leading French companies.

According to government officials, the meeting with the prime minister is a vote of confidence in the Greek economy.

The main areas of activity of the French business delegation are air transport, road concessions, security, defense and certification projects, shipbuilding projects, water / waste management and equipment.

According to factors of both sides, the purpose is the further business cooperation of the two countries. The trigger was already given in a central hotel in Athens. The President of SEV Mr. Dimitris Papalexopoulos hosted a dinner in their honor with the presence of many Greek businessmen, while on behalf of the Greek government addressed the Minister of Finance Mr. Christos Staikouras and the Minister of Digital Government Mr. Kyriakos Pierakis.

New opportunities

Several of these French companies are established in Greece, and have production bases, while several will explore new opportunities in the Greek market, in a number of areas, such as digital technology, energy, medicine, cosmetics, food, transport , smart cities, construction, shipping and tourism.

According to the data on trade relations between the two countries show that in 2021 the volume of business transactions between France and Greece increased by 11.2%. Greek exports to France amounted to € 1.8 billion, increased by 4.4% compared to 2020 and imports 2.5 billion euros, increased by 16.7%. In fact, France was the 5th largest foreign investor in Greece, with investments totaling 1.49 billion euros, in sectors such as energy, tourism and green growth.

The President of MEDEF and Founder of Holding Notus Technologies Mr. Geoffroy Roux de Bézieux, the Chairman of the Board of the L’Oreal Group and the Chairman of the French-Greek Business Council Mr. Jean-Paul Agon as well as the President MEDEF International Relations and President of BRICS ACCESS Mr. Gerard Wolf.

Some of them have already invested and are operating in the country, while others are in the process of being investigated for investments in important sectors.

The French delegation

The French companies participating in the mission are:

-AEROPHILE (Tethered Balloon World Leader)

-AGENCE ALPS (Marketing & Tourism)

-AIRBUS (Global pioneer in the aerospace industry)

-BOLLORE (Transport – logistics – electric & sustainable mobility – communication)

-BRICS Access (Helping companies to set up and invest in emerging markets)

-BOUYGUES BATIMENT INTERNATIONAL (Complex construction projects)

-EGIS (Consulting, engineering, operation)

-FIVES (Design and supply machines and process technologies)

-GALILEO GLOBAL EDUCATION CORPORATE SERVICES (Higher Education Platform)

-GICAN (French Marine Industry Group)

-IDEMIA (Public Security and Identity)

-IVECO FRANCE (Design, production and marketing of vehicles)

-LOUIS DREYFUS ARMATEURS (Maritime transportation)

-L’OREAL (Cosmetics)

-NAVAL GROUP (Naval military construction)

-RATP DEVELOPPEMENT (Urban and intercity transportation systems)

-SAFRAN (Aerospace, security and defense equipment)

-SAGEMCOM ENERGY & TELECOM (Telecommunications and energy management)

-SAUR INTERNATIONAL (Production and distribution of water and sanitation)

-SETEC (Engineering Consulting)

-SULO (Waste management)

-THALES (Global leader in aerospace, defense, security)

-VINCI CONCESSIONS (Global leader in mobility infrastructure)