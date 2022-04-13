The EU Commission, in reply to a tabled question by Greek MEP Eva Kaili, said a temporary framework for direct state supports due to the war in Ukraine, in order to deflect negative economic repercussions, has been enacted.

The European Parliament vice-president had tabled the question regarding food security in Europe, and especially hikes in production costs in the agriculture sector.

In the reply, signed by EU Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, the Commission said a temporary framework has been enacted as of March 24, allowing support to farmers, professional fishermen and affected businesses.