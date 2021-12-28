A “blue chip” committee of public health experts and epidemiologists in Greece on Tuesday recommended that the quarantine period for individuals that tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, but who do not exhibit any symptoms, be halved, from 10 days to five.
The same recommendation adds that after a strict five-day isolation, such individuals should wear masks everywhere, even while at home, for another five days.
The Greek side is also adopting a decision by America’s CDC not to require people who have received the third booster vaccination to enter a quarantine period if they come into contact with a confirmed infection, but rather to wear masks continuously for another 10 days.
A closely watched session of the same committee convenes in Athens on Wednesday, as decisions on new measures are expected, with either immediate implementation or as of Jan. 3, in order to apply after the New Year’s celebrations.