A “blue chip” committee of public health experts and epidemiologists in Greece on Tuesday recommended that the quarantine period for individuals that tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, but who do not exhibit any symptoms, be halved, from 10 days to five.

The same recommendation adds that after a strict five-day isolation, such individuals should wear masks everywhere, even while at home, for another five days.

The Greek side is also adopting a decision by America’s CDC not to require people who have received the third booster vaccination to enter a quarantine period if they come into contact with a confirmed infection, but rather to wear masks continuously for another 10 days.