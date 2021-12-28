Six business agreements, worth 970 million euros, were signed on Tuesday by Greece’s finance ministry and a same-number of domestic lenders, all revolving around the utilization of funding available from the Recovery and Resilience Fund, dubbed “Greece 2.0”.

Domestic lenders include the four systemic credit institutions, namely, National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank, Eurobank and Alpha Bank, along with Optima Bank and Pancreta Bank.

Another two similar agreements were recently signed with EBRD and EIB, worth 600 million euros, with the total in funding agreements signed by the ministry over the recent period reaching 1.570 billion euros.