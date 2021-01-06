Πρωτοφανή επεισόδιο εκτυλίσσονται στις ΗΠΑ εν μέσω βίαιων επεισοδίων και μετά την εισβολή των υποστηρικτών του Τραμπ στο Καπιτώλιο και την αίθουσα της Γερουσίας.

Μια γυναίκα βρίσκεται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση ύστερα από πυρά που δέχθηκε μέσα στο Καπιτώλιο.

Μέσα ενημέρωσης από όλον τον κόσμο μεταδίδουν εικόνες χάους από το Καπιτώλιο καθώς οι υποστηρικτές του Τραμπ που πραγματοποίησαν πορεία προς το Κογκρέσο, παραβίασαν οδοφράγματα, συγκρούστηκαν με την Αστυνομία και μπήκαν στο κτίριο.

