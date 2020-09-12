Αναγνωρισμένο ως πρωτεύουσα της Σκωτίας τουλάχιστον από τον 15ο αιώνα, το Εδιμβούργο είναι η έδρα της κυβέρνησης της Σκωτίας, του κοινοβουλίου της Σκωτίας και των ανώτατων δικαστηρίων της Σκωτίας.
Η πόλη υπήρξε και ακόμα είναι, καιρό κέντρο εκπαίδευσης, ιδιαίτερα στους τομείς της ιατρικής, νομικής, λογοτεχνίας, φιλοσοφίας, των επιστημών και της μηχανικής.
Είναι το δεύτερο μεγαλύτερο οικονομικό κέντρο στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο (μετά το Λονδίνο) και τα ιστορικά και πολιτιστικά αξιοθέατα της πόλης το έχουν καταστήσει τον δεύτερο τουριστικό προορισμό του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου προσελκύοντας 4,9 εκατομμύρια επισκέψεις, συμπεριλαμβανομένων 2,4 εκατομμυρίων από το εξωτερικό το 2018.
Το Εδιμβούργο είναι η δεύτερη πιο πυκνοκατοικημένη πόλη της Σκωτίας και η έβδομη πιο πυκνοκατοικημένη στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.
Οι επίσημες εκτιμήσεις πληθυσμού είναι 488.050 (2016) για την τοποθεσία του Εδιμβούργου (περιφέρεια του Εδιμβούργου πριν το 1975 συν Currie και Balerno), 524.930 (2019) για την πόλη του Εδιμβούργου και 1.339.380 (2014) για το ευρύτερο πολεοδομικό συγκρότημα της πόλης.
Το Εδιμβούργο βρίσκεται στην καρδιά της Νοτιοανατολικής Σκωτίας που περιλαμβάνει τα προάστια Lothian, Fife, Midlothian, Scottish Borders και West Lothian.
View this post on Instagram
Edinburgh Click by 📸 @johnmurrayjnr 🥇❤️ 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr . . #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #travel #Travelgram #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelphoto #travelpics #traveldiaries #scotland #TravelAwesome #travelpic #travelstoke #caltonhill #traveldiary #traveldeeper #travelersnotebook #travelmore #unlimitededinburgh #visitscotland
View this post on Instagram
Edinburgh Click by 📸 @from_south_to_north 🥇❤️ 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghhighlights #edinburghphotographer #edinburghfood #edinburghuniversity #edinburghscotland #scotlandlove #edinburghblogger #edinburghtattoo #edinburghFringe #edinburghartist #edinburghfitness #edinburghfoodie #edinburghscotland #edinburghsnapshots #scotlandtravel #edinburghairport #edinburghgin #edinburghstory #scotland_insta #edinburghzoo #edinburghnails #scotspirit #EdinburghFestival #unlimitededinburgh
View this post on Instagram
Edinburgh Click by 📸 @leeemurray 🥇❤️ 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #travelbug #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
Edinburgh Click by 📸 @edinburgh.photos 🥇❤️ 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #circuslane
View this post on Instagram
Edinburgh Click 📸 @astrids_photos 🥇❤️ 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by @seblanzon 🥇❤️ 📸 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by @loganskylar86 🥇❤️ 📸 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by @yorkshire_brew 🥇❤️ 📸 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by @jimbcaps 🥇❤️ 📸 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by @petewands 🥇❤️ 📸 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by @lynne.sword 🥇❤️ 📸 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 Selected by @pandeyrr #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by 📸 @stacy__j__smith 🥇 Selected by @pandeyrr 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by 📸 @streetwunderer 🥇 Selected by @pandeyrr 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by 📸 @leeemurray 🥇 Selected by @pandeyrr 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by 📸 @stella.sobola 🥇 Selected by @pandeyrr 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by 📸 @edinburgh.photos 🥇 Selected by @pandeyrr 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by 📸 @leeemurray 🥇 Selected by @pandeyrr 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by 📸 @david_0449 🥇 Selected by @pandeyrr 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by 📸 @iam.anastassia 🥇 Selected by @pandeyrr 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by 📸 @stevenlennie 🥇 Selected by @pandeyrr 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
View this post on Instagram
EdinburghClick by 📸 @viaggiocollective 🥇 Selected by @pandeyrr 🥇🏆CONGRATULATIONS 🏆🥇 💐❤️ BEAUTIFUL SHOT ❤️💐 #edinburgh #edinburghcastle #edinburghlife #edinburghbloggers #edinburghcity #edinburghscotland #scotland #travel #Travelgram #traveling #Travelphotography #travelling #travelblogger #traveler #traveller #travelingram #traveltheworld #travelblog #travels #traveladdict #travellife #travelpics #traveldiaries #visitscotland #TravelAwesome #travelanddestinations #beautifuldestinations #passionpassport #unlimitededinburgh #traveldestination
Πηγές: edinburgh.gov.uk, acceleratinggrowth.org.uk, Nrscotland.gov.uk,