Δευτέρα 06 Απριλίου 2026
weather-icon 22o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
06.04.2026 | 17:25
Κυκλοφοριακό χάος στον Κηφισό, καραμπόλα στη Δραπετσώνα - Στο «κόκκινο» αρκετοί δρόμοι στο λεκανοπέδιο
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Greek Economy Growth Forecast Cut to 1.9% for 2026
English edition 06 Απριλίου 2026, 19:22

Greek Economy Growth Forecast Cut to 1.9% for 2026

Central bank governor warns that geopolitical tensions and the war in the Middle East are set to slow Greece’s economic momentum in 2026, with weaker consumption and external pressures weighing on growth and inflation trends

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Αυτογνωσία: Μόνο το 10–15% των ανθρώπων την έχει

Αυτογνωσία: Μόνο το 10–15% των ανθρώπων την έχει

Spotlight

Greece’s central bank has revised downward its growth outlook for 2026, citing escalating geopolitical tensions and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East as key factors weighing on economic momentum.

Speaking at a general shareholders’ meeting, the governor of the Bank of Greece said the country’s growth rate is expected to slow to 1.9% in 2026, compared with earlier projections of stronger expansion. The downgrade reflects weaker consumption growth and a negative contribution from the external sector.

Slower eurozone growth adds pressure

The revised outlook also aligns with a broader slowdown across the euro area. Growth in the eurozone is now projected to fall to 0.9% in 2026, down from 1.4% in 2025, as geopolitical uncertainty and energy market disruptions increase the risk of stagflation-like conditions.

Investment and consumption still support growth

Despite the weaker forecast, officials expect the Greek economy to continue outperforming the eurozone average.

Investment is projected to remain the main driver of growth, supported by European recovery funds, improved credit conditions, and foreign direct investment. Private consumption is also expected to continue rising, driven by higher employment, wage growth, and increasing disposable income, though at a slower pace than in previous years.

Labor market conditions are expected to remain strong, with continued job creation and unemployment projected to decline to around 8.2%.

Inflation pressures expected to persist

Inflation is also expected to face renewed pressure in 2026. The central bank forecasts headline inflation rising to 3.1%, above the eurozone average, due to external cost pressures, particularly in energy markets.

At the same time, core inflation is expected to ease slightly to 3.0%, as price increases in services gradually moderate.

External imbalance remains key vulnerability

A key concern highlighted by policymakers is Greece’s persistent current account deficit, which is expected to remain largely unchanged in 2026.

Exports, tourism revenues, European funding inflows, and foreign investment are expected to provide support, but rising energy costs, higher imports of investment goods, and inflationary pressures continue to weigh on the trade balance.

Officials stressed that the outlook for the external sector depends heavily on the duration and intensity of geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East and their impact on global demand, tourism, and energy prices.

Fiscal stability provides buffer

On the fiscal side, authorities emphasized that Greece’s improved structural position provides room to absorb external shocks without endangering financial stability.

Strong primary surpluses, a rapid decline in public debt, and significant cash reserves are seen as key buffers against market volatility.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
HSBC: Στο τραπέζι το δυσμενέστερο σενάριο… πετρέλαιο έως και τα 140 δολάρια

HSBC: Στο τραπέζι το δυσμενέστερο σενάριο… πετρέλαιο έως και τα 140 δολάρια

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Αυτογνωσία: Μόνο το 10–15% των ανθρώπων την έχει

Αυτογνωσία: Μόνο το 10–15% των ανθρώπων την έχει

Κόσμος
ΗΠΑ-Ιράν απορρίπτουν το σχέδιο του Πακιστάν για κατάπαυση πυρός

ΗΠΑ-Ιράν απορρίπτουν το σχέδιο του Πακιστάν για κατάπαυση πυρός

inWellness
Σχέση: Τι μένει μετά τον χωρισμό;
Η επόμενη μέρα 06.04.26

Σχέση: Τι μένει μετά τον χωρισμό;

Μπορεί ο χωρισμός να σηματοδοτεί το τέλος μιας σχέσης, αλλά αυτό δεν σημαίνει πως σταματάνε να μας ακολουθούν κάποια πράγματα

Σύνταξη
Ακόμα και ο καφές θέλει το σωστό timing
Τελετουργία 06.04.26

Ακόμα και ο καφές θέλει το σωστό timing

Νέα επιστημονικά δεδομένα δείχνουν ότι ο πρωινός καφές δεν είναι απλώς θέμα συνήθειας, αλλά μπορεί να συνδέεται με σημαντικά οφέλη για την καρδιά

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
Greece Launches Fuel Pass Subsidy Monday
English edition 06.04.26

Greece Launches Fuel Pass Subsidy Monday

Eligible drivers can apply for fuel aid of up to €60, with income-based criteria covering most households and additional support for diesel users

Σύνταξη
Swearing-In Ceremony on Sat. After Mini Reshuffle
English edition 04.04.26

Swearing-In Ceremony on Sat. After Mini Reshuffle

The development comes a day after the latest developments related to the agriculture subsidies scandal, the so-called OPEKEPE furor due to the acronym of the now disbanded state agency

Σύνταξη
Easter Meal Costs in Greece Surge as Prices Bite
English edition 04.04.26

Easter Meal Costs in Greece Surge as Prices Bite

A traditional Easter meal for 6–8 people will cost about €50 more this year, as rising prices hit key staples and strain household budgets during one of Greece’s most important holidays

Σύνταξη
Unemployment Edges Down to 8.5% in Feb. 2026
English edition 01.04.26

Unemployment Edges Down to 8.5% in Feb. 2026

Gender disparities in unemployment persisted, though both groups saw annual improvements. The unemployment rate among women fell to 11.3%, while the rate for men declined to 6.2% from 7.1%.

Σύνταξη
Fuel Pass Applications Open as Drivers to Get Cash Aid
English edition 31.03.26

Fuel Pass Applications Open as Drivers to Get Cash Aid

A new government fuel subsidy scheme is set to launch within days, offering targeted financial support to millions of vehicle owners facing high fuel prices through digital payments or bank transfers

Σύνταξη
Greece Turns to Familiar Playbook as Energy Costs Rise
English edition 31.03.26

Greece Turns to Familiar Playbook as Energy Costs Rise

With Easter around the corner and Middle East tensions pushing up fuel and food prices, Athens is rolling out subsidy measures it has used before — and promising more market inspections

Σύνταξη
Greek PM on Tempi Trial, Fuel Pass etc. in Weekly Post
English edition 29.03.26

Greek PM on Tempi Trial, Fuel Pass etc. in Weekly Post

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged continued support for households facing rising costs, as his government prepares fresh fuel subsidies and broader relief measures amid the fallout from tensions in the Middle East. In his weekly social media briefing, Mitsotakis said authorities are working to launch the “Fuel Pass” subsidy platform within days, with payments […]

Σύνταξη
Athens Goes Dark for Earth Hour 2026 as Millions Join Global Climate Vigil (videos)
English edition 29.03.26

Athens Goes Dark for Earth Hour 2026 as Millions Join Global Climate Vigil (videos)

Millions of people around the world switched off their lights on Saturday evening in a show of solidarity for the planet, marking Earth Hour 2026, the annual WWF initiative now in its second decade. From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., landmarks, homes and businesses across more than 80 countries fell dark for sixty minutes in a […]

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Αντισημιτισμός vs Ακτιβισμός: Πώς η Βρετανία παγιδεύτηκε ανάμεσα στον Κάνιε και τη Γάζα
Δϋο μέτρα, δύο σταθμά 06.04.26

Αντισημιτισμός vs Ακτιβισμός: Πώς η Βρετανία παγιδεύτηκε ανάμεσα στον Κάνιε και τη Γάζα

Η εμφάνιση του Κάνιε Γουέστ σε φεστιβάλ του Λονδίνου έχει δημιουργήσει μια άνευ προηγουμένου καταιγίδα με τον Κιρ Στάρμερ να βρίσκει τη συμμετοχή του «βαθιά ανησυχητική»

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Αλ. Τσίπρας: Το μόνο ασυμβίβαστο που θα έπρεπε να θεσπιστεί είναι αυτό του πρωθυπουργού και του πολιτικού απατεώνα
Πολιτική 06.04.26

Αλ. Τσίπρας: Το μόνο ασυμβίβαστο που θα έπρεπε να θεσπιστεί είναι αυτό του πρωθυπουργού και του πολιτικού απατεώνα

Στη «σέντρα» βγάζει τον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας θυμίζοντας όσα έλεγε ο πρωθυπουργός πριν λίγους μήνες για το ασυμβίβαστο βουλευτή και υπουργού.

Σύνταξη
Παρίσταναν τους λογιστές ξεγελώντας δεκάδες θύματα – Πάνω από 1,2 εκατ. ευρώ η λεία, εννιά συλλήψεις
Ελλάδα 06.04.26

Παρίσταναν τους λογιστές ξεγελώντας δεκάδες θύματα – Πάνω από 1,2 εκατ. ευρώ η λεία, εννιά συλλήψεις

Συνελήφθησαν 7 μέλη της οργάνωσης, ηλικίας  27, 28, 32, 34, 36 και 38 ετών, και σε βάρος τους σχηματίσθηκε δικογραφία ενώ ταυτοποιήθηκε και αναζητείται μια 23χρονη

Σύνταξη
Ο Τσαζ Παλμιντέρι ήθελε να γίνει ηθοποιός και όχι γκάνγκστερ
Άνομοι δρόμοι 06.04.26

Ο Τσαζ Παλμιντέρι είναι ένας Ιταλός από το Μπρονξ που δεν ήθελε να γίνει γκάνγκστερ

Ο Τσαζ Παλμιντέρι έγραψε το σενάριο της ταινίας «Ιστορίες του Μπρονξ» (1993) αντλώντας έμπνευση από τα παιδικά του χρόνια, τα οποία πέρασε στις φτωχογειτονιές που η παρανομία είναι μονόδρομος.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Μελίσα Γκίλμπερτ – Γνώριζε ότι ο σύζυγός της κατηγορούνταν για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση πριν τον γάμο
Παραδοχή 06.04.26

Μελίσα Γκίλμπερτ - Γνώριζε ότι ο σύζυγός της κατηγορούνταν για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση πριν τον γάμο

«Δεν μπήκα στη σχέση μου με κλειστά μάτια. Δεν είμαι ούτε αφελής ούτε συνένοχη», δήλωσε σε συνέντευξή της στην εκπομπή «Good Morning America» η ηθοποιός του Μικρό Σπίτι στο Λιβάδι, Μελίσα Γκίλμπερτ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Να προσέλθουν οι κατηγορούμενοι στη δίκη για τα Τέμπη ζήτησαν συγγενείς – Το Δημόσιο θα υποστηρίξει την κατηγορία
Ελλάδα 06.04.26

Να προσέλθουν οι κατηγορούμενοι στη δίκη για τα Τέμπη ζήτησαν συγγενείς – Το Δημόσιο θα υποστηρίξει την κατηγορία

Μετά από 21 ημέρες θα συνεχιστεί η δίκη για τα Τέμπη. Ολοκληρώθηκε η τρίτη δικάσιμος, με δικηγόρο να καταγγέλλει ότι επιζώντες του δυστυχήματος δεν κλήθηκαν ποτέ ως μάρτυρες

Αποστολή: Πάνος Τσίκαλας, Φωτογραφίες - βίντεο: Δημήτρης Μιχαλάκης
Το Betsson Trophy Tour έφερε τη γιορτή του ποδοσφαίρου στη Θεσσαλονίκη!
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 06.04.26

Το Betsson Trophy Tour έφερε τη γιορτή του ποδοσφαίρου στη Θεσσαλονίκη!

Η Betsson, Μεγάλος Χορηγός του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδας, σε συνεργασία με την Ελληνική Ποδοσφαιρική Ομοσπονδία, το Σαββατοκύριακο 4 και 5 Απριλίου, μετέτρεψαν την πλατεία Αριστοτέλους στη Θεσσαλονίκη σε μια μεγάλη ποδοσφαιρική γιορτή.

Σύνταξη
Να δει το «αύριο» και όχι το «σήμερα»
Παναθηναϊκός 06.04.26

Να δει το «αύριο» και όχι το «σήμερα»

Ο Παναθηναϊκός ούτε την 3η θέση διεκδίκησε με ένταση στην Τούμπα, ούτε προετοιμάζει τις δύο πιο ακριβές μεταγραφές του για την επόμενη σεζόν. Μία αμφίσιμη διαχείριση από τον Ράφα Μπενίτεθ.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Must Read
Πρόωρες εκλογές βλέπει… η αγορά, ο Στουρνάρας τις ξορκίζει, «βράζουν» βιομηχανία και σούπερ μάρκετ, συν 14 δισ. στο ΧΑ, οι «σκιές» σε Εθνική και Coca Cola και τα βαριά ονόματα στη CrediaBank

Πρόωρες εκλογές βλέπει… η αγορά, ο Στουρνάρας τις ξορκίζει, «βράζουν» βιομηχανία και σούπερ μάρκετ, συν 14 δισ. στο ΧΑ, οι «σκιές» σε Εθνική και Coca Cola και τα βαριά ονόματα στη CrediaBank

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 06 Απριλίου 2026
Απόρρητο