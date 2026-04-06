Δευτέρα 06 Απριλίου 2026
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Greece Launches Fuel Pass Subsidy Monday
English edition 06 Απριλίου 2026, 10:21

Greece Launches Fuel Pass Subsidy Monday

Eligible drivers can apply for fuel aid of up to €60, with income-based criteria covering most households and additional support for diesel users

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Vita.gr
Ταχυπαλμία εξαιτίας του άγχους: 5 τρόποι για να ανακτήσετε τον έλεγχο

Ταχυπαλμία εξαιτίας του άγχους: 5 τρόποι για να ανακτήσετε τον έλεγχο

Spotlight

Greece has launched applications for its latest fuel subsidy program, known as the “fuel pass,” offering financial relief to drivers starting Monday, as fuel prices remain under pressure.

The platform opened on Holy Monday, allowing eligible residents to apply for direct subsidies on gasoline purchases through a government digital system.

Who qualifies and how much they receive

The fuel pass provides €50 for car owners and €30 for motorcycle users, with higher amounts for residents of islands—€60 for cars and €35 for motorcycles.

The subsidy targets individuals, including self-employed workers, based on income thresholds. Eligibility is set at up to €25,000 in annual income for single applicants and €35,000 for married households, with an additional €5,000 added per child.

According to government estimates, these criteria cover approximately 75% of drivers in the country.

Additional support for diesel users

The program applies to all eligible private vehicle owners, regardless of fuel type. However, drivers using diesel vehicles will benefit from combined support measures.

In addition to the fuel pass, diesel users will also receive a separate subsidy of €0.20 per liter, effectively increasing the overall level of assistance.

Impact on fuel costs

Based on average fuel consumption in Greece—estimated at around 70 liters per month—the €50 subsidy corresponds to a reduction of roughly €0.36 per liter.

Authorities expect the measure to provide immediate relief to households facing rising transportation costs, particularly during the busy Easter travel period.

The fuel pass is part of a broader effort to ease financial pressure on consumers, with applications now open and payments expected to follow through the government’s digital platform.

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged continued support for households facing rising costs, as his government prepares fresh fuel subsidies and broader relief measures amid the fallout from tensions in the Middle East. In his weekly social media briefing, Mitsotakis said authorities are working to launch the “Fuel Pass” subsidy platform within days, with payments […]

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Δευτέρα 06 Απριλίου 2026
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