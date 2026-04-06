Δευτέρα 06 Απριλίου 2026
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# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
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Athens Airport Traffic Resilient Despite Middle East Turmoil
English edition 06 Απριλίου 2026, 22:19

Athens Airport Traffic Resilient Despite Middle East Turmoil

In March, total passenger traffic at Athens International Airport (AIA) reached 2.31 million, marking a 3.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025

Σύνταξη
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Vita.gr
Meal prep για πραγματικές ζωές: Τι κάνουμε τις μέρες που όλα μοιάζουν «βουνό»

Meal prep για πραγματικές ζωές: Τι κάνουμε τις μέρες που όλα μοιάζουν «βουνό»

Spotlight

Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport has so far shown no significant impact from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, maintaining a steady growth trajectory despite an increasingly volatile geopolitical backdrop.

In March, total passenger traffic at Athens International Airport (AIA) reached 2.31 million, marking a 3.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025. While growth slowed relative to the first two months of the year, performance remained firmly positive.

Domestic passenger traffic rose by 4.8% year-on-year, while international traffic increased by 3.4%, reflecting continued resilience in both segments. Overall, the first quarter of the year recorded 6.28 million passengers, representing an 8.1% increase compared to 2025. Domestic traffic grew by 7.1%, while international passenger numbers climbed by 8.5%.

Flight activity also expanded during the same period. A total of 54,181 flights were recorded in the first three months of 2026, up 7.0% year-on-year. Domestic flights increased by 5.9%, while international flights rose by 7.6%.

Airport management remains cautiously optimistic, forecasting 2026 as a year of healthy growth. However, it also warns that ongoing geopolitical uncertainty could weigh on future passenger demand, as well as the company’s operational and financial performance—even though no material impact has been observed to date.

Source: tovima.com

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Σχέση: Τι μένει μετά τον χωρισμό;

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Easter Meal Costs in Greece Surge as Prices Bite
English edition 04.04.26

Easter Meal Costs in Greece Surge as Prices Bite

A traditional Easter meal for 6–8 people will cost about €50 more this year, as rising prices hit key staples and strain household budgets during one of Greece’s most important holidays

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Greece Turns to Familiar Playbook as Energy Costs Rise

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged continued support for households facing rising costs, as his government prepares fresh fuel subsidies and broader relief measures amid the fallout from tensions in the Middle East. In his weekly social media briefing, Mitsotakis said authorities are working to launch the “Fuel Pass” subsidy platform within days, with payments […]

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Athens Goes Dark for Earth Hour 2026 as Millions Join Global Climate Vigil (videos)

Millions of people around the world switched off their lights on Saturday evening in a show of solidarity for the planet, marking Earth Hour 2026, the annual WWF initiative now in its second decade. From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., landmarks, homes and businesses across more than 80 countries fell dark for sixty minutes in a […]

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in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

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ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 06 Απριλίου 2026
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