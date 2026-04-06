Athens Airport Traffic Resilient Despite Middle East Turmoil

Passenger traffic at Athens International Airport has so far shown no significant impact from the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, maintaining a steady growth trajectory despite an increasingly volatile geopolitical backdrop.

In March, total passenger traffic at Athens International Airport (AIA) reached 2.31 million, marking a 3.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025. While growth slowed relative to the first two months of the year, performance remained firmly positive.

Domestic passenger traffic rose by 4.8% year-on-year, while international traffic increased by 3.4%, reflecting continued resilience in both segments. Overall, the first quarter of the year recorded 6.28 million passengers, representing an 8.1% increase compared to 2025. Domestic traffic grew by 7.1%, while international passenger numbers climbed by 8.5%.

Flight activity also expanded during the same period. A total of 54,181 flights were recorded in the first three months of 2026, up 7.0% year-on-year. Domestic flights increased by 5.9%, while international flights rose by 7.6%.

Airport management remains cautiously optimistic, forecasting 2026 as a year of healthy growth. However, it also warns that ongoing geopolitical uncertainty could weigh on future passenger demand, as well as the company’s operational and financial performance—even though no material impact has been observed to date.

Source: tovima.com