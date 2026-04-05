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U.S. Rescues Downed Airman as Pressure Mounts on Iran Over Hormuz
English edition 05 Απριλίου 2026, 19:06

U.S. Rescues Downed Airman as Pressure Mounts on Iran Over Hormuz

The officer, is wounded but has now been safely evacuated out of Iran, according to U.S. officials.

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Vita.gr
Παυσίπονη γιόγκα: Οι ασάνες που μας ανακουφίζουν

Παυσίπονη γιόγκα: Οι ασάνες που μας ανακουφίζουν

Spotlight

Reuters reports that the United States has rescued an airman who went missing after one of two warplanes was downed in Iran, according to two U.S. officials, as President Donald Trump and Israel intensified pressure on Tehran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz or face potential strikes on energy infrastructure.

The airman was the second crew member of a two-person F-15 jet that Iran said it had shot down with its air defenses. Reuters had earlier reported that the first crew member had already been recovered. The officer, is wounded but has now been safely evacuated out of Iran, according to U.S. officials. Earlier, a source told Al Jazeera that the rescue operation involved “intense exchanges of fire.”

The U.S. president said dozens of aircraft took part in the mission to recover the serviceman. The development follows reports of overnight airstrikes in Dehdasht, near the location where the aircraft was shot down.

Trump has delivered mixed signals since the United States and Iran entered into conflict on February 28, alternating between suggestions of diplomatic progress and stark threats of military escalation, including warnings to bomb Iran “back to the Stone Ages.”

The U.S. president, who has previously threatened strikes on Iranian power plants, indicated that a deadline for Tehran to comply with his demands was imminent.

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them. Glory be to GOD!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Source: tovima.com

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Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged continued support for households facing rising costs, as his government prepares fresh fuel subsidies and broader relief measures amid the fallout from tensions in the Middle East. In his weekly social media briefing, Mitsotakis said authorities are working to launch the “Fuel Pass” subsidy platform within days, with payments […]

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English edition 29.03.26

Athens Goes Dark for Earth Hour 2026 as Millions Join Global Climate Vigil (videos)

Millions of people around the world switched off their lights on Saturday evening in a show of solidarity for the planet, marking Earth Hour 2026, the annual WWF initiative now in its second decade. From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., landmarks, homes and businesses across more than 80 countries fell dark for sixty minutes in a […]

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Δευτέρα 06 Απριλίου 2026
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