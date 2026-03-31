Τρίτη 31 Μαρτίου 2026
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Fuel Pass Applications Open as Drivers to Get Cash Aid
English edition 31 Μαρτίου 2026, 21:56

Fuel Pass Applications Open as Drivers to Get Cash Aid

A new government fuel subsidy scheme is set to launch within days, offering targeted financial support to millions of vehicle owners facing high fuel prices through digital payments or bank transfers

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Vita.gr
Τα όνειρα σε ξεκουράζουν: Το μυστικό για πιο βαθύ και ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Τα όνειρα σε ξεκουράζουν: Το μυστικό για πιο βαθύ και ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Spotlight

The platform for Greece’s fuel subsidy program, known as Fuel Pass, is set to open in the coming days as authorities move to ease the burden of rising fuel prices on households and drivers.

The scheme, which will be available through the government’s digital services portal, is expected to allow applications ahead of the Easter period, with payments covering fuel costs for April and May.

How the fuel subsidy works

The financial support will be provided either through a digital prepaid card or direct deposit into a bank account. The amount varies depending on the recipient’s region and payment method.

Drivers in mainland Greece are set to receive €50 via digital card or €40 via bank transfer, while those in island regions will receive €60 or €50 respectively. The digital card option offers slightly higher support and can be used directly at fuel stations, as well as for taxis and public transport.

Motorcycle owners are also included, with support set at €30 via digital card or €25 through bank deposit, depending on the chosen method.

Who is eligible

The program targets low and middle-income vehicle owners, with eligibility based on income and property criteria. Applicants must own a petrol or diesel vehicle that is registered, insured, and up to date with road tax obligations.

Income thresholds are set at €25,000 for single applicants and €35,000 for couples, with additional allowances for children. Single-parent households have a higher limit, reaching approximately €39,000 with further adjustments per dependent.

Each individual may apply for only one vehicle, and separate applications are required even within the same household if both partners meet the criteria and own eligible vehicles.

Additional impact for diesel drivers
Drivers of diesel vehicles are expected to benefit most from the combined measures, as they will also see lower pump prices alongside the subsidy. Officials estimate that the combined support could effectively reduce fuel costs by around 30 to 36 cents per liter, depending on consumption.

Source: tovima.com

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in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

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ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 31 Μαρτίου 2026
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