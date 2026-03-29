Κυριακή 29 Μαρτίου 2026
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Greek PM on Tempi Trial, Fuel Pass etc. in Weekly Post
English edition 29 Μαρτίου 2026, 15:00

Greek PM on Tempi Trial, Fuel Pass etc. in Weekly Post

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged continued support for households facing rising costs, as his government prepares fresh fuel subsidies and broader relief measures amid the fallout from tensions in the Middle East. In his weekly social media briefing, Mitsotakis said authorities are working to launch the “Fuel Pass” subsidy platform within days, with payments […]

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Vita.gr
«Βάψε» το πιάτο σου μωβ: «Κρύβει» πανίσχυρες θρεπτικές ουσίες

«Βάψε» το πιάτο σου μωβ: «Κρύβει» πανίσχυρες θρεπτικές ουσίες

Spotlight

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged continued support for households facing rising costs, as his government prepares fresh fuel subsidies and broader relief measures amid the fallout from tensions in the Middle East.

In his weekly social media briefing, Mitsotakis said authorities are working to launch the “Fuel Pass” subsidy platform within days, with payments expected before mid-month. The package, worth about €300 million, includes targeted interventions on fuel, fertilizers and ferry tickets for April and May, with expanded income criteria expected to cover roughly three in four households.

He said a cap on profit margins for fuel and key supermarket goods will remain in place through June, while reiterating that the government would “stand by every Greek citizen” as it has in previous crises.

Mitsotakis also confirmed a new increase in the minimum wage, the sixth since 2021, raising it to €920 per month from April 1. The hike will also apply to entry-level public sector salaries, aligning them with private-sector minimum pay. Since 2019, he said, the minimum wage has risen by more than 40%, adding the equivalent of four extra monthly salaries annually for workers.

Turning to the ongoing trial over the deadly Tempi rail disaster, the prime minister stressed the importance of keeping proceedings on schedule, despite organizational problems on the opening day. He acknowledged shortcomings in crowd management and access control at the specially built court facilities, saying these must be resolved by early April to avoid delays or attempts to derail the case.

On defense, Mitsotakis said the government approved a series of upgrades, including plans for an integrated air and missile defense system, modernization of MEKO-class frigates, and preparations for the arrival of F-35 fighter jets starting in 2028. Upgrades to existing F-16 aircraft and the addition of Rafale jets are expected to further strengthen Greece’s air force capabilities.

The Greek PM said the European Union must avoid a repeat of the 2015 crisis, highlighting a new EU migration pact set to take effect in June. The framework introduces mandatory procedures for member states and aims to balance solidarity with stricter border controls and return policies.

Concluding his address, Mitsotakis announced plans to establish a dedicated body for the protection and promotion of Greece’s underwater cultural heritage, aimed at safeguarding shipwrecks and submerged sites while boosting research and tourism.

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Ηλεκτρισμός
Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Αύξηση 18,5% λόγω πολέμου – Ψαλίδι ετοιμάζουν οι πάροχοι

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Αύξηση 18,5% λόγω πολέμου – Ψαλίδι ετοιμάζουν οι πάροχοι

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Vita.gr
«Βάψε» το πιάτο σου μωβ: «Κρύβει» πανίσχυρες θρεπτικές ουσίες

«Βάψε» το πιάτο σου μωβ: «Κρύβει» πανίσχυρες θρεπτικές ουσίες

Κόσμος
Ιράν: Ξεπέρασαν τις 2.000 οι νεκροί – Θέμα ημερών να χτυπήσουμε στόχους κορυφαίας προτεραιότητας, λέει το Ισραήλ

Ιράν: Ξεπέρασαν τις 2.000 οι νεκροί – Θέμα ημερών να χτυπήσουμε στόχους κορυφαίας προτεραιότητας, λέει το Ισραήλ

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Athens Goes Dark for Earth Hour 2026 as Millions Join Global Climate Vigil (videos)
English edition 29.03.26

Athens Goes Dark for Earth Hour 2026 as Millions Join Global Climate Vigil (videos)

Millions of people around the world switched off their lights on Saturday evening in a show of solidarity for the planet, marking Earth Hour 2026, the annual WWF initiative now in its second decade. From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., landmarks, homes and businesses across more than 80 countries fell dark for sixty minutes in a […]

Σύνταξη
Why March 25 Marks Greece’s Independence Day
English edition 25.03.26

Why March 25 Marks Greece’s Independence Day

While the Greek War of Independence began weeks earlier, March 25 was chosen for its symbolic link to the Annunciation and the official declaration of independence in 1822

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Google Strikes Deals to Secure Data Center Power
English edition 21.03.26

Google Strikes Deals to Secure Data Center Power

Tech giant signs agreements with U.S. utilities to reduce electricity use during peak periods, ensuring reliable energy for rapidly growing AI-focused data centers

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Greece Growth Faces Risks from War, Energy Crisis
English edition 20.03.26

Greece Growth Faces Risks from War, Energy Crisis

Bank of Greece governor warns that ongoing geopolitical tensions and rising energy uncertainty could fuel inflation and slow economic growth, despite the country’s continued recovery and strong recent performance

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Greece Issues Cyber Alert to Shipping, Energy, Banking Sectors
English edition 18.03.26

Greece Issues Cyber Alert to Shipping, Energy, Banking Sectors

Reuters reports that Greek authorities have issued a high-priority warning, calling on shipping and critical sectors to conduct system scans following suspected Iran-linked cyber activity and increased interference near Gulf shipping routes.

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Athens Emerges as Leading Hotel Market
English edition 18.03.26

Athens Emerges as Leading Hotel Market

Athens had already led the rankings between 2022 and 2024, with double-digit growth in hotel values (11.6%, 11.2% and 11.8% respectively).

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Athens Features in Time Out’s 2026 Ranking
English edition 17.03.26

Athens Features in Time Out’s 2026 Ranking

To compile the ranking, Time Out surveyed more than 24,000 residents across 150 cities in 42 languages, asking locals about dozens of factors shaping urban life — including food, nightlife, culture, affordability, happiness, community and overall atmosphere

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Athens Goes Dark for Earth Hour 2026 as Millions Join Global Climate Vigil (videos)
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Κυριακή 29 Μαρτίου 2026
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