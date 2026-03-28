Greeks Among Least Satisfied With Housing Conditions in EU

Just 66% of Greeks say they are satisfied with their housing conditions, two percentage points below last year’s reading and well short of the 77% European average, according to the 2025 European Housing Trend Report published by RE/MAX Europe.

Greece ranks among the lowest in the survey, alongside Hungary at 64%, Ireland at 68%, Malta and Lithuania at 71%. At the top of the table, the Netherlands leads with 85% satisfaction, followed by Austria, Romania, Switzerland and Luxembourg, all at 81%.

The key factors shaping housing satisfaction across Europe include the owner’s age, property type, comfort level, location, cost of acquisition or rent, and tenure status.

Age a Decisive Factor

Age emerges as the most significant determinant of housing satisfaction. Among older Europeans, contentment is markedly higher: 93% of the Silent Generation (aged 79–97), 84% of Baby Boomers (61–79) and 75% of Generation X (45–60) report being satisfied with their current home — a clear pattern of rising satisfaction with age.

At the other end of the spectrum, Millennials (aged 29–44) record the highest dissatisfaction rates in Europe at 11%, followed closely by Generation Z (13–28) at 10%. Overall, nearly one in ten Europeans — 9% — describes themselves as dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their current housing situation.

Source: tovima.com