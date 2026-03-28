Greeks Among Least Satisfied With Housing Conditions in EU
The key factors shaping housing satisfaction across Europe include the owner’s age, property type, comfort level, location, cost of acquisition or rent, and tenure status.
Just 66% of Greeks say they are satisfied with their housing conditions, two percentage points below last year’s reading and well short of the 77% European average, according to the 2025 European Housing Trend Report published by RE/MAX Europe.
Greece ranks among the lowest in the survey, alongside Hungary at 64%, Ireland at 68%, Malta and Lithuania at 71%. At the top of the table, the Netherlands leads with 85% satisfaction, followed by Austria, Romania, Switzerland and Luxembourg, all at 81%.
The key factors shaping housing satisfaction across Europe include the owner’s age, property type, comfort level, location, cost of acquisition or rent, and tenure status.
Age a Decisive Factor
Age emerges as the most significant determinant of housing satisfaction. Among older Europeans, contentment is markedly higher: 93% of the Silent Generation (aged 79–97), 84% of Baby Boomers (61–79) and 75% of Generation X (45–60) report being satisfied with their current home — a clear pattern of rising satisfaction with age.
At the other end of the spectrum, Millennials (aged 29–44) record the highest dissatisfaction rates in Europe at 11%, followed closely by Generation Z (13–28) at 10%. Overall, nearly one in ten Europeans — 9% — describes themselves as dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their current housing situation.
Source: tovima.com
- Greeks Among Least Satisfied With Housing Conditions in EU
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