Why March 25 Marks Greece’s Independence Day
While the Greek War of Independence began weeks earlier, March 25 was chosen for its symbolic link to the Annunciation and the official declaration of independence in 1822
Greece celebrates its Independence Day on March 25, a date long associated with the start of the Greek War of Independence against Ottoman rule in 1821. However, historians note that the revolution actually began weeks earlier, in mid-February, and unfolded across multiple regions in a series of uprisings rather than a single event.
On February 22, 1821, Alexander Ypsilantis, leader of the secret revolutionary organization Philiki Eteria, launched the first military actions in the Danubian Principalities, though these initial efforts did not succeed. Around the same time, early revolts were beginning in Greece itself.
Key moments in the Peloponnese included the first shots fired in Kalavryta on March 21 and the blessing of arms by Patriarch Germanos of Patras on March 22. By March 23, revolutionary forces led by Theodoros Kolokotronis and Maniates had liberated the city of Kalamata.
In the Mani region, pivotal coordination efforts took place on March 17. Papaflessas (Grigorios Dikaios), acting on behalf of Ypsilantis, persuaded local leaders, including Petrobey Mavromichalis, to join the uprising. Oaths of commitment to “faith and homeland” were sworn, famously including the motto “Victory or Death.”
So why March 25? While the revolution began earlier, March 25 was symbolically significant. It coincided with the Greek Orthodox celebration of the Annunciation and was also the day that independence was officially proclaimed in 1822.
The date was formalized as the national holiday in 1838, following a royal decree, and has since been observed as Greece’s official Independence Day. Historical accounts describe public celebrations in Athens, including a notable moment when an elderly woman insisted on leading the dance in honor of her sons’ sacrifices for freedom.
Source: tovima.com
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