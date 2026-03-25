Τετάρτη 25 Μαρτίου 2026
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Annual Military Parade in Athens for Greece’s Independence Day
English edition 25 Μαρτίου 2026, 14:46

Annual Military Parade in Athens for Greece’s Independence Day

The 205th national anniversary was again celebrated with splendor, highlighted by military parades and memorials around the country

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Large crowds gathered in central Syntagma Square on Wednesday morning for the annual military parade to honor and commemorate the March 25 commencement of the Greek War of Independence in 1821.

The parade, in a live broadcast, is also here:
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The national anniversary was again celebrated with splendor, highlighted by military parades and memorials around the country. In Athens, the main parade took place in the presence of the President of the Republic, Konstantinos Tasoulas, as well as the country’s political and military leadership.Infantry and mechanized units marched in sequence, along with flyovers by warplanes.

The flyover began with the takeoff of F-16 and Rafale fighter jets from the Tanagra airbase, with pilots sending messages of pride and unity.

Shortly afterward, Mirage 2000-5 aircraft were also prepared for takeoff from the same base, completing the impressive spectacle in the cloudy Athens sky.

Source: tovima.com

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Τετάρτη 25 Μαρτίου 2026
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