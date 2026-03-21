Source: tovima.com
Google Strikes Deals to Secure Data Center Power
Tech giant signs agreements with U.S. utilities to reduce electricity use during peak periods, ensuring reliable energy for rapidly growing AI-focused data centers
Google has signed new agreements with five U.S. power companies to manage electricity consumption at its data centers during periods of peak demand, the company announced Thursday. The deals span states from Arkansas to Minnesota and aim to secure reliable energy for Google’s rapidly expanding, energy-intensive operations.
As artificial intelligence technologies drive growing demand for computing power, energy access has become a major hurdle for tech companies. Data centers, where vast server warehouses operate around the clock, require massive electricity loads—especially during peak grid periods on extremely hot or cold days.
Demand response agreements
Under the new “demand response” arrangements, Google will temporarily reduce power usage at select data centers when the electrical grid is under stress. Michael Terrell, head of Google’s advanced energy division, described the agreements as “a critical tool to meet future energy demand.”
Utilities and grid operators maintain additional reserves and often enter long-term contracts with large energy consumers—ranging from manufacturers to cryptocurrency miners—to limit power use during high-demand periods.
Expanding utility partnerships
The latest contracts include Entergy Arkansas, Minnesota Power, and DTE Energy, complementing prior agreements with Indiana Michigan Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Collectively, these arrangements give Google up to one gigawatt of controllable data center electricity during peak periods—a capacity sufficient to power roughly 750,000 households.
This strategy reflects the increasing importance of energy management for tech companies, as new power infrastructure often takes years to build. By partnering with utilities for peak-demand reductions, Google seeks to maintain uninterrupted operations while contributing to grid stability.
- Έχετε email από ΑΑΔΕ; – Τι πρέπει να κάνετε για να γλιτώσετε έξτρα φόρο
- ΚΚΕ για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα κατά του Ρατσισμού: Βαθιά ταξικός ο ρατσισμός που καλλιεργείται
- Χρήστος Μάστορας: Η απάντηση του στις φήμες για τη συνεργασία του με τον Κωνσταντίνο Αργυρό
- Βέροια: Σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση ο 7χρονος που τραυματίστηκε σε πάρκο – Τον εντόπισε περαστικός
- Απίθανο γκολ στην Κροατία μέσω… λακούβας (vid)
- ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Οι κτηνοτρόφοι στη Λέσβο πληρώνουν την κυβερνητική ανεπάρκεια
- Η ακρίβεια καλπάζει, η κυβέρνηση… μελετά τα μέτρα που πρέπει να παρθούν
- Ο Γιώργος Κοροπούλης και οι «Αναμνήσεις από τη ζωή του Παπαδιαμάντη» ως αντίδοτο στη γενικευμένη λήθη
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις