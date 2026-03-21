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Google Strikes Deals to Secure Data Center Power
English edition 21 Μαρτίου 2026, 09:43

Google Strikes Deals to Secure Data Center Power

Tech giant signs agreements with U.S. utilities to reduce electricity use during peak periods, ensuring reliable energy for rapidly growing AI-focused data centers

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Vita.gr
Η χειρότερη ώρα για να φας γλυκό, σύμφωνα με την επιστήμη

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Google has signed new agreements with five U.S. power companies to manage electricity consumption at its data centers during periods of peak demand, the company announced Thursday. The deals span states from Arkansas to Minnesota and aim to secure reliable energy for Google’s rapidly expanding, energy-intensive operations.

As artificial intelligence technologies drive growing demand for computing power, energy access has become a major hurdle for tech companies. Data centers, where vast server warehouses operate around the clock, require massive electricity loads—especially during peak grid periods on extremely hot or cold days.

Demand response agreements

Under the new “demand response” arrangements, Google will temporarily reduce power usage at select data centers when the electrical grid is under stress. Michael Terrell, head of Google’s advanced energy division, described the agreements as “a critical tool to meet future energy demand.”

Utilities and grid operators maintain additional reserves and often enter long-term contracts with large energy consumers—ranging from manufacturers to cryptocurrency miners—to limit power use during high-demand periods.

Expanding utility partnerships

The latest contracts include Entergy Arkansas, Minnesota Power, and DTE Energy, complementing prior agreements with Indiana Michigan Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Collectively, these arrangements give Google up to one gigawatt of controllable data center electricity during peak periods—a capacity sufficient to power roughly 750,000 households.

This strategy reflects the increasing importance of energy management for tech companies, as new power infrastructure often takes years to build. By partnering with utilities for peak-demand reductions, Google seeks to maintain uninterrupted operations while contributing to grid stability.

Source: tovima.com

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Σάββατο 21 Μαρτίου 2026
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