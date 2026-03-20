Greek Unemployment Registry Falls in Feb.

The number of people registered with Greece’s Public Employment Service (DYPA) fell in February 2026, dropping 5.9% compared with the same month a year earlier and 2.2% from January.

According to DYPA data, the total number of registered unemployed stood at 903,928 in February. Of these, 45.6%, had been on the registry for 12 months or longer, while 54.4%, had been registered for less than a year.

Women continued to account for the majority of registered unemployed, at 584,002 or 64.6%, compared with 319,926 men, who made up 35.4%.

The 30–44 age group recorded the highest number of registered jobseekers, with 268,539 people, representing 29.7% of the total. By education level, secondary education graduates formed the largest group, at 441,289 people or 48.8%.

At regional level, Attica and Central Macedonia posted the highest numbers of registered unemployed, with 262,783 people, or 29.1%, and 167,037 people, or 18.5%, respectively.

The number of benefit recipients in February reached 258,684, referring to those paid within the month. Of these, 52%, were regular unemployed and other subsidized categories, while 48%, were seasonal workers in tourism-related occupations. Women again made up the larger share, accounting for 147,161 recipients, or 56.9%, while men numbered 111,523, or 43.1%.

A breakdown of subsidized unemployed showed that 46.9%, were regular unemployed, 0.9%, were construction workers, 48%, were seasonal tourism workers, 3.8%, were other seasonal workers in agriculture, 0.3%, were teachers, and 52 fell into other subsidized categories.

Compared with February 2025, the number of registered unemployed declined by 56,206 people, while compared with January 2026 it fell by 19,925. The number of benefit recipients, meanwhile, rose by 1,192 from a year earlier, though it slipped by 2,486 from the previous month.

Source: tovima.com