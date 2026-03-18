Τετάρτη 18 Μαρτίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
ps. post
scriptum

Αδιάφορο για τον Αδωνι να τον παρακολουθεί το Κράτος με το Predator, αλλά όχι και να τον βιντεοσκοπούν στη Βουλή όταν τρώει κρακεράκια. Ε, ναι αυτό σηκώνει καταγγελία για παραβίαση προσωπικών δεδομένων!

# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗ
# ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΑΝΑΘΕΩΡΗΣΗ
# ΕΠΣΤΑΪΝ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Greece Issues Cyber Alert to Shipping, Energy, Banking Sectors
English edition 18 Μαρτίου 2026, 21:23

Greece Issues Cyber Alert to Shipping, Energy, Banking Sectors

Reuters reports that Greek authorities have issued a high-priority warning, calling on shipping and critical sectors to conduct system scans following suspected Iran-linked cyber activity and increased interference near Gulf shipping routes.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Παγκόσμιο πρόβλημα υγείας η σωματική αδράνεια

Παγκόσμιο πρόβλημα υγείας η σωματική αδράνεια

Spotlight

Greek shipowners and major businesses are carrying out system checks after a high-priority cybersecurity advisory was issued last week by the country’s National Cybersecurity Authority, Reuters reports. The move comes amid suspected Iran-linked cyber activity and rising interference affecting navigation in key Gulf shipping lanes.

The warning was sent to companies operating in sectors deemed critical to national and economic security, including shipping, banking, transport, telecommunications, health care and energy. It urged firms to examine their systems for signs of intrusion and strengthen their defenses as a precaution.

A source at the authority told Reuters the advisory was not triggered by a confirmed large-scale breach in Greece, but by concerns over emerging threats.

Focus on shipping as disruptions grow

Part of Greece’s shipping industry has already received the alert, with at least two companies notified, according to sources cited by Reuters.

The timing coincides with a spike in electronic interference affecting commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf, a critical artery for global trade.

While no major cyberattack has been confirmed in Greece, one source said some suspicious activity has been detected, prompting increased vigilance.

Inside the cyber alert

Authorities described the advisory as “high-priority” and linked it to an ongoing investigation into a cyber incident involving a large international organization abroad, without naming the entity.

The guidance includes detailed indicators of potential compromise, such as specific IP addresses, malicious tools and malware including the VShell Remote Access Trojan. Companies are advised to block suspicious connections and conduct full system reviews if any signs of intrusion are found.

According to the advisory, the activity under investigation points to a sophisticated and still-unidentified threat actor. The methods outlined suggest attempts to scan networks, gain unauthorized access and deploy malware through layered infrastructure designed to evade detection.

One of the sources cited by Reuters said some of the IP addresses flagged in the advisory appear to originate from Iran.

Regional incidents heighten concern

The Greek alert comes against a backdrop of cyber incidents linked to regional tensions.

An Iran-linked hacking group earlier this month claimed responsibility for a cyberattack on U.S.-based medical technology company Stryker, according to messages posted on Telegram. Separately, Albania reported a cyberattack on its parliamentary systems, which local media attributed to the Iran-linked group “Homeland Justice.”

Greek authorities say the advisory is intended to reduce exposure to similar threats, as concerns grow that geopolitical tensions could increasingly play out in cyberspace.

All sources cited by Reuters spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Πάουελ: Στη Fed μέχρι το τέλος της έρευνας – Μείωση επιτοκίων αν υποχωρήσει ο πληθωρισμός

Πάουελ: Στη Fed μέχρι το τέλος της έρευνας – Μείωση επιτοκίων αν υποχωρήσει ο πληθωρισμός

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Παγκόσμιο πρόβλημα υγείας η σωματική αδράνεια

Παγκόσμιο πρόβλημα υγείας η σωματική αδράνεια

Κόσμος
Επιθέσεις του Ιράν σε Σαουδική Αραβία, Κατάρ και ΗΑΕ

Επιθέσεις του Ιράν σε Σαουδική Αραβία, Κατάρ και ΗΑΕ

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Athens Emerges as Leading Hotel Market
English edition 18.03.26

Athens Emerges as Leading Hotel Market

Athens had already led the rankings between 2022 and 2024, with double-digit growth in hotel values (11.6%, 11.2% and 11.8% respectively).

Σύνταξη
Athens Features in Time Out’s 2026 Ranking
English edition 17.03.26

Athens Features in Time Out’s 2026 Ranking

To compile the ranking, Time Out surveyed more than 24,000 residents across 150 cities in 42 languages, asking locals about dozens of factors shaping urban life — including food, nightlife, culture, affordability, happiness, community and overall atmosphere

Σύνταξη
EU Rice Sector Faces Crisis Amid Rising Imports
English edition 13.03.26

EU Rice Sector Faces Crisis Amid Rising Imports

European rice producers warn of growing market pressures as imports hit 1.7 million tons, urging policy changes to protect local production and ensure fair competition.

Σύνταξη
Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece
English edition 07.03.26

Seven More Post Offices Close Across Greece

The closures are part of a nationwide restructuring plan that will shift services to agencies and courier locations while maintaining basic postal operations

Σύνταξη
Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns
English edition 07.03.26

Entire Scientific Board of Greece’s EODY Resigns

Greece’s National Public Health Organization (EODY) faces upheaval as its full scientific council resigns, citing tensions under a dual leadership system introduced last December, signaling challenges in managing public health governance

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Gothenburg: Υποχωρεί η Ελλάδα στον Δείκτη Φιλελεύθερης Δημοκρατίας – Έχασε τρεις θέσεις σε ένα χρόνο
Πανεπιστήμιο Gothenburg 18.03.26

Υποχωρεί η Ελλάδα στον Δείκτη Φιλελεύθερης Δημοκρατίας - Έχασε 3 θέσεις σε ένα χρόνο - 24η στην ΕΕ

Η Ελλάδα, στον φετινό Δείκτη Φιλελεύθερης Δημοκρατίας, καταλαμβάνει την 24η θέση ανάμεσα στις 27 χώρες της ΕΕ, πάνω μόνο από Βουλγαρία, Ρουμανία, και Ουγγαρία. Επίμονες αδυναμίες στον έλεγχο της εξουσίας και στη λειτουργία των θεσμών.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Νέα Μάκρη: Η στιγμή των πυροβολισμών μεταξύ Τούρκων μαφιόζων – Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο
Ελλάδα 18.03.26

Νέα Μάκρη: Η στιγμή των πυροβολισμών μεταξύ Τούρκων μαφιόζων – Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο

Μετά από αστυνομική επιχείρηση η αστυνομία προχώρησε στη σύλληψη τριών ατόμων τουρκικής υπηκοότητας - Το επεισόδιο που σημειώθηκε στις 3 Μαρτίου στη Νέα Μάκρη καταγράφηκε από κάμερα ασφαλείας

Σύνταξη
Όταν ο Τιμοτέ Σαλαμέ έκανε μπαλέτο: Βίντεο-ντοκουμέντο και ένα χαμένο από αλαζονεία Όσκαρ
«Ύβρις» 18.03.26

Όταν ο Τιμοτέ Σαλαμέ έκανε μπαλέτο: Βίντεο-ντοκουμέντο και ένα χαμένο από αλαζονεία Όσκαρ

Ενώ ο καλλιτεχνικός κόσμος εξακολουθεί να βράζει από τις πρόσφατες δηλώσεις του Τιμοτέ Σαλαμέ για τις «νεκρές τέχνες» ένα βίντεο από τα παιδικά του χρόνια έρχεται ως ειρωνική υπενθύμιση και απάντηση στην ύβρη

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Βενεζουέλα: Απομακρύνθηκε ο επί 12 χρόνια υπουργός Άμυνας
Βλαντίμιρ Παντρίνο 18.03.26

Βενεζουέλα: Απομακρύνθηκε ο επί 12 χρόνια υπουργός Άμυνας

Η προσωρινή πρόεδρος της Βενεζουέλας τον απέπεμψε και στη θέση του διόρισε τον επικεφαλής της προεδρικής φρουράς και της Γενικής Διεύθυνσης Στρατιωτικής Αντικατασκοπείας μετά τη σύλληψη του Μαδούρο.

Σύνταξη
The Expla-in Project: Τι σχέση μπορεί να έχουν τα κρακεράκια με τις υποκλοπές;
The Expla-in Project 18.03.26

Τι σχέση μπορεί να έχουν τα κρακεράκια του Άδωνι με τις υποκλοπές;

Μια ακραία αντιπαράθεση εκτυλίχθηκε στη Βουλή. Αφορμή δεν ήταν κάποιο σκάνδαλο, όπως οι υποκλοπές ή ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, αλλά η κίνηση του υπουργού Άδωνι Γεωργιάδη να φάει κρακεράκια και το ότι βιντεοσκοπήθηκε.

Ελένη Στεργίου
Ελένη Στεργίου
Ο ανθρώπινος παράγοντας και όχι η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη ευθύνεται για την επίθεση στο σχολείο του Ιράν
Κόσμος 18.03.26

Ο ανθρώπινος παράγοντας και όχι η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη ευθύνεται για την επίθεση στο σχολείο του Ιράν

Παρότι η Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη έγινε ο Νο1 ύποπτος, μετά την επίθεση στο σχολείο στη Μινάμπ, οι ειδικοί λένε πως δεν είναι σε θέση να κάνει ένα αντίστοιχο λάθος, ρίχνοντας την ευθύνη στο Πεντάγωνο.

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Εξαρθρώθηκε συμμορία που διέπραττε κλοπές και ληστείες στον Ασπρόπυργο – Συνελήφθησαν 19χρονος και 24χρονος
Ασπρόπυργος 18.03.26

Εξαρθρώθηκε συμμορία που διέπραττε κλοπές και ληστείες - Συνελήφθησαν 19χρονος και 24χρονος

Σύμφωνα με την ΕΛ.ΑΣ. σε βάρος του 19χρονου διαπιστώθηκε ότι εκκρεμούσε καταδικαστική απόφαση με ποινή κάθειρξης 7 ετών για συμμετοχή σε εγκληματική οργάνωση

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Αταλάντα
Champions League 18.03.26

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Αταλάντα

LIVE: Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Αταλάντα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπάγερν Μονάχου – Αταλάντα για τη φάση των «16» του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 3 HD.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Τότεναμ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης
Champions League 18.03.26

LIVE: Τότεναμ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης

LIVE: Τότεναμ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Τότεναμ – Ατλέτικο Μαδρίτης για τη φάση των «16» του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 5 HD.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Γαλατασαράι
Champions League 18.03.26

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Γαλατασαράι

LIVE: Λίβερπουλ – Γαλατασαράι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Λίβερπουλ – Γαλατασαράι για τη φάση των «16» του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 2 HD.

Σύνταξη
Μπαρτσελόνα – Νιούκαστλ 7-2: Με σπασμένα τα φρένα οι «μπλαουγκράνα» (vid)
Champions League 18.03.26

Μπαρτσελόνα – Νιούκαστλ 7-2: Με σπασμένα τα φρένα οι «μπλαουγκράνα» (vid)

Μπορεί η Νιούκαστλ να ισοφάρισε 2-2, όμως μετά άνοιξαν οι ουρανοί στο «Καμπ Νου». Η Μπαρτσελόνα έγινε καταιγίδα, το ημίχρονο έληξε 3-2 και μετά σε 16’ πέτυχε τρία γκολ. Το 7-2 στο 72’.

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Fed: Αμετάβλητα τα επιτόκια για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη συνεδρίαση
Διεθνής Οικονομία 18.03.26

Αμετάβλητα τα επιτόκια από τη FED

Η Fed διατήρησε τα επιτόκια στο εύρος στο 3,5- 3,75%- Ο Μιράν είναι ο μόνος που διαφώνησε με την απόφαση – Μια μείωση των επιτοκίων για το 2026 δείχνει το dot plot

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Αν θέλετε να δείτε τον viral Καθεδρικό Ναό της Κολωνίας, πληρώστε
Επί πληρωμή; 18.03.26

Πώς φτάσαμε στο να γίνει viral ο Καθεδρικός Ναός της Κολωνίας

O Καθεδρικός Ναός της Κολωνίας, που βρίσκεται παντού στο TikTok εδώ και χρόνια, ανακοίνωσε ότι θα χρεώνει τους επισκέπτες που θέλουν να εισέλθουν στο γοτθικό αρχιτεκτονικό αριστούργημα.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Δέκα παραδείγματα που δείχνουν απαράδεκτες καταστάσεις στη διαιτησία και εκθέτουν UEFA και ΚΕΔ
On Field 18.03.26

Δέκα παραδείγματα που δείχνουν απαράδεκτες καταστάσεις στη διαιτησία και εκθέτουν UEFA και ΚΕΔ

Αν και ο Λανουά υποστηρίζει ότι τον επέλεξε η UEFA η τακτική του δεν συνάδει με τις οδηγίες της. Δεν είναι στραβός ο γιαλός, στραβά αρμενίζουν. Απέτυχαν και δεν το ξέρουν

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Παναθηναϊκός – Βαλεφόλια 0-3: Οι Ιταλίδες «λύγισαν» τις «πράσινες» και κατέκτησαν το Challenge Cup (vid)
Βόλεϊ 18.03.26

Παναθηναϊκός – Βαλεφόλια 0-3: Οι Ιταλίδες «λύγισαν» τις «πράσινες» και κατέκτησαν το Challenge Cup (vid)

Ο Παναθηναϊκός δεν κατάφερε να ανατρέψει την ήττα με 3-2 σετ στην Ιταλία και χάνοντας για 2η φορά στη Γλυφάδα (3-0) μπροστά σε 2.500 οπαδούς του, είδε τη Βαλεφόλια να κατακτά το Challenge Cup Γυναικών

Σύνταξη
«Οι εγκληματίες δολοφόνοι θα πρέπει να πληρώσουν σύντομα» προειδοποίησε ο Χαμενεΐ για τη δολοφονία Λαριτζανί
Κόσμος 18.03.26

«Οι εγκληματίες δολοφόνοι θα πρέπει να πληρώσουν σύντομα» προειδοποίησε ο Χαμενεΐ για τη δολοφονία Λαριτζανί

Ο ανώτατος ηγέτης του Ιράν, Μοτζτάμπα Χαμενεΐ ανέφερε πως «αναμφίβολα θα αποδοθεί δικαιοσύνη» για την δολοφονία Λαριτζανί και πως «κάθε σταγόνα αίματος έχει το τίμημά της».

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Η Άρσεναλ «κυνηγάει» ένα θαύμα
On Field 18.03.26

Η Άρσεναλ «κυνηγάει» ένα θαύμα

Οι «κανονιέρηδες» θέλουν να γράψουν ιστορία κατακτώντας όλες τις διοργανώσεις στις οποίες συμμετέχουν την φετινή περίοδο

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Must Read
Τα καύσιμα του μισού δισ. στο ΧΑ, ο «εφιάλτης» της κυβέρνησης, το βρετανικό άλμα της Metlen, το ράλι της ΕΥΔΑΠ, έδειξε… «δόντια» η Qualco

Τα καύσιμα του μισού δισ. στο ΧΑ, ο «εφιάλτης» της κυβέρνησης, το βρετανικό άλμα της Metlen, το ράλι της ΕΥΔΑΠ, έδειξε… «δόντια» η Qualco

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Politico – Μέση Ανατολή: Από πόλεμο πέντε εβδομάδων σε σύγκρουση μηνών, σύμφωνα με το Πεντάγωνο

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Η ανατομία του πένθους στο Ιράν – Πώς η κηδεία Χαμενεΐ κρίνει την επιβίωση του καθεστώτος

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Όσκαρ 2026: Στο τραπέζι η ακύρωση του κόκκινου χαλιού λόγω διεθνών εξελίξεων

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Το άλυτο παζλ της μακροζωίας: Γιατί ζουν οι γυναίκες περισσότερο από τους άνδρες;

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Αδέλφια που μαλώνουν: Τι μαθαίνουν τα παιδιά μέσα από τις συγκρούσεις

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

Οι επιπτώσεις του πολέμου στη Μέση Ανατολή στην ελληνική οικονομία

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 18 Μαρτίου 2026
Απόρρητο