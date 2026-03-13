Παρασκευή 13 Μαρτίου 2026
EU Rice Sector Faces Crisis Amid Rising Imports
English edition 13 Μαρτίου 2026, 13:03

EU Rice Sector Faces Crisis Amid Rising Imports

European rice producers warn of growing market pressures as imports hit 1.7 million tons, urging policy changes to protect local production and ensure fair competition.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Υγιή οστά: Ποια καθημερινή συνήθεια τα στηρίζει;

Υγιή οστά: Ποια καθημερινή συνήθεια τα στηρίζει;

Spotlight

European rice producers and industry groups are raising alarms over mounting pressures on the continent’s rice sector. Rising production costs, strict regulatory standards, and increasing imports have created uncertainty for both farmers and processors across the European Union.

Recent figures show that EU rice imports reached approximately 1.7 million tons, with a significant portion entering duty-free or at reduced tariffs under existing trade agreements. Meanwhile, European producers must contend with high input costs and some of the most stringent environmental and production standards in the world, further stressing the market.

Market Pressures and Production Shifts

Raw rice prices have come under increasing pressure in recent months. In response, some producers are shifting towards Japonica rice varieties. However, this trend could lead to oversupply, risking further price instability in the market.

Rice cultivation in Europe is more than just a food source; it supports rural economies, employment, and environmental management in specific regions. The sector’s stability is critical for these broader socio-economic and ecological roles.

Calls for Policy Reform

European farmer organizations and cooperatives—including Copa-Cogeca, the European Federation of Rice Millers (FERM), and Italy’s ENTE NAZIONALE RISI—have called for urgent policy reassessment. They emphasize the need to:

  • Reevaluate the automatic safeguard mechanism tied to the GSP/EBA trade regime, adjusting trigger thresholds to reflect real market conditions.
  • Align tariffs with current market realities to ensure the competitiveness of European producers.
  • Enhance support for local production, including targeted promotion and adequate financial resources.

Fair Competition and Imports

Industry representatives stress that imports must comply with standards equivalent to those required of European producers, particularly regarding environmental protection, food safety, and labor conditions. Strengthening border controls and consistent enforcement will help level the playing field.

Warnings from the Greek Rice Millers Association

Georgia Kostinaki, president of the Greek Rice Millers Association, highlighted the strategic importance of rice for European agriculture, noting that thousands of families and businesses depend on its sustainability. She warned that large quantities of low-cost imported rice, not subject to the same obligations or tariffs, create an unequal playing field and threaten the viability of the EU rice value chain.

Kostinaki added that the press release reflects the unified concern of the European rice sector, with all stakeholders preparing a joint manifesto to urge immediate policy action at the EU level. The automatic safeguard mechanism agreed upon in January has so far proven insufficient to protect local production.

