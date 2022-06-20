Gazprom‘s natural gas flows to Greece will be cut off from tomorrow, June 21st until June 27th, according to information from DEPA Commerce.

The disruption, according to the same information, is due to the annual scheduled maintenance of the Turk Stream pipeline, which also supplies Greece.

The interruption of the flow, according to DEPA, is not expected to affect the security of supply of the country as Liquefied Natural Gas shipments continue, but also through the other pipeline gas contracts while high reserves still exist.