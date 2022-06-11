The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Saturday reached 4,539 over the past 24 hours. The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 3,496,807.

Additionally, 15 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 30,012. In terms of the victims, 95.6 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70.

A total of 109 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 69 years, while 92.7 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.