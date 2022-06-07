Greece leads the world shipping, thanks to the first Greeks who innovated at sea thousands of years ago, but also thanks to its current businessmen, stressed in her speech during the POSIDONIA shipping exhibition the EU Transport Commissioner, Adina Vălean.

“We have seen in Posidonia the creation of companies that are now known and admired all over the world. Maybe in the coming days the discussions will focus on the birth of new companies or partnerships, as the industry prepares for a smarter and more sustainable shipping,” she added.

Referring to maritime transport, she said that it was recently tested due to the pandemic, while in 2020 she reported that the maritime trade recorded a drop of 3.8%.

She praised the ability of sailors, adding that they are among the invisible heroes of our time, since, as he said, they kept the supply chains intact and kept the international trade in operation.

Challenges

In 2021 there was an increase in trade, which exceeded pre-pandemic levels, but the industry, he said, today is still facing difficulties.

She stressed that Russia’s war against Ukraine has geopolitical and economic implications that affect the entire shipping industry and global supply chains.

He said that the carbonization and digitization of shipping are two important challenges and the transition to a more sustainable and efficient mode of operation can be planned, taking full advantage of the digital revolution. This is a growth opportunity for all sectors, including shipping, said Adina Vălean.

Sustainable biofuels

The European official also said that we should try out solutions and use the means we already have at our disposal, including sustainable biofuels and liquefied natural gas. She also stressed that the transition to the green era will take many years and that is why we must start now.

She also said that the European Commission is present to support the de-carbonization efforts, stating that from 2014 to 2020, through the “Connecting Europe” mechanism, we supported 185 maritime projects with a total of 1.64 billion euros. Among them are 14 Greek works.

European Strategic Investment Fund

She also stressed that Greece also benefited from the approximately 30 million euros mobilized under the European Strategic Investment Fund for the construction of a new liquefied natural gas supply vessel in the port of Piraeus.

Through the E-Ferry project, under the Horizon 2020 program, the Commission funded the world’s first 100% electric ferry, the Ellen, which is powered by the world’s largest battery. This project was carried out with Greek participation,” said Ms. Adina Vălean.