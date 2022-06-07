According to AirDNA research, tourism is making great progress compared to 2021, and the income does not come only from hotels and accommodation, but also the new trend of hospitality, short-term rentals.

Boosted by revived travel confidence, demand for European short-term rentals in April rose 3.0% higher than in 2019 (+ 97.4% compared to 2021), with more than 27.7 million overnight stays per month, leading to occupancy in Europe at a record high (55.4%).

Great growth in the market

According to AirDNA, in April 2022, the 50 largest markets in Europe showed 169.1% higher demand than last year, compared to 87.4% in all other markets. The largest growth in all markets was recorded in the ownership of private rooms which show an increase of 121.5% from last year, compared to + 94.4% for entire homes.

Big annual winners in April 2022 were Hungary (+ 188%), Portugal (182.2%) and Greece (172.7%), while the lowest annual gains were recorded in Belgium (41.9%) , in Switzerland (28.9%), and Finland (16.3%).

France (+ 26.4%), Germany (23.4%) and Greece (+ 19.4%) had the highest growth since the pre-pandemic and nine of the top 20 countries received more overnight stays than in April. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic (- 47.1%), Hungary (-35.2%) and Ireland (-27.5%) remain well below their 2019 percentages.