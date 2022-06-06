In a few days, SKY express will strengthen its fleet with a new Airbus A320neo. The airline, which during the pandemic renewed its fleet with new aircraft and “opened” its activity abroad, is launching in 2023 the acquisition of two more A321 type aircraft. The company’s ongoing investment plan seals the vote of confidence in the prospects of Greek tourism, the dynamics of which do not seem to have been affected by the war in Ukraine.

This closes the first cycle of SKY investments according to the Mr. Giannis Grylos, president of the IOGR group to which SKY express belongs. During the coronavirus crisis, the airline made a total investment of 700 million euros, modernizing its fleet with six Airbus A320neo, one Airbus A320ceo and six ATR 72-600.

The summer program

This year, SKY express’s summer program includes 12 countries, 21 cities abroad and the most extensive domestic network. At the same time, the company has expanded its international partnerships with global giants such as Airtranstat, AirFrance, KLM, Qatar Airways, American Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Cyprus Airways, easyjet and Delta, ensuring easy travel for travelers to 34 Greek destinations.

As Mr. Grylos mentioned, this year the fullness of the company in popular destinations, such as Paros, Naxos, Milos etc. are already approaching 90% by the beginning of August, while there is an increase in bookings of even the smallest and most alternative destinations. An increase is also recorded in the ground service, with Skyserv recording + 15% in the two months of April-May compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

Fare prices

Regarding fare prices, the head of the IOGR group stressed that they remain “competitive” and are characterized by stability in an environment where everything is more expensive.

During the festive event, the Director of Communication and Marketing of Athens International Airport, Mrs. Ioanna Papadopoulou, noted that SKYExpress, which in 2019 held only 2.5% of the market share of “Eleftherios Venizelos”, today reaches 13% . From January to the end of May, it has added 1 million seats and 600 thousand more passengers to its traffic, compared to 2019.

SKYExpress’s new investment steps are part of the company’s firm commitment to a fully sustainable aviation model with new state-of-the-art Airbus aircraft that save fuel and reduce environmental impact.