Greece is dynamically re-entering the “map” of summer world sports events and sports tourism in the post-Covid era, with the World Beach Volley Features championship to be organized in Ios from June 29 to July 2, 2022.

Participations

One of the best tournaments in the world will take place on the beach of Mylopotas with the participation of top athletes and national teams from Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Australia and with the active participation of national teams of Greece. This sporting event is organized by the company Luxurios with the support of the South Aegean Region, the Municipality of Ieton and the sponsorship of institutions and organizations.

For the first time in 2019

The sporting event will be accompanied by many parallel events and the event will be attended by a number of celebrities from the artistic and sports field. It is noted that in the summer of 2019 Ios for the first time successfully hosted the World Beach Volleyball Championship as until then Greece was “absent” for 15 years in terms of world-class events in this sport, as emphasized in a relevant announcement.

At the time Mylopotas beach hosted 64 teams from 25 countries, the tournament was awarded at the Sports Marketing Awards as the best summer event, while for the games, big names in volleyball traveled from the island of Homer, from Japan to Canada.

“Ios means adrenaline, sportsmaship, wellness and positive energy. The establishment of a world championship on a small but charismatic island like Ios attracts tourists with special interests from all over the world, benefits Greece in terms of tourism, contributes to the extension of the season and is a legacy for sports and the new generation. “The time has come for this great initiative to be supported by as many bodies and actors of sports and tourism as possible and to become an institution”, says the mayor of Ios, Gikas Gikas.