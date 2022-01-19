The National Public Health Organisation today announced 88 COVID-19 deaths and 22,107 newly confirmed infections (60 detected at points of entry in the country) in the last 24 hours.

There have been 1.72mn confirmed infections (50 percent men) in Greece since the start of the pandemic (a daily rise of 1.2 percent).

With the last 88 deaths, a total of 22,285 patients in Greece have died of COVID-19, 95 percent with an underlying medical condition and/or age 70 or older.

Of infections confirmed over the last seven days, 430 are believed to be linked to travel abroad, while 2,332 were traced to a previously confirmed case.

The 𝑅𝑡 nationwide based on infections is estimated at 1.14.

Intubated patients, hospital admissions

There are currently 683 intubated COVID patients (58.6 percent men), with a median age of 65-years-old, and 80.4 percent have an underlying medical condition and/or are age 70 or older.

Of intubated patients, 81.55 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated, while 18.45 percent are fully vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 3,931 COVID patients have been released from ICUs.

In the last 24 hours, 553 COVID patients have been admitted to hospital (a daily increase of 16.4 percent). For the last seven days, the average daily number of admissions is 537 patients.

The median age of patients with newly confirmed infections is 36-years-old, while the median age of those who died was 78-years-old.