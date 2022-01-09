Health Minister, Thanos Plevris, among other things, spoke about the issue of the suspension of health workers, stating that some of the 7,000 have returned to work not because they have been vaccinated but because they have fallen ill.

What the government is looking at

In an interview with ANT1 channel, Mr. Plevris revealed that at the moment, a regulation is being considered according to which anyone who is not vaccinated will be excluded from the Health Services.

If this decision is taken, it will mean that those who have not been vaccinated will not be able to be hired by the Health Service, and for those who are suspended, the way will be opened for the termination of their contract.