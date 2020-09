The 102.39-Carat Diamond Perfect in Every Way

BREAKING NEWS: For the first time in auction history, Sotheby’s will offer ‘without reserve’ a highly important 102.39-carat D Colour Flawless Oval Diamond. This means that the highest bid will be the winning bid, regardless of its amount or the intrinsic value of the stone itself. No diamond of this calibre – or indeed any work of art of this importance and value – has ever been offered this way. The 102.39-carat diamond is perfect according to every critical criteria and will be offered in a stand-alone, single lot live auction (5 October | Hong Kong). Bidding open online from 15 September. Make an offer, make it yours. For more info: bit.ly/35iEKim

