Our patient Claire’s big wish was to watch the third episode of Game of Thrones tonight. We did one better! Game of Thrones cast sent videos of well wishes, to the delight of Claire and her family. #Hospice #MoreMoments #GameofThrones

Δημοσιεύτηκε από HopeHealth στις Κυριακή, 28 Απριλίου 2019