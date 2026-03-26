New Streaming Subscription Platform by Alter Ego Media, ANT1 and Motor Oil

In a move with a distinct strategic impact on the future of pay television in Greece, the Alter Ego Media, Antenna (ANT1) Greece and Motor Oil groups will proceed with the creation of a joint streaming platform through the transformation of the existing ANT1+ platform, which will operate under a new corporate identity.

As per the agreement, Motor Oil Hellas and Alter Ego Media will acquire stakes in the company managing the ANT1+ platform. The transaction, which is subject to approval by relevant regulatory authorities, foresees equal participation of the three parties and the transformation of the existing platform into a new digital destination for audiovisual content.

The goal of the new platform is to offer audiences a comprehensive viewing experience, with enhanced access to a great amount of content, ease of use, advanced technological features and personalized recommendations.

The new platform

The new platform will provide access to existing exclusive content—such as the Formula 1, F2 and F3 motor competitions —as well as additional content, in line with the business plan, which also includes the development of original productions. The aim is to deliver a comprehensive viewing experience, with upgraded access to a wide range of content, user-friendly functionality, cutting-edge technology and personalized suggestions.

This investment creates a strong foundation for growth in a highly competitive sector, leveraging next-generation technology and modern content distribution models, while ushering pay television in Greece into a new era. The platform aspires to become a strong product in the Greek market by investing in content that meets the needs and preferences of the domestic audience.

The transaction

Regarding the financial terms of the deal, Alter Ego Media and IREON Investments Limited (part of the Motor Oil Group) will acquire stakes of 33.3% and 33.4%, respectively, in the company managing the platform, through a combination of share purchases and participation in a capital increase, for a total consideration of €5.5 million each.

The new shareholder structure marks the next phase of the platform’s development: more content options, strengthened Greek productions, new partnerships, and upgraded services for subscribers. In an environment of intensifying international competition, the platform aims to evolve into a strong Greek proposition by investing in content tailored to the needs and preferences of local audiences.