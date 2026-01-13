Τρίτη 13 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΒΕΝΕΖΟΥΕΛΑ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Why Greeks Consider Tuesday the 13th an Unlucky Day
English edition 13 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 13:07

Why Greeks Consider Tuesday the 13th an Unlucky Day

Unlike much of the Western world, Greeks associate bad luck with Tuesday the 13th—a belief rooted in history, religion, astrology, and long-standing folk traditions.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ξυπνητήρι: Η αλλαγή που αξίζει να κάνουμε

Ξυπνητήρι: Η αλλαγή που αξίζει να κάνουμε

Spotlight

While Friday the 13th is widely feared in many countries, Greeks traditionally view Tuesday the 13th as the unluckiest date on the calendar. The belief remains deeply embedded in Greek culture, drawing on a mix of historical events, religious symbolism, and ancient superstition.

The strongest historical association dates back to the fall of Constantinople, the former capital of the Byzantine Empire, to Ottoman forces. According to Greek tradition, the city fell on a Tuesday, cementing the day’s reputation as ominous. Adding to the symbolism, the digits of the year of the conquest add up to 13, reinforcing the superstition surrounding the number itself.

Le siège de Constantinople (1453) by Jean Le Tavernier after 1455

Although some folklorists note that this explanation developed later, historical records suggest that people living closer to the time of the event already regarded the day as cursed. References to Tuesday as unlucky appear as early as the 12th century, underscoring how deeply rooted the belief became in collective memory.

Similar beliefs exist in Spanish-speaking countries, reflected in the saying, “On Tuesday, neither marry nor set sail,” expressing the fear that misfortune may follow important decisions made on that day.

The number 13 carries negative symbolism in many belief systems. It is seen as disrupting the harmony of the number 12, which appears repeatedly in religion and history—from the 12 Olympian gods and the 12 months of the year to the 12 disciples of Jesus.

In Tarot cards, number 13 is associated with death and transformation.

In Christian tradition, the 13th chapter of the Book of Revelation refers to the Antichrist, while in tarot symbolism, the number 13 is associated with death and transformation, further reinforcing its ominous reputation.

Astrology also plays a role in the superstition. Tuesday is associated with the planet Mars, the ancient Greek god of war, symbolizing conflict and destruction. Folklore holds that at an unknown hour of the day, Mars aligns with Saturn, creating a period of heightened danger.

Because this moment cannot be precisely identified, tradition holds that the entire day is potentially risky.

One widely accepted explanation traces the fear of the number 13 back to Roman times. Ancient lunar calendars required the periodic addition of a 13th month to align with the solar year.

This extra month was considered unnatural and unsettling, particularly because it was added to February—a month already associated with death and purification. Although the practice was later abandoned, the negative perception of the number 13 persisted.

Ancient roman calendars required the periodic addition of a 13th month to align with the solar year.

The superstition gains extra weight when Tuesday the 13th falls in February during a leap year, which is traditionally considered unlucky in Greek folklore. Leap years have long been linked to misfortune, with customs discouraging major life decisions such as marriage or long-term commitments.

These beliefs are reflected in traditional folk songs that associate leap years with hardship and loss.

In contrast, most other cultures fear Friday the 13th, a belief that spread widely through English-speaking countries in the 19th century and later through religion, history, and popular culture.

For Greeks, however, Tuesday the 13th remains the date most closely associated with bad luck—a reminder that superstition is shaped by local history, culture, and collective memory rather than universal rules.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Πληθωρισμός: Στο 2,6% διαμορφώθηκε τον Δεκέμβριο

Πληθωρισμός: Στο 2,6% διαμορφώθηκε τον Δεκέμβριο

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ξυπνητήρι: Η αλλαγή που αξίζει να κάνουμε

Ξυπνητήρι: Η αλλαγή που αξίζει να κάνουμε

Economy
Ελληνικό 10ετές ομόλογο: Προσφορές πάνω από 51 δισ. ευρώ

Ελληνικό 10ετές ομόλογο: Προσφορές πάνω από 51 δισ. ευρώ

inWellness
inTown
«Η Αστερόσκονη»: Ένα έργο που επιστρέφει για δεύτερη χρονιά στο Θέατρο Σημείο
inTickets 13.01.26

«Η Αστερόσκονη»: Ένα έργο που επιστρέφει για δεύτερη χρονιά στο Θέατρο Σημείο

Πέντε ερωτικές ιστορίες, τοποθετημένες σε διαφορετικές εποχές της Ελλάδας, συνθέτουν το κοινό σύμπαν του έργου «Η Αστερόσκονη», όπου άνθρωποι και χρονικότητες συναντιούνται γύρω από την ίδια ανάγκη για αγάπη και σύνδεση.

Σύνταξη
«Η φωνή της ψυχής μας»: Οι φίλοι του Αντώνη Καλογιάννη τιμούν τη μνήμη και το έργο του σε μια ξεχωριστή βραδιά
inTickets 12.01.26

«Η φωνή της ψυχής μας»: Οι φίλοι του Αντώνη Καλογιάννη τιμούν τη μνήμη και το έργο του σε μια ξεχωριστή βραδιά

Η Δευτέρα 9 Μαρτίου είναι αφιερωμένη στον Αντώνη Καλογιάννη, καθώς το έργο του θα «ζωντανέψει» στη σκηνή του θεάτρου Παλλάς, μέσα από τη μουσική παράσταση «Η φωνή της ψυχής μας».

Σύνταξη
English edition
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades
English edition 05.01.26

Greek Government Hardens Line on Farmer Road Blockades

As farmers threaten nationwide highway closures, the government weighs new concessions alongside fines and administrative penalties, signaling that patience with prolonged blockades is running out

Σύνταξη
Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open
English edition 02.01.26

Shops Closed on January 2, Banks Remain Open

Although January 2 is not an official public holiday, most retail stores across Greece are closed for annual inventory checks, while banks operate as normal and supermarket schedules vary

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions
English edition 01.01.26

Greece’s Economy in 2026: Growth, Risks and Open Questions

Strong growth forecasts for 2026 hinge on investment delivery, inflation control and the final stretch of EU recovery funds, raising concerns over whether ambitious targets can translate into lasting gains for incomes and productivity

Σύνταξη
Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud
English edition 30.12.25

Greece Steps Up VAT Refund Audits to Curb Fraud

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece will intensify VAT refund checks, increasing targeted audits, cross-checking POS data, and reviewing suspicious claims to combat tax evasion and prevent illegal refunds.

Σύνταξη
Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026
English edition 30.12.25

Plan Your Getaways: Long Weekends and Holidays in Greece for 2026

Greece’s 2026 public holiday calendar offers only three long weekends and one four-day Easter break, with several major holidays falling on weekends resulting in a mixed outlook for workers, travelers and families planning time off

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Τι συμβαίνει όταν ποντίκια εργαστηρίου απελευθερώνονται στο λιβάδι
Επιστροφή στη φύση 13.01.26

Τι συμβαίνει όταν ποντίκια εργαστηρίου απελευθερώνονται στο λιβάδι

Τα ποντίκια απελευθερώθηκαν από το άγχος που είχαν αναπτύξει στο εργαστήριο, εύρημα που αναδεικνύει τη σημασία των πλούσιων ερεθισμάτων και των προκλήσεων για την ψυχική υγεία.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Ξύλο σε αγώνα πρωταθλήματος Νέων στην Ισπανία – Εισέβαλαν στο γήπεδο και οι γονείς! (vids)
Ποδόσφαιρο 13.01.26

Ξύλο σε αγώνα πρωταθλήματος Νέων στην Ισπανία – Εισέβαλαν στο γήπεδο και οι γονείς! (vids)

Ντροπιαστικές εικόνες για το ισπανικό ποδόσφαιρο σε αγώνα ομάδων νέων στη Γρανάδα, όταν ο αγωνιστικός χώρος μετατράπηκε σε ρινγκ μετά από συμπλοκή των παικτών και την ταυτόχρονη είσοδο των γονιών στον αγωνιστικό χώρο...

Σύνταξη
Τα επεισόδια μετά τη συναυλία του ΛΕΞ στη Θεσσαλονίκη παρουσιάστηκαν ως διαδηλώσεις στο Ιράν – Απίστευτη γκάφα στο δελτίο της ΕΡΤ
Ουπς 13.01.26

Τα επεισόδια μετά τη συναυλία του ΛΕΞ στη Θεσσαλονίκη παρουσιάστηκαν ως διαδηλώσεις στο Ιράν – Απίστευτη γκάφα στο δελτίο της ΕΡΤ

Την περασμένη Κυριακή το δελτίο ειδήσεων της ΕΡΤ έδειξε εικόνες από τα επεισόδια μετά τη συναυλία του ΛΕΞ στη Θεσσαλονίκη τον περασμένο Νοέμβριο ως διαδηλώσεις στο Ιράν. Και οι αντιδράσεις δεν άργησαν να κάνουν την εμφάνισή τους.

Σύνταξη
Ρωσία: Ποινική έρευνα για τον θάνατο εννέα βρεφών σε νοσοκομείο της Σιβηρίας
Κόσμος 13.01.26

Ποινική έρευνα για τον θάνατο εννέα βρεφών σε νοσοκομείο της Σιβηρίας

Το νοσοκομείο δήλωσε ότι έχει νοσηλεύσει 32 μωρά στη μονάδα εντατικής θεραπείας από την 1η Δεκεμβρίου, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των 17, που ήταν σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση με «σοβαρές ενδομήτριες λοιμώξεις»

Σύνταξη
Αγρότες: Στο Μαξίμου η αντιπροσωπεία των «προθύμων» για τη συνάντηση με Μητσοτάκη – Συνεδριάζει αύριο για κλιμάκωση η Πανελλαδική Επιτροπή
Agro-in 13.01.26 Upd: 15:00

Αγρότες: Στο Μαξίμου η αντιπροσωπεία των «προθύμων» για τη συνάντηση με Μητσοτάκη – Συνεδριάζει αύριο για κλιμάκωση η Πανελλαδική Επιτροπή

Γνωστά έγιναν τα ονόματα των 25 ατόμων που θα συναντηθούν με τον κ. Μητσοτάκη, χωρίς ωστόσο να έχει αποσαφηνιστεί αν και ποιους τελικά εκπροσωπούν - Την ίδια ώρα οι αγωνιζόμενοι αγρότες κλείνουν δρόμους και τελωνεία και ετοιμάζονται για κλιμάκωση κόντρα στις απειλές για καταστολή και ποινικές διώξεις

Σύνταξη
Δίκη Novartis: Ποινές φυλάκισης 25 και 28 μηνών με αναστολή σε Δεσταμπασίδη και Μαραγγέλη
Ελλάδα 13.01.26

Δίκη Novartis: Ποινές φυλάκισης 25 και 28 μηνών με αναστολή σε Δεσταμπασίδη και Μαραγγέλη

Το δικαστήριο δεν αναγνώρισε στους κατηγορούμενους το ελαφρυντικό της καλής συμπεριφοράς μετά τη πράξη, το οποίο και είχαν αιτηθεί νωρίτερα δια των συνηγόρων τους

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Τσάμπι Αλόνσο: Το «τρελό» ποσό που κόστισε ο Ισπανός στη Ρεάλ και το εντυπωσιακό ποσοστό νικών του
On Field 13.01.26

Τσάμπι Αλόνσο: Το «τρελό» ποσό που κόστισε ο Ισπανός στη Ρεάλ και το εντυπωσιακό ποσοστό νικών του

Ο Τσάμπι Αλόνσο κόστισε στη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης 24 εκατ. ευρώ για... 24 νίκες και έφυγε από τη «Βασίλισσα» ως αποτυχημένος παρότι κατέγραψε ένα από τα καλύτερα ποσοστά νικών στην ιστορία της!

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Η Björk έχει ένα σχέδιο για να σώσει τη Γροιλανδία από τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ
Αντίσταση 13.01.26

Η Björk έχει ένα σχέδιο για να σώσει τη Γροιλανδία από τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Μετά τη Βενεζουέλα, η κυβέρνηση Τραμπ φαίνεται να έχει στρέψει την προσοχή της στη Γροιλανδία. Ωστόσο η Iσλανδή τραγουδίστρια Björk έχει μια λύση, σύμφωνα με άρθρο του Vanity Fair.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ολυμπιακός: Η αποστολή για τον προημιτελικό Κυπέλλου με τον ΠΑΟΚ
Κύπελλο Ελλάδας Betsson 13.01.26

Η αποστολή του Ολυμπιακού για το ματς με τον ΠΑΟΚ

Ο Ολυμπιακός αντιμετωπίζει την Τετάρτη τον ΠΑΟΚ στον μονό νοκ-άουτ προημιτελικό του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδας Betsson και ο Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ ανακοίνωσε την αποστολή στην οποία περιλαμβάνονται και οι Ποντένσε και Ροντινέι.

Σύνταξη
Απεργία ταξί: Με καπνογόνα και κόρνες οδεύουν προς το υπουργείο Μεταφορών
Ελλάδα 13.01.26

Απεργία ταξί: Με καπνογόνα και κόρνες οδεύουν προς το υπουργείο Μεταφορών

Σε 48ωρη απεργία οι οδηγοί ταξί - Τα αιτήματά τους - Το ΣΑΤΑ προειδοποιεί πως «αν η κυβέρνηση συνεχίσει να αγνοεί τα δίκαια αιτήματά μας, η απάντηση μας θα είναι σφοδρή, αγωνιστική και με μεγάλες εκπλήξεις».

Σύνταξη
Ο Δήμαρχος Πειραιά Γιάννης Μώραλης στην εκδήλωση κοπής πίτας του Ε.Β.Ε.Π.
Επιχειρηματικότητα 13.01.26

Ο Δήμαρχος Πειραιά Γιάννης Μώραλης στην εκδήλωση κοπής πίτας του Ε.Β.Ε.Π.

Ο Δήμαρχος Πειραιά συνεχάρη το Εμπορικό & Βιομηχανικό Επιμελητήριο Πειραιώς, σημειώνοντας πως το Ε.Β.Ε.Π. αποτελεί τον σημαντικότερο φορέα της οικονομίας και της επιχειρηματικότητας του Πειραιά.

Σύνταξη
Υποκλοπές: Γιατί είναι σημαντική η κατάθεση Κομνόπουλου στη δίκη και η αφωνία της κυβέρνησης στις μαρτυρίες
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 13.01.26

Υποκλοπές: Γιατί είναι σημαντική η κατάθεση Κομνόπουλου στη δίκη και η αφωνία της κυβέρνησης στις μαρτυρίες

Ο έμπορος όπλων Σταύρος Κομνόπουλος πρέπει να καταθέσει στη δίκη για τις υποκλοπές καθώς ήταν εκείνος που βοήθησε στο στήσιμο της Intellexa στην Ελλάδα και εταιρείες του πλήρωναν τα ενοίκια των Ισραηλινών συνεργατών της.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δολοφονία Γρηγορόπουλου: Επεισοδιακή η δίκη Κορκονέα στον Άρειο Πάγο
Ελλάδα 13.01.26

Δολοφονία Γρηγορόπουλου: Επεισοδιακή η δίκη Κορκονέα στον Άρειο Πάγο

Ο εισαγγελέας του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου εισηγήθηκε να απορριφθεί η αίτηση αναίρεσης του κατηγορούμενου, πρόταση που αν γίνει δεκτή από τον Άρειο Πάγο θα επικυρωθεί η ποινή της ισόβιας κάθειρξης

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Καραχάλιος για Καρυστιανού: «Την έχει μαγέψει η Γρατσία, την έχουν παγιδέψει με τους αστρολογικούς χάρτες»
Βίντεο 13.01.26

Καραχάλιος για Καρυστιανού: «Την έχει μαγέψει η Γρατσία, την έχουν παγιδέψει με τους αστρολογικούς χάρτες»

Επίθεση στην Μαρία Καρυστιανού εξαπέλυσε ο Νίκος Καραχάλιος λέγοντας ότι «έχει χάσει το μέτρο» ότι «λέει συνεχώς ψέματα» και ότι «δεν σκέφτεται λογικά»

Σύνταξη
Σε δίκτυο φορέων για την διαχείριση σοβαρών φαινομένων που απειλούν τα παιδιά εντάχθηκε ο Δήμος Δυτικής Αχαΐας
Ένωσαν δυνάμεις 13.01.26

Σε δίκτυο φορέων για την διαχείριση σοβαρών φαινομένων που απειλούν τα παιδιά εντάχθηκε ο Δήμος Δυτικής Αχαΐας

Στο Τοπικό Δίκτυο Φορέων της Περιφέρειας Δυτικής Ελλάδος για την πρόληψη και τη διαχείριση φαινομένων και προβλημάτων που απειλούν τα παιδιά συμμετέχει ο Δήμος Δυτικής Αχαΐας.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 13 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο