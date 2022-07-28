Unemployment showed a decrease in May 2022, with the rate finally reaching 12.5%, according to recent data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority-ELSTAT.

• The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in May 2022 amounted to 12.5% compared to 15.6% in May 2021 and to the upwards revised 12.6% in April 2022.

• The number of employed persons amounted to 4,170,361 persons increasing by 228,355 persons as compared with May 2021 (+5.8%) and by 53,362 persons compared with April 2022 (+1.3%).

• The number of unemployed persons amounted to 596,056 decreasing by 130,016 persons as compared with May 2021 (-17.9%) and increased by 4,495 persons compared with April 2022 (+0.8%).

• The number of persons outside the labour force, i.e., persons under the age of 75, that neither work nor look for a job, amounted to 3,067,657, decreasing by 127,661 persons as compared with May 2021 (-4.0%) and by 60,520 persons compared with April 2022 (-1.9%).