The total number of passengers handled at Greek airports increased almost fivefold during the five months of January / May 2022, compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Specifically, 14 million passengers were handled, showing an increase of 377.7% compared to 2.9 million in 2021.

A total of 139,861 flights were handled by the country’s airports, of which 68,352 were domestic and 71,509 international, recording an increase of 115.8%, compared to the corresponding period of 2021.

Comparison with the corresponding first five months of 2019

Comparing the statistics with the five months of January – May 2019 when there were 147,662 flights, in the first five months of this year there was a drop by 5.3% in aircraft traffic.

As concerns overall passenger traffic that was 16.3 million in the five months of January / May 2019, for the same period of 2022 there was a decrease of 14%. This means that this year’s total passenger traffic for the first five months of 2022 approached 86% of the passenger traffic of the first five months of 2019.

Arrivals above the levels of 2019

The total number of passengers handled came to 5,927,281, recording an increase of 370.7% compared to the corresponding period of 2021. Flights to all airports in the country amounted to 50,171, of which 18,293 were domestic and 31,878 international, recording an increase of 143.1%, compared to the corresponding period of May 2021 (20,638 flights).

In particular, an increase of 530% corresponding to 2,433,492 passengers was recorded for arrivals in May 2022, compared to the corresponding month of 2021 when the arrivals from abroad were at 386,243 passengers.

Comparison of May 2022 with May 2019

Comparing the provisional statistics of May 2022 with those of May 2019 when there were 48,498 flight, this year there was an increase of 3.4% in aircraft traffic. As concerns, total passenger traffic (departures and arrivals) which in 2019 was 5,868,304, for the same examined period of 2022 there is an increase of 1%. Regarding the arrivals of passengers of foreign flights, in 2019 it was 2,356,989, while for the same period of 2022 there is an increase of 3.2%.