Turkey must respect the sovereignty of all EU member states “in their territorial waters and airspace,” said European Commission spokesman for external affairs Peter Stano, on Friday.

Asked by Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) about Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s, recent provocative statements, Stano noted that “the EU has always been clear that we expect Turkey to behave constructively, to refrain from steps that escalate tension – from rhetoric or actions – and to commit to building good neighborly relations, not the reverse. ”

“We have repeatedly stated that any open issue must be dealt with peacefully, through dialogue, in good faith, and in full respect of International Law,” he stressed.