The deepening of the cooperation between Greece and Israel in the fields of science, technology, innovation and education was the subject of the meeting of the Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis with the Minister of Innovation, Science & Technology of Israel Ms. Orit Farkash Hacohen, in the presence of Research & Innovation SecGen, Thanassis Kyriazis.

At the end of the meeting, a joint statement was issued, co-signed by the two ministers and the Minister of Education and Religions, Niki Kerameos, stating that it will facilitate the creation of more trade opportunities for innovations that have been developed between the two countries.



The text of the announcement is as follows:

“Based on the existing collaborations of the dynamic ecosystems of the two countries in the fields of business, innovation and education, we announce the upgrade of the Greek-Israeli cooperation in science, technology and innovation and education.

We agreed to further strengthen existing bilateral and multilateral agreements, including Horizon Europe and PRIMA, and to set up joint working groups to implement projects that support the continued development and success of our educators, scientists, researchers and entrepreneurs; and help start-ups and university spin-offs grow in strategic areas.

Key areas of our cooperation include climate, health and medical technologies, agro-tech, information and communication technologies (ICT), digitization, water technologies and many more.

Through this partnership we will facilitate the emergence of more trade opportunities for innovations that have developed between our two countries, strengthening both the Greek and Israeli economies and creating high quality jobs.

“The progress we are announcing today is based on the strength of the historic and unique Greek-Israeli friendship.”