The Queen must've known this could happen at some point, but she loved her grandson too much and just wanted him to be happy. What other choice was she left with anyway but to go along with the Sussex couple's decision? Maybe this will be good for them (and for Archie) in the long run, but I'm sure the actions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saddened her this time (if we were to believe she wasn't consulted prior to their announcement), and on more than one ocassion. But hey, change has always been a good thing, in retrospect. More about that on my Instagram Stories. Putting it on my IG highlights too. P.S. Let us all respect and agree to disagree with each others' opinions ✌🏻 (Photo credit: Getty)