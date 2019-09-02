The plan for Dublin IV an outline of which Ta Nea presented today appears too good to be true.

Yet at the same time it is the most realistic for managing a problem that is again beginning to reach eplosive dimensions.

Refugee and migrant flows cannot be handled without European authorities participating and standing by Greece and without a distribution of the burden among all EU member-states in the asylum process.

Sources say that EU states which refuse to shoulder their share of the burden will be expelled from the Schengen Area.

That measure is based on the fundamental principle that EU member-states do not only have rights but also obligations – chief among them being burden-sharing based on solidarity.

The EU cannot function with internal borders or without cognizance of the fact that the EU in its entirety has common external borders.

Some EU states appear not to have understood this, especiallly the Visegrad Group, an alliance of four central European countries: Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Given all that, the plan for Dublin IV does not face only one problem.

It offers a lesson to those who are unreceptive to learning.