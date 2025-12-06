Σάββατο 06 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Food Authority Recalls Kinder Chocolates Over Hidden Gluten Risk
English edition 06 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 07:45

Food Authority Recalls Kinder Chocolates Over Hidden Gluten Risk

The Greek food safety authority (EFET) has ordered the recall of Kinder Mix 3D Pop-Up chocolates sold by Lidl Hellas due to unclear labeling of wheat flour, posing a gluten allergy risk for consumers with intolerance

Τσάι ή καφές για μεγαλύτερη ευεξία;

Τσάι ή καφές για μεγαλύτερη ευεξία;

Spotlight

Greece’s food safety authority, EFET, has ordered the immediate recall of Kinder Mix 3D Pop-Up chocolates (143g) distributed by Lidl Hellas, after identifying a labeling issue that could pose a risk to consumers with gluten intolerance.

During a routine inspection following consumer reports, EFET found that the product did not clearly list wheat flour, a known allergen, in Greek on the packaging. The chocolates feature a foldable label, but its design makes the allergen information difficult to notice, which violates EU Regulation 1169/2011 on food labeling.

EFET’s announcement stated:

“EFET, and specifically the Regional Directorate of Attica, conducted an inspection as part of an investigation into consumer reports. It was found that the ingredient ‘wheat flour,’ which contains gluten, was not clearly displayed in Greek. The foldable nature of the label prevents consumers from easily accessing allergen information.”

The agency demanded that Lidl Hellas immediately remove all affected products from the Greek market. EFET confirmed that inspections and corrective measures are ongoing.

Consumers with gluten intolerance who have purchased the product are strongly advised not to consume it.

Source: tovima.com

