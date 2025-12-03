Inflation in Greece Climbs to 2.9% in Nov. on Service Prices Surge

The inflation rate in Greece jumped to 2.9% in November up from 1.6% in October and 1.8% in September, according to preliminary data released this week by Eurostat.

The increase was driven largely by the services sector, where prices rose at an annual rate of 4.7%, compared with 2.8% a month earlier. The inflation rate in Greece was also higher compared to the same month last year, when it stood at 3%.

According to Eurostat’s flash estimate, euro area annual inflation is set to reach 2.2% in November 2025, up from 2.1% a month earlier.

The euro area’s services segment is expected to post the highest annual rate in November at 3.5%, up from 3.4% in October, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (2.5%, stable compared with October), non-energy industrial goods (0.6%, stable compared with October), and energy (-0.5%, compared with -0.9% in October).

Countries recording the highest annual inflation in November were Estonia at 4.7%, Croatia (4.3%), and Austria (4.1%). The lowest inflation was reported in Cyprus at 0.2%.

Unemployment

Meanwhile, according to Eurostat data, the euro area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 6.4% in October 2025, unchanged from September, but slightly higher than the 6.3% recorded in October 2024.

Eurostat estimates that 13.351 million people in the EU were unemployed in October, including 11.033 million in the euro area.

In Greece, unemployment reached 411,000 in October, up slightly from 410,000 in September 2025, but down from 462,000 in October 2024, according to Eurostat.