03.12.2025
Απαγγέλθηκαν κατηγορίες στην Μογκερίνι και τους άλλους δύο αξιωματούχους
03.12.2025
Τροχαίο με έναν σοβαρά τραυματία – Συγκρούστηκε ΙΧ με μηχανή
Inflation in Greece Climbs to 2.9% in Nov. on Service Prices Surge
English edition 03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025

Inflation in Greece Climbs to 2.9% in Nov. on Service Prices Surge

The increase was driven largely by the services sector, where prices rose at an annual rate of 4.7%, compared with 2.8% a month earlier.

The inflation rate in Greece jumped to 2.9% in November up from 1.6% in October and 1.8% in September, according to preliminary data released this week by Eurostat.

The increase was driven largely by the services sector, where prices rose at an annual rate of 4.7%, compared with 2.8% a month earlier. The inflation rate in Greece was also higher compared to the same month last year, when it stood at 3%.

According to Eurostat’s flash estimate, euro area annual inflation is set to reach 2.2% in November 2025, up from 2.1% a month earlier.

Greece inflation

Photo: Eurostat

Countries recording the highest annual inflation in November were Estonia at 4.7%, Croatia (4.3%), and Austria (4.1%). The lowest inflation was reported in Cyprus at 0.2%.

Meanwhile, according to Eurostat data, the euro area’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 6.4% in October 2025, unchanged from September, but slightly higher than the 6.3% recorded in October 2024.

Eurostat estimates that 13.351 million people in the EU were unemployed in October, including 11.033 million in the euro area.

In Greece, unemployment reached 411,000 in October, up slightly from 410,000 in September 2025, but down from 462,000 in October 2024, according to Eurostat.

Source: tovima.com

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas
English edition 01.12.25

Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas

Farmers across Greece stage road blockades over unpaid subsidies, sending messages to the government while tensions rise with authorities and new protests are planned nationwide

Σύνταξη
Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU
English edition 01.12.25

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark.

Σύνταξη
JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026
English edition 27.11.25

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis, noting the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model

Σύνταξη
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24.11.25

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Netflix vs Diddy: «Κλεμμένα βίντεο», βεντέτες και ένας πόλεμος που φουντώνει
Culture Live 03.12.25

Netflix vs Diddy: «Κλεμμένα βίντεο», βεντέτες και ένας πόλεμος που φουντώνει

Το Netflix απορρίπτει ως «εντελώς ψευδείς» τις καταγγελίες του Sean «Diddy» Combs ότι το νέο του ντοκιμαντέρ χρησιμοποιεί «κλεμμένο» προσωπικό υλικό και δίνεται σε έναν «εχθρό» να αφηγηθεί τη ζωή του.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ολοκληρώθηκε με επιτυχία το Συνέδριο Συμβουλευτικής και Επαγγελματικής Αγωγής που διοργάνωσε το Ευρωπαϊκό Πανεπιστήμιο Κύπρου
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 03.12.25

Ολοκληρώθηκε με επιτυχία το Συνέδριο Συμβουλευτικής και Επαγγελματικής Αγωγής που διοργάνωσε το Ευρωπαϊκό Πανεπιστήμιο Κύπρου

Το Ευρωπαϊκό Πανεπιστήμιο Κύπρου συνεχίζει να υλοποιεί πρωτοβουλίες υψηλής ποιότητας για την επαγγελματική εκπαίδευση, την καινοτομία και την ανάπτυξη δεξιοτήτων

Σύνταξη
Αγρότες – Σέρρες: Έσπασαν τον αστυνομικό κλοιό και κατευθύνονται στο Τελωνείο του Προμαχώνα
Τα μπλόκα πολλαπλασιάζονται 03.12.25

Αγρότες – Σέρρες: Έσπασαν τον αστυνομικό κλοιό και κατευθύνονται στο Τελωνείο του Προμαχώνα

Οι αγρότες απαντούν στις κυβερνητικές απειλές με κλιμάκωση των κινητοποιήσεων - Στις Σέρρες οι αγρότες έσπασαν τον αστυνομικό κλοιό και κατευθύνονται στο Τελωνείο του Προμαχώνα

Σύνταξη
Βόλος: Μπροστά στα μάτια των συναδέλφων του κατέρρευσε 57χρονος
Στον Βόλο 03.12.25

Μπροστά στα μάτια των συναδέλφων του κατέρρευσε 57χρονος - Οι γιατροί δεν κατάφεραν να τον επαναφέρουν

Ο 57χρονος άνδρας ένιωσε αδιαθεσία λίγο αφότου έφτασε στο γραφείο και στη συνέχεια κατέρρευσε - Διασώστες του ΕΚΑΒ τού έκαναν ΚΑΡΠΑ αλλά δεν κατάφεραν να τον κρατήσουν στη ζωή

Σύνταξη
Κακοκαιρία: Καμπανάκι για πλημμυρικά επεισόδια – Έρχονται έντονες βροχές, με χοντρό χαλάζι και κεραυνούς
Live χαρτης 03.12.25

Προσοχή: «Κίνδυνος πλημμυρικών φαινομένων» - Έρχονται έντονες βροχές, με χοντρό χαλάζι και κεραυνούς

Η κακοκαιρία που ξεκινά από τη Δυτική Ελλάδα σταδιακά θα επηρεάσει τις περισσότερες περιοχές της χώρας - Μετεωρολόγοι σημειώνουν ότι έρχεται τριήμερο εκτεταμένων βροχοπτώσεων

Σύνταξη
Stranger Things: Μήπως τελικά η μεγάλη οθόνη δεν είναι πια μια «ξεπερασμένη συνήθεια»;
Culture Live 03.12.25

Stranger Things: Μήπως τελικά η μεγάλη οθόνη δεν είναι πια μια «ξεπερασμένη συνήθεια»;

Καθώς το «Stranger Things» φτάνει στο μεγάλο φινάλε του, το Netflix στρέφεται απρόσμενα ξανά στη μεγάλη οθόνη—παρά τις δηλώσεις του Τεντ Σαράντος ότι το σινεμά είναι μια «ξεπερασμένη ιδέα»

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Νοτιοανατολική Ασία: Πάνω από 1.300 νεκροί στις πλημμύρες – Οργή στην Ινδονησία για την ολιγωρία των Αρχών
Χιλιάδες εκτοπισμένοι 03.12.25

Πάνω από 1.300 νεκροί στις πλημμύρες στη Νοτιοανατολική Ασία - Οργή στην Ινδονησία για την ολιγωρία των Αρχών

Μεγάλη είναι η δυσαρέσκεια στις πληγείσες από τις πλημμύρες περιοχές στην Ινδονησία λόγω της καθυστερημένης παροχής βοήθειας ειδικά σε περιοχές όπου σημειώθηκαν κατολισθήσεις και έμειναν αποκομμένες

Σύνταξη
Fast track διαδικασίες για την εγκατάσταση αγρο-φωτοβολταϊκών – Οι περιορισμοί, όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε
Agro-in 03.12.25

Fast track διαδικασίες για την εγκατάσταση αγρο-φωτοβολταϊκών – Οι περιορισμοί, όσα πρέπει να ξέρετε

Το αρμόδιο υπουργείο, προσθέτει τρία άρθρα στο νομοσχέδιο για δέσμευση και αποθήκευση διοξειδίου του άνθρακα, ανοίγοντας τον δρόμο για ευκολότερη οριοθέτηση και αδειοδότηση των αγρο-φωτοβολταϊκών.

Μάχη Τράτσα
Μάχη Τράτσα
Ουκρανία: Τόσο κοντά και, όμως, τόσο μακριά από τη συμφωνία – Άλυτα τα βασικά ζητήματα, τα επόμενα βήματα
Τι ακολουθεί 03.12.25

Τόσο κοντά και, όμως, τόσο μακριά από τη συμφωνία για την Ουκρανία - Άλυτα τα βασικά ζητήματα

Μπορεί τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες να υπάρχει διπλωματικός πυρετός, ωστόσο η αντιπροσωπεία των ΗΠΑ έφυγε από τη Ρωσία χωρίς συμφωνία - Η κατάσταση επί εδάφους, πόλεμος πληροφοριών για το Ποκρόφσκ

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η «στροφή» στην καθημερινότητα και η προγραμματική ρελάνς στην Αττική με το βλέμμα στις κάλπες
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 03.12.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Η «στροφή» στην καθημερινότητα και η προγραμματική ρελάνς στην Αττική με το βλέμμα στις κάλπες

Προγραμματική ρελάνς επιχειρεί το ΠΑΣΟΚ, με τη Χαριλάου Τρικούπη να δίνει ιδιαίτερη έμφαση στα ζητήματα της καθημερινότητας. Μετά την ακρίβεια και το στεγαστικό, μεγάλο βάρος πέφτει στις συγκοινωνίες και στο κυκλοφοριακό πρόβλημα της Αττικής.

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Έξι λόγοι που η Κίνα δεν «φροντίζει» να επιταχυνθεί ένα διαζύγιο ΗΠΑ-Ευρώπης
Παράδοξο; 03.12.25

Έξι λόγοι που η Κίνα δεν «φροντίζει» να επιταχυνθεί ένα διαζύγιο ΗΠΑ-Ευρώπης

Ακόμα και σε μια ιστορική ευκαιρία που οι ευρωατλαντικές σχέσεις βρίσκονται σε κρίσιμη φάση, δυτικοί αναλυτές βλέπουν πως το Πεκίνο προτιμά με «κλειστά μάτια» τη Μόσχα από τις Βρυξέλλες.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
