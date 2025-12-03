Τετάρτη 03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026
English edition 03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 20:56

Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026

Greece has extended its Social Tourism program through June 2026, offering subsidized holidays, expanded stay durations, and increased funding for select regions, with updated benefits for both workers and unemployed beneficiaries

Dry begging: Όλοι το έχουμε κάνει αλλά καταστρέφει τη σχέση

Dry begging: Όλοι το έχουμε κάνει αλλά καταστρέφει τη σχέση

Spotlight

Greece’s Social Tourism program, which provides subsidized holidays for eligible workers and unemployed individuals, has been officially extended from 12 to 13 months for the 2025–2026 cycle. According to a recent ministerial decision, beneficiaries will now have until 30 June 2026 to use their accommodation and ferry vouchers.

The extension aims to give households more flexibility in planning their holidays and to enhance the overall quality of the scheme, which is administered by the Public Employment Service (DYPA).

What the Extension Includes

Under the updated program, beneficiaries may book up to six nights at participating accommodation providers listed in the DYPA registry, typically with only a small personal contribution.

Certain regions—primarily island destinations and areas recovering from natural disasters—offer significantly longer stays at no additional cost:

  • Leros, Lesvos, Chios, Kos, Samos, Rhodes: up to 10 free nights
  • Northern Evia, and the regional units of Magnesia, Karditsa, Larissa, Trikala, Evros: up to 12 free nights

Increased Subsidies for Peak Periods

Accommodation subsidies increase by 20% during high-demand periods, including:

  • August
  • 15 December 2025 – 14 January 2026 (Christmas period)
  • 3 April – 19 April 2026 (Easter)

For Northern Evia, Evros and parts of Thessaly (excluding the Sporades), the enhanced subsidy applies throughout the entire year.

Additional Support for Ferry Travel

Ferry tickets are also subsidized under the program. Beneficiaries contribute 25% of the fare, while people with disabilities receive ferry tickets free of charge.

DYPA has also published provisional lists of eligible participants, which can be accessed through its official website.

More information is available at the DYPA Social Tourism portal.

Source: tovima.com

World
Αγορές: Ο χρησμός της Barclays για το 2026 – Τι βλέπει για ΗΠΑ και Ευρώπη 

Αγορές: Ο χρησμός της Barclays για το 2026 – Τι βλέπει για ΗΠΑ και Ευρώπη 

Τράπεζες
S&P: Υπό θετική παρακολούθηση η Eurobank, σταθερό το outlook

S&P: Υπό θετική παρακολούθηση η Eurobank, σταθερό το outlook

English edition
Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week
English edition 03.12.25

Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week

Agriculture Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras announced nearly €500 million in payments to farmers, along with a series of upcoming subsidies, compensation packages and energy support measures as the government seeks to ease pressure on the sector

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas
English edition 01.12.25

Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas

Farmers across Greece stage road blockades over unpaid subsidies, sending messages to the government while tensions rise with authorities and new protests are planned nationwide

Σύνταξη
Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU
English edition 01.12.25

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark.

Σύνταξη
JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026
English edition 27.11.25

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis, noting the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model

Σύνταξη
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24.11.25

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπράιτον – Άστον Βίλα
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.12.25

LIVE: Μπράιτον – Άστον Βίλα

LIVE: Μπράιτον – Άστον Βίλα. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την αναμέτρηση Μπράιτον – Άστον Βίλα για τη 14η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports 5.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Μπρέντφορντ
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.12.25

LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Μπρέντφορντ

LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Μπρέντφορντ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την αναμέτρηση Άρσεναλ – Μπρέντφορντ για τη 14η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports 2.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Γουλβς – Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.12.25

LIVE: Γουλβς – Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ

LIVE: Γουλβς – Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την αναμέτρηση Γουλβς – Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ για τη 14η αγωνιστική της Premier League. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Start.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Άρης – ΠΑΟΚ
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.12.25

LIVE: Άρης – ΠΑΟΚ

LIVE: Άρης – ΠΑΟΚ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την αναμέτρηση Άρης – ΠΑΟΚ για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδος Betsson. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 1.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Βάσας
Πόλο 03.12.25

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Βάσας

LIVE: Ολυμπιακός – Βάσας. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:30 την αναμέτρηση Ολυμπιακός – Βάσας για την 5η αγωνιστική των ομίλων του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ 2 ΣΠΟΡ.

Σύνταξη
Άρης: Οι αρχικές επιλογές του Χιμένεθ για την αναμέτρηση με τον ΠΑΟΚ στο Κύπελλο
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.12.25

Άρης: Οι αρχικές επιλογές του Χιμένεθ για την αναμέτρηση με τον ΠΑΟΚ στο Κύπελλο

Ο προπονητής του Άρη παρατάσσει τους κίτρινους με πολλές αλλαγές την ομάδα του απόψε (3/12, 21.30) στο ντέρμπι Κυπέλλου με τον ΠΑΟΚ στο «Βικελίδης». Στον πάγκο ο Μορόν και εκτός αποστολής ο Διούδης.

Σύνταξη
Τα Φιλαράκια την έκαναν – Η σειρά Friends φεύγει από το Netflix και εξοργίζει τους πιστούς της
Fizz 03.12.25

Τα Φιλαράκια την έκαναν - Η σειρά Friends φεύγει από το Netflix και εξοργίζει τους πιστούς της

«Μετά από μια δεκαετία, η αγαπημένη σειρά των Gen X και των Millennial φεύγει από το streaming service του Netflix, προκαλώντας απειλές για ακύρωση συνδρομών. Αλλά θα εξαφανιστεί πραγματικά το Friends, τελικά;» γράφει ο Stuart Heritage στον Guardian.

Σύνταξη
«Στην τρίτη κατά σειρά κακοκαιρία θα σημειωθούν πολύ μεγάλα ύψη βροχής» λέει ο Κώστας Λαγουβάρδος στο in
Νέα Κακοκαιρία 03.12.25

«Στην τρίτη κατά σειρά κακοκαιρία θα σημειωθούν πολύ μεγάλα ύψη βροχής» λέει ο Κώστας Λαγουβάρδος στο in

Ακραία η βροχόπτωση (Κατηγορία:5) σύμφωνα με το ΜΕΤΕΟ - Ανάσα παίρνει αυτή τη φορά η Ηπειρος -Ποιες περιοχές είναι «υποψήφιες» για πλημμυρικά φαινόμενα

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Η Γαλλία κινδυνεύει να μείνει χωρίς προϋπολογισμό – Ο Εντουάρ Φιλίπ δεν θα ψηφίσει την κοινωνική ασφάλιση
Λόγω φιλοδοξιών... 03.12.25

Η Γαλλία κινδυνεύει να μείνει χωρίς προϋπολογισμό – Ο Εντουάρ Φιλίπ δεν θα ψηφίσει την κοινωνική ασφάλιση

Ο Εντουάρ Φιλίπ ανακοίνωσε ότι το κόμμα του «Ορίζοντες» δεν θα ψηφίσει τον προϋπολογισμό κοινωνικής ασφάλισης. Τον κατηγορούν ότι προσβλέπει να αποκομίσει πολιτικά οφέλη εν όψει προεδρικών εκλογών.

Σύνταξη
Ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα: Έκτος ο Απόστολος Σίσκος στα 200μ. ύπτιο με νέο πανελλήνιο ρεκόρ (vid)
Τελικός κολύμβησης 03.12.25

Ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα: Έκτος ο Απόστολος Σίσκος στα 200μ. ύπτιο με νέο πανελλήνιο ρεκόρ (vid)

Με επίδοση 1:50.26, ο εξαιρετικός Απόστολος κατέρριψε το πανελλήνιο ρεκόρ ανδρών στα 200μ. ύπτιο, καταλαμβάνοντας την 6η θέση στο ευρωπαϊκό πρωτάθλημα 25άρας πισίνας.

Σύνταξη
Γαλλία: Κάθειρξη 30 ετών σε μητέρα που δηλητηρίασε τις κόρες της και σχεδίαζε το φόνο του πρώην συζύγου της
Κόσμος 03.12.25

Γαλλία: Κάθειρξη 30 ετών σε μητέρα που δηλητηρίασε τις κόρες της και σχεδίαζε το φόνο του πρώην συζύγου της

Σε σοκ οι κάτοικοι της μικρής κοινότητας Πο στη νοτιοδυτική Γαλλία από την υπόθεση της 53χρονης μητέρας που δηλητηρίασε τις δύο κόρες της, με αποτέλεσμα τον θάνατο της μεγαλύτερης

Σύνταξη
Ο ορεξάτος Γιαζίτζι και το «τρίο» των killer
On Field 03.12.25

Ο ορεξάτος Γιαζίτζι και το «τρίο» των killer

Ο Γιουσούφ Γιαζίτζι επιβεβαίωσε πως όποτε παίρνει την ευκαιρία την αξιοποιεί την ώρα που ο «Μέντι» είδε και τους τρεις φορ του να σκοράρουν στην Σύρο σε ένα ευχάριστο μεσημέρι για όλους.

Γιώργος Νοικοκύρης
Γιώργος Νοικοκύρης
Βουλγαρία: Αποσύρθηκε ο προϋπολογισμός του 2026, μετά από πολυήμερες και μαχητικές διαδηλώσεις
Κόσμος 03.12.25

Βουλγαρία: Αποσύρθηκε ο προϋπολογισμός του 2026, μετά από πολυήμερες και μαχητικές διαδηλώσεις

Με την Βουλγαρία να βρίσκεται στο κατώφλι του ευρώ, δεκάδες χιλιάδες διαδηλωτές βρέθηκαν στους δρόμους όλων των μεγάλων πόλεων διαμαρτυρόμενοι για την διαφθορά και την ακρίβεια

Σύνταξη
Παγκόσμια Ημέρα AμεΑ: Όταν ο παραολυμπιονίκης Ντονάτο Τελέσκα αψήφησε τη βαρύτητα – Πορτφόλιο θέλησης
Νίκες 03.12.25

Παγκόσμια Ημέρα AμεΑ: Όταν ο παραολυμπιονίκης Ντονάτο Τελέσκα αψήφησε τη βαρύτητα – Πορτφόλιο θέλησης

Ο διάσημος φωτογράφος πορτρέτων Ματία Ζοπελάρο αφηγείται στον The Guardian την ιστορία πίσω από την καλύτερη λήψη του, μέρος μιας ανθολογίας με πορτρέτα ΑμεΑ

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Η ΕΕ παρουσίασε την πρόταση για οικονομική στήριξη της Ουκρανίας – Με ρωσικά περιουσιακά στοιχεία ή δανεισμό
«Δάνειο επανορθώσεων» 03.12.25

Η ΕΕ παρουσίασε την πρόταση για οικονομική στήριξη της Ουκρανίας – Με ρωσικά περιουσιακά στοιχεία ή δανεισμό

Με στόχο να εξασφαλιστούν 90 δισ. για να στηριχθεί η Ουκρανία για 2 χρόνια, η Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν πρότεινε τη χρήση ρωσικών περιουσιακών στοιχείων. Διαφορετικά, μιλά για κοινό ευρωπαϊκό δανεισμό.

Σύνταξη
Παρέμβαση της Ένωσης Ελλήνων Ερευνητών για το «χαοτικό πλαίσιο» στην έρευνα
Επιστημονική έρευνα 03.12.25

Παρέμβαση της Ένωσης Ελλήνων Ερευνητών για το «χαοτικό πλαίσιο» στην έρευνα

Κριτικές αιχμές, αλλά και τη δική τους πρόταση για αναδιάρθρωση του πεδίου της επιστημονικής έρευνας καταθέτουν στο in η Πρόεδρος και ο Γραμματέας της ΕΕΕ.

Γιάννης-Ορέστης Παπαδημητρίου
Γιάννης-Ορέστης Παπαδημητρίου
LIVE: Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.12.25

LIVE: Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης

LIVE: Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 20:00 την αναμέτρηση Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης για τη 19η αγωνιστική της La Liga. Τηλεοπτικά από Novasports Prime.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Κηφισιά
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.12.25

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Κηφισιά

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Κηφισιά. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:30 την αναμέτρηση Παναθηναϊκός – Κηφισιά για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Κυπέλλου Ελλάδος Betsson. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 2.

Σύνταξη
