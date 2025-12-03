Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026

Greece’s Social Tourism program, which provides subsidized holidays for eligible workers and unemployed individuals, has been officially extended from 12 to 13 months for the 2025–2026 cycle. According to a recent ministerial decision, beneficiaries will now have until 30 June 2026 to use their accommodation and ferry vouchers.

The extension aims to give households more flexibility in planning their holidays and to enhance the overall quality of the scheme, which is administered by the Public Employment Service (DYPA).

What the Extension Includes

Under the updated program, beneficiaries may book up to six nights at participating accommodation providers listed in the DYPA registry, typically with only a small personal contribution.

Certain regions—primarily island destinations and areas recovering from natural disasters—offer significantly longer stays at no additional cost:

Leros, Lesvos, Chios, Kos, Samos, Rhodes: up to 10 free nights

Northern Evia, and the regional units of Magnesia, Karditsa, Larissa, Trikala, Evros: up to 12 free nights

Increased Subsidies for Peak Periods

Accommodation subsidies increase by 20% during high-demand periods, including:

August

15 December 2025 – 14 January 2026 (Christmas period)

3 April – 19 April 2026 (Easter)

For Northern Evia, Evros and parts of Thessaly (excluding the Sporades), the enhanced subsidy applies throughout the entire year.

Additional Support for Ferry Travel

Ferry tickets are also subsidized under the program. Beneficiaries contribute 25% of the fare, while people with disabilities receive ferry tickets free of charge.

DYPA has also published provisional lists of eligible participants, which can be accessed through its official website.

More information is available at the DYPA Social Tourism portal.

