Δευτέρα 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
01.12.2025 | 14:51
Αττική Οδός: Φωτιά σε όχημα στο ύψος της Παιανίας
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
Sheep Pox Threatens Greece’s Feta Production and Exports
English edition 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 13:26

Sheep Pox Threatens Greece’s Feta Production and Exports

A fast-spreading outbreak of sheep pox has led to mass culls across Greece, raising fears of future feta shortages and sparking criticism over the government’s handling of the crisis

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Καρδιακή προσβολή: Οι δείκτες ίσως δεν λένε όλη την αλήθεια

Καρδιακή προσβολή: Οι δείκτες ίσως δεν λένε όλη την αλήθεια

Spotlight

Awidespread outbreak of sheep pox is putting severe pressure on Greece’s feta industry, a sector often described as the country’s “white gold”. The issue drew international attention after being featured by the BBC, highlighting the escalating impact on farmers, production and exports.

Hundreds of thousands of sheep and goats have been culled across the country to contain the disease. The loss is devastating not only economically but also emotionally. Anastasia Siourtou, a veterinarian and farm owner in Thessaly, told BBC that witnessing the culling of her animals was “very hard”, saying she felt she had failed to protect them.

Rapid spread across the country

Sheep pox is a viral infection that first appeared in northern Greece in August 2024 and has since spread widely. By mid-November, officials had recorded 1,702 cases, according to the Ministry of Rural Development and Food.

Detection of a single case requires the entire herd to be destroyed as a precaution. Approximately 417,000 sheep and goats—around 4–5% of the national population—have already been culled.

Threat to feta production and exports

Feta is a Protected Designation of Origin product within the European Union, meaning it must be produced in Greece using at least 70% sheep’s milk and the remainder goat’s milk. Around 80% of all Greek sheep and goat milk is used in its production.

Last year, Greece exported €785 million worth of feta, including €520 million to EU countries and €90 million to the United Kingdom. Smaller dairies now report difficulty securing enough milk, raising concerns about future shortages. Prices have not yet risen, but experts warn that could change if the outbreak continues.

A professor from the University of Thessaly noted that limited milk availability is pushing production costs higher, making it difficult to maintain current supply levels.

Farmers say compensation is insufficient

Farmers affected by the mandatory culling receive €132 to €220 per animal, depending on age. Many say the payments do not cover the real economic losses, especially given the long-term impact on herd rebuilding.

Criticism of government response

The government has faced criticism over its handling of the crisis. An expert committee dedicated to managing the outbreak was established in late October—14 months after the first case was detected.

Authorities also did not initially impose exclusion zones in early affected regions, and critics argue that veterinary services are severely understaffed. Meanwhile, some farmers have been arrested for illegally transporting animals into supposedly disease-free areas, and local reports suggest some cases of infected animals being buried without notifying authorities.

A representative of the Ministry of Rural Development defended the approach, saying the country followed EU protocols and nearly eliminated cases in spring 2025. He argued that the resurgence was largely due to noncompliance with biosecurity rules by some farmers.

Debate over mass vaccination

Farmers in Thessaly are calling for mass vaccination, pointing to practices in neighbouring countries. EU rules allow such action in emergency situations, and producers are urging Greece to request vaccines from EU reserves.

However, the Greek government warns that mass vaccination could classify the country as endemic for the disease, restricting exports of milk and feta. Officials also note that no certified vaccine currently exists for sheep pox.

A veterinary expert explained that older vaccines used in endemic countries do not eliminate the virus, allowing circulation even among vaccinated herds. Despite this, the outbreak appears increasingly difficult to contain.

Concerns over illegal vaccinations

Members of the national scientific committee recently revealed that as many as one million illegal vaccinations may have been carried out by farmers across Greece. Such unregulated immunization efforts distort epidemiological data and make controlling the disease significantly harder.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Φταίει το σύστημα (;) ή η βιασύνη Μητσοτάκη

Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Φταίει το σύστημα (;) ή η βιασύνη Μητσοτάκη

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Καρδιακή προσβολή: Οι δείκτες ίσως δεν λένε όλη την αλήθεια

Καρδιακή προσβολή: Οι δείκτες ίσως δεν λένε όλη την αλήθεια

Ηλεκτρισμός
Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Οι ΑΠΕ έσβησαν τις αυξήσεις του Νοεμβρίου

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Οι ΑΠΕ έσβησαν τις αυξήσεις του Νοεμβρίου

inWellness
inTown
«Miraculous: Ιστορίες των Ladybug & Cat Noir»: Μια από τις δημοφιλέστερες σειρές animation στο «Φιλίπ»
inTickets 30.11.25

«Miraculous: Ιστορίες των Ladybug & Cat Noir»: Μια από τις δημοφιλέστερες σειρές animation στο «Φιλίπ»

Μια παράσταση γεμάτη μαγεία, θεαματικές ιστορίες, μοναδικές χορογραφίες και τραγούδια, ειδικά δημιουργημένα για το μουσικό show, προσφέροντας στους θεατές μια αξέχαστη εμπειρία.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU
English edition 01.12.25

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark.

Σύνταξη
JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026
English edition 27.11.25

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis, noting the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model

Σύνταξη
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24.11.25

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
«Ψευδείς πληροφορίες» – Η Μπριζίτ Μπαρντό επιτίθεται σε fake news για την υγεία της, απαιτεί σεβασμό
Ενημέρωση 01.12.25

«Ψευδείς πληροφορίες» – Η Μπριζίτ Μπαρντό επιτίθεται σε fake news για την υγεία της, απαιτεί σεβασμό

Η Μπριζίτ Μπαρντό, η ζωντανή θρυλική μορφή του γαλλικού κινηματογράφου και ακτιβίστρια για τα δικαιώματα των ζώων αναγκάστηκε να αντιδράσει στις επίμονες φήμες και τα δημοσιεύματα σχετικά με τη νέα εισαγωγή της σε νοσοκομείο

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Δίκη για τις υποκλοπές: Διάσταση απόψεων για τον ίδιο έλεγχο στο ΚΕΤΥΑΚ της ΕΥΠ από μέλη της ΑΔΑΕ
Ελλάδα 01.12.25

Δίκη για τις υποκλοπές: Διάσταση απόψεων για τον ίδιο έλεγχο στο ΚΕΤΥΑΚ της ΕΥΠ από μέλη της ΑΔΑΕ

Παρότι ο Μιχαήλ Σακκάς και ο Δημήτρης Βέργαδος συμμετείχαν στο ίδιο κλιμάκιο της ΑΔΑΕ που πραγματοποίησε τον έλεγχο στο ΚΕΤΥΑΚ της ΕΥΠ, διαπίστωσαν διαφορετικά πράγματα, όπως διαπίστωσε και το προεδρείο στη δίκη για τις υποκλοπές

Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Νετανιάχου: Εμφανίστηκε στο δικαστήριο μια ημέρα μετά που ζήτησε χάρη από τον πρόεδρο του Ισραήλ
Δίκη για διαφθορά 01.12.25

Ο Νετανιάχου εμφανίστηκε στο δικαστήριο μια ημέρα μετά που ζήτησε χάρη - Τι θα κάνει ο πρόεδρος του Ισραήλ

Ο Ισραηλινός πρωθυπουργός, Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου είναι στριμωγμένος λόγω της δίκης για διαφθορά - Γιατί κατηγορείται - Τι δήλωσε ο πρόεδρος του Ισραήλ, Αντρέας Χέρτζογκ

Σύνταξη
Super League: Η «τρόικα»του πρωταθλήματος και οι τριάδες (τους) έως τις γιορτές
On Field 01.12.25

Η «τρόικα»του πρωταθλήματος και οι τριάδες (τους) έως τις γιορτές

Ο Ολυμπιακός συνεχίζει ακάθεκτος να προπορεύεται στη Super League με τον ΠΑΟΚ και την ΑΕΚ να αντέχουν έως τώρα στην πίεση συνεχίζοντας το «κυνήγι» – Το δύσκολο φίνις στο 2025 για τον ΠΑΟΚ, το Βικελίδης για τον Ολυμπιακό και το Αγρίνιο για την ΑΕΚ

Γιώργος Νοικοκύρης
Γιώργος Νοικοκύρης
«Βαποράκια» των βουνών – Κάτω από τις πίστες του σκι, η πρωτεύουσα των Άλπεων της Γαλλίας διαλύεται από τον πόλεμο των ναρκωτικών
Υπόκοσμος και κασμίρια 01.12.25

«Βαποράκια» των βουνών - Κάτω από τις πίστες του σκι, η πρωτεύουσα των Άλπεων της Γαλλίας διαλύεται από τον πόλεμο των ναρκωτικών

Πίσω από την ήσυχη, πολυτελή και ειρηνική εικόνα της Γκρενόμπλ, η κρίση του εμπορίου ναρκωτικών στη χώρα της Γαλλίας συντηρείται από την αξιοποίηση αλλοδαπών ανηλίκων ως «στρατιώτες» των συμμοριών.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Η Καρδίτσα υποδέχεται το Betsson Trophy Tour
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 01.12.25

Η Καρδίτσα υποδέχεται το Betsson Trophy Tour

Η Betsson και η Ελληνική Ποδοσφαιρική Ομοσπονδία συνεχίζουν το ταξίδι αυτό με στόχο να μεταδώσουν σε κάθε γωνιά της χώρας το πάθος και τον ενθουσιασμό που γεννά το ποδόσφαιρο

Σύνταξη
Καρέτσας: «Δεν αντέχω το ρομποτικό ποδόσφαιρο, επέλεξα με την καρδιά μου την Εθνική Ελλάδας»
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.12.25

Καρέτσας: «Δεν αντέχω το ρομποτικό ποδόσφαιρο, επέλεξα με την καρδιά μου την Εθνική Ελλάδας»

Ο Κωνσταντίνος Καρέτσας παραχώρησε συνέντευξη στο «Athletic», όπου μίλησε μεταξύ άλλων για την πορεία του στο ποδόσφαιρο μέχρι σήμερα, αλλά και για την επιλογή της Εθνικής Ελλάδος.

Σύνταξη
«Μολυσμένο σάντουιτς» μπορεί να έφερε την πανώλη των χοίρων στην Ισπανία – Η κυβέρνηση κατεβάζει τον στρατό
Κόσμος 01.12.25

«Μολυσμένο σάντουιτς» μπορεί να έφερε την πανώλη των χοίρων στην Ισπανία – Η κυβέρνηση κατεβάζει τον στρατό

Η απουσία του ιού σε άλλες περιοχές πλην της Καταλονίας υποδεικνύει ότι η πανώλη των χοίρων μεταδόθηκε σε αγριόχοιρους από μολυσμένα τρόφιμα στα σκουπίδια, λέει η κυβέρνηση.

Σύνταξη
Πως να νικήσεις όταν «κουτουλάνε» μεταξύ τους
Παναθηναϊκός 01.12.25

Πως να νικήσεις όταν «κουτουλάνε» μεταξύ τους

Σε ένα παιχνίδι που παίκτες των μετόπισθεν ήταν ο ένας χειρότερος από τον άλλο, ο Παναθηναϊκός δεν είχε τύχη για θετικό αποτέλεσμα. Πλέον, η πραγματικότητα είναι σκληρή για τους «πράσινους».

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Ανατροπή στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος – Οι ΑΠΕ έσβησαν τις αυξήσεις του Νοεμβρίου
Οικονομία 01.12.25

Ανατροπή στα τιμολόγια ρεύματος – Οι ΑΠΕ έσβησαν τις αυξήσεις του Νοεμβρίου

Τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος για τον Δεκέμβριο ανακοινώνουν σταδιακά οι πάροχοι – Πώς τα αιολικά γύρισαν τη χονδρεμπορική τιμή του Νοεμβρίου σε χαμηλότερα επίπεδα από τον Οκτώβριο

Χρήστος Κολώνας
Χρήστος Κολώνας
Τι φοβούνται οι Σουηδέζες και εγκαταλείπουν την πολιτική;
Κινδυνεύουν 01.12.25

Τι φοβούνται οι Σουηδέζες και εγκαταλείπουν την πολιτική;

«Όταν οι γυναίκες φοβούνται να ασχοληθούν με την πολιτική ή σιωπούν, πλήττονται τόσο η δημοκρατία όσο και η ελεύθερη συζήτηση» δήλωσε η Νίνα Λάρσον, υπουργός ισότητας της Σουηδίας.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Μήνυμα του προέδρου του ΙΣΑ για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα AIDS – «Λιγότερη προκατάληψη και περισσότερη γνώση»
Ελλάδα 01.12.25

Μήνυμα του προέδρου του ΙΣΑ για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα AIDS – «Λιγότερη προκατάληψη και περισσότερη γνώση»

Το δικό του μήνυμα έστειλε ο πρόεδρος του ΙΣΑ, Γιώργος Πατούλης, για την Παγκόσμια Ημέρα AIDS τονίζοντας ότι ο αγώνας για την αντιμετώπιση του ιού συνεχίζεται

Σύνταξη
Το Cyber Week… αλλιώς!
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 01.12.25

Το Cyber Week… αλλιώς!

Η Cyber Week είναι η εβδομάδα που κάνει το shopping πιο fun! Και στο SHOPFLIX.gr αγοράζεις έξυπνα, ξοδεύεις λιγότερα και απολαμβάνεις... δωρεάν μεταφορικά!

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Οι 5 μετοχές που πήραν «φωτιά» στο ΧΑ, πίσω από την πόρτα του Mid Cap Conference και το ενδιαφέρον για ΑΕΜ και ΑΒΑΞ, το παρασκήνιο για ΑΔΜΗΕ, τι ετοιμάζει η Βρεττού, η αγανάκτηση του Θεοδωρόπουλου

Οι 5 μετοχές που πήραν «φωτιά» στο ΧΑ, πίσω από την πόρτα του Mid Cap Conference και το ενδιαφέρον για ΑΕΜ και ΑΒΑΞ, το παρασκήνιο για ΑΔΜΗΕ, τι ετοιμάζει η Βρεττού, η αγανάκτηση του Θεοδωρόπουλου

Προσωπικός Αριθμός: Τι πρέπει να ξέρετε πριν εκδώσετε τη νέα αστυνομική ταυτότητα

Προσωπικός Αριθμός: Τι πρέπει να ξέρετε πριν εκδώσετε τη νέα αστυνομική ταυτότητα

Η λειψυδρία απειλεί το Ιράν – Σενάρια ακόμη και για εκκένωση της Τεχεράνης

Η λειψυδρία απειλεί το Ιράν – Σενάρια ακόμη και για εκκένωση της Τεχεράνης

Κτηματολόγιο – Δασικοί Χάρτες: Ποιες είναι οι νέες ρυθμίσεις για τη διάσωση ιδιοκτησιών σε κίνδυνο

Κτηματολόγιο – Δασικοί Χάρτες: Ποιες είναι οι νέες ρυθμίσεις για τη διάσωση ιδιοκτησιών σε κίνδυνο

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Ο εγκέφαλος κυριολεκτικά πονάει από τις αρνητικές σκέψεις και την κακή διάθεση

Ο εγκέφαλος κυριολεκτικά πονάει από τις αρνητικές σκέψεις και την κακή διάθεση

Η συνέπεια είναι η μεγαλύτερη απόδειξη αγάπης για το παιδί

Η συνέπεια είναι η μεγαλύτερη απόδειξη αγάπης για το παιδί

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο