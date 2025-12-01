Δευτέρα 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU
English edition 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 08:49

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark.

Spotlight

Housing inequality is deepening across the European Union as rising prices, higher rents and escalating living costs strain household budgets and widen gaps between countries and regions. Eurostat’s 2025 data confirm mounting pressure on urban — and especially vulnerable — households.

As EU Commissioner Dan Jorgensen noted ahead of the bloc’s forthcoming affordable housing plan, the crisis has reached a point “where people with ordinary jobs and incomes can no longer live in many cities because it’s simply too expensive.”

Housing inequality EU

Beyond soaring property prices, the figures reveal sharp disparities in housing conditions — from size and type to quality and ownership. In 2024, 68% of EU residents owned their homes and 32% rented, with Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia showing the highest ownership rates. Germany was the only member state where renting was more common.

Housing inequality EU

Housing types also vary widely: 51% of Europeans lived in detached houses in 2024, 48% in apartments. Urban residents overwhelmingly lived in apartments (73%), while 83% of those in rural areas lived in houses. Ireland recorded the highest share of people in detached homes, while Spain, Latvia and Malta led in apartment living.

Housing inequality EU

Living space is another dividing line. The EU average stood at 1.7 rooms per person, ranging from 2.2 in Malta to 1.1 in Slovakia and Romania. Household size also differed significantly, from 3.1 people per household in Slovakia to just 1.9 in Finland and Lithuania.

Housing inequality EU

Quality disparities persist: 17% of EU residents lived in overcrowded housing in 2024, with rates peaking in Romania, Latvia and Bulgaria. Conversely, 33% lived in under-occupied homes, especially in Cyprus, Ireland and Malta, often due to older adults staying in family homes after children move out.

Discrimination adds another layer of inequality. Nearly 6% of Europeans searching for housing reported facing discrimination in the previous five years, with rates doubling among those at risk of poverty.

Affordability remains the most pressing challenge. In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark. Across the EU, housing absorbed an average of 19% of disposable income, reaching 36% in Greece and just 11% in Cyprus.

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026
English edition 27.11.25

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis, noting the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model

Σύνταξη
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24.11.25

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
