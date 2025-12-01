Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

Housing inequality is deepening across the European Union as rising prices, higher rents and escalating living costs strain household budgets and widen gaps between countries and regions. Eurostat’s 2025 data confirm mounting pressure on urban — and especially vulnerable — households.

As EU Commissioner Dan Jorgensen noted ahead of the bloc’s forthcoming affordable housing plan, the crisis has reached a point “where people with ordinary jobs and incomes can no longer live in many cities because it’s simply too expensive.”

Beyond soaring property prices, the figures reveal sharp disparities in housing conditions — from size and type to quality and ownership. In 2024, 68% of EU residents owned their homes and 32% rented, with Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Croatia showing the highest ownership rates. Germany was the only member state where renting was more common. Housing types also vary widely: 51% of Europeans lived in detached houses in 2024, 48% in apartments. Urban residents overwhelmingly lived in apartments (73%), while 83% of those in rural areas lived in houses. Ireland recorded the highest share of people in detached homes, while Spain, Latvia and Malta led in apartment living.