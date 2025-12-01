Δευτέρα 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
01.12.2025 | 16:43
Προσοχή! Ο ΕΦΕΤ ανακαλεί στραγγιστό γιαούρτι - Περιείχε ναταμυκίνη
Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas
English edition 01 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 20:41

Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas

Farmers across Greece stage road blockades over unpaid subsidies, sending messages to the government while tensions rise with authorities and new protests are planned nationwide

Farmers in Greece are maintaining road blockades as part of an escalating protest over unpaid subsidies and government policies, with demonstrations continuing through the Christmas period.

Currently, the country’s road network is heavily disrupted. Farmers from Karditsa have blocked the E65 junction, while others from Larissa and Magnesia have occupied the Nikaia junction on the main Athens-Thessaloniki highway with agricultural machinery. On Monday morning, they also succeeded in closing the highway near Malgara, despite police presence.

New Protests Planned Nationwide

The protests are set to expand in the coming days. Farmers from Magnesia plan to block the port of Volos, while new roadblocks will form in Thebes, Livadia, Kastoria, Evros, and Serres. On Wednesday, farmers from Trikala plan a blockade at the Megalochori junction.

Messages and Symbols

Protesters are using their blockades to convey messages about the Greek Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid (OPEKEPE). Some have displayed signs mocking government mismanagement, including one showing a tractor for sale aimed at buying a luxury Ferrari.

An unexpected symbol at the protests is the flag of the anime series One Piece, representing resistance and opposition to authority, echoing themes from the show where the main characters challenge governmental power.

Tensions in Larissa

Two farmers arrested during the protests in Larissa were taken to court on Monday morning, with colleagues demanding their release. Rizos Maroudas, president of the Union of Agricultural Associations of Larissa, warned that protests will continue and intensify, criticizing the government’s handling of the situation, including alleged suppression tactics and delays in subsidy payments.

Government Response

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis addressed the protests, emphasizing that the law must be upheld. “No road can be closed, regardless of the demand,” he said, adding that roads belong to all citizens who pay taxes and tolls.

Marinakis also highlighted the government’s efforts to support farmers: “We are the government that has responded more than any other to farmers’ requests. Initial payments have been made, and more will be delivered by the end of the year.” He added that tax reductions and accelerated payments are part of the administration’s efforts to ensure farmers and livestock breeders receive what they are owed.

Regarding confrontations with authorities, Marinakis condemned attacks on police vehicles, stating that the police will enforce the law to keep roads open while ensuring that legitimate payments reach farmers.

Government and Opposition Responses

Deputy Minister of Labor Kostas Karagounis stated that farmer payments would be completed by the end of December, noting that subsidies this year will total €3.3 billion, up from €2.7 billion last year, despite initial delays.

The opposition criticized the government’s handling of the OPEKEPE scandal. PASOK highlighted that 70% of basic subsidies remain unpaid, blaming systemic failures and delays. SYRIZA accused the government of misleading farmers, citing delayed compensations, reduced aid, and high energy costs.

Source: tovima.com

Economy
Μητσοτάκης: Διαβεβαιώσεις για μεταρρυθμίσεις και κάλπες το 2027

Μητσοτάκης: Διαβεβαιώσεις για μεταρρυθμίσεις και κάλπες το 2027

Business
Μυτιληναίος: Το μήνυμα για πολιτική σταθερότητα και επενδύσεις στην Ελλάδα

Μυτιληναίος: Το μήνυμα για πολιτική σταθερότητα και επενδύσεις στην Ελλάδα

inWellness
inTown
«Miraculous: Ιστορίες των Ladybug & Cat Noir»: Μια από τις δημοφιλέστερες σειρές animation στο «Φιλίπ»
inTickets 30.11.25

«Miraculous: Ιστορίες των Ladybug & Cat Noir»: Μια από τις δημοφιλέστερες σειρές animation στο «Φιλίπ»

Μια παράσταση γεμάτη μαγεία, θεαματικές ιστορίες, μοναδικές χορογραφίες και τραγούδια, ειδικά δημιουργημένα για το μουσικό show, προσφέροντας στους θεατές μια αξέχαστη εμπειρία.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU
English edition 01.12.25

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark.

Σύνταξη
JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026
English edition 27.11.25

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis, noting the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model

Σύνταξη
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24.11.25

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
Λούτσα: Είχε πιεί ο 29χρονος που προκάλεσε το θανατηφόρο τροχαίο – Έρχονται έλεγχοι της Τροχαίας και με ναρκοτέστ
Ελλάδα 01.12.25

Λούτσα: Είχε πιεί ο 29χρονος που προκάλεσε το θανατηφόρο τροχαίο – Έρχονται έλεγχοι της Τροχαίας και με ναρκοτέστ

Τι έδειξαν τα πρώτα αποτελέσματα στις αιματολογικές εξετάσεις του 29χρονου που προκάλεσε το τροχαίο στη Λούτσα - Ελέγχεται αν είχε κάνει και χρήση ναρκωτικών ουσιών

Σύνταξη
Ο Τραμπ συγκαλεί σύσκεψη στο Οβάλ Γραφείο για τη Βενεζουέλα – Το «τελεσίγραφο» στον Μαδούρο
Εκστρατεία πίεσης 01.12.25

Ο Τραμπ συγκαλεί σύσκεψη στο Οβάλ Γραφείο για τη Βενεζουέλα – Το «τελεσίγραφο» στον Μαδούρο

Αυξάνει την πίεση στη Βενεζουέλα ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος, λίγες ώρες αφότου παραδέχθηκε το τηλεφώνημα με τον Μαδούρο. Φέρεται ότι του έδωσε «διορία» για να παραιτηθεί από την εξουσία.

Σύνταξη
Άγνωστοι έκλεψαν χιλιάδες πυρομαχικά που προορίζονταν για τον γερμανικό στρατό
Bundeswehr 01.12.25

Άγνωστοι έκλεψαν χιλιάδες πυρομαχικά που προορίζονταν για τον γερμανικό στρατό

Φτερά έκαναν 20.000 πυρομαχικά και καπνογόνα από πολιτικό φορτηγό το οποίο είχε ως τελικό προορισμό τον γερμανικό στρατό. Οι αρχές πιστεύουν πως το φορτίο ήταν γνωστό στους δράστες

Σύνταξη
Σαββίδης: «Eνωμένοι στα 100 χρόνια του ΠΑΟΚ – Να φύγουμε από την παλιά Τούμπα ως πρωταθλητές»
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.12.25

Σαββίδης: «Eνωμένοι στα 100 χρόνια του ΠΑΟΚ – Να φύγουμε από την παλιά Τούμπα ως πρωταθλητές»

Ο Ιβάν Σαββίδης μιλώντας στους υπαλλήλους της ΠΑΕ ΠΑΟΚ υπογράμμισε τη σημασία που έχει να είναι όλοι ενωμένοι στα 100 χρόνια του συλλόγου ώστε οι ασπρόμαυροι να αναδειχθούν πρωταθλητές.

Σύνταξη
Σιωνιστές, η 11η Σεπτεμβρίου και ο νεκρός Τσάρλι Κερκ – Ο Γκάι Πιρς αναπαράγει Νικ Φουέντες πριν αποσυρθεί από τα social media
Δηλητήριο online 01.12.25

Σιωνιστές, η 11η Σεπτεμβρίου και ο νεκρός Τσάρλι Κερκ – Ο Γκάι Πιρς αναπαράγει Νικ Φουέντες πριν αποσυρθεί από τα social media

Ο Γκάι Πιρς εξέδωσε επίσημη συγγνώμη για τη διάδοση «ανακριβούς περιεχομένου και ψευδών πληροφοριών» από τον ακροδεξιό Νικ Φουέντες

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Νοτιοανατολική Ασία: Πάνω από 1.160 οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες – Τρομάζει το μέγεθος της καταστροφής
Κλιματική καταστροφή 01.12.25 Upd: 21:00

Νοτιοανατολική Ασία: Πάνω από 1.160 οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες – Τρομάζει το μέγεθος της καταστροφής

Τεράστια είναι η καταστροφή από τις φονικές πλημμύρες και κατολισθήσεις στην Ινδονησία, τη Μαλαισία και την Ταϊλάνδη. Εκατοντάδες οι νεκροί, εκατομμύρια οι πληγέντες κάτοικοι, ανυπολόγιστο το κόστος.

Σύνταξη
ΕΕ: Η Κάλας «προειδοποιεί» τις ΗΠΑ εναντίον της πίεσης στην Ουκρανία υπέρ της Ρωσίας
Κόσμος 01.12.25

ΕΕ: Η Κάλας «προειδοποιεί» τις ΗΠΑ εναντίον της πίεσης στην Ουκρανία υπέρ της Ρωσίας

Η Κάγια Κάλας, Ύπατη Εκπρόσωπος της ΕΕ για θέματα εξωτερικής πολιτικής, κάλεσε τις ΗΠΑ «να πιέζουν λιγότερο το θύμα», ενώ είπε πως το συμφέρον των ΗΠΑ, δεν είναι υποχρεωτικά προς το συμφέρον της ΕΕ

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Παρτιζάν: Οι νέες αποχωρήσεις και ο προπονητής που θα την καθοδηγήσει στο παιχνίδι με τη Μπάγερν
Μπάσκετ 01.12.25

Παρτιζάν: Οι νέες αποχωρήσεις και ο προπονητής που θα την καθοδηγήσει στο παιχνίδι με τη Μπάγερν

Ντόμινο αποχωρήσεων μετά την παραίτηση του Ομπράντοβιτς καθώς παρελθόν αποτελούν και οι δυο συνεργάτες του. Ο Μίρκο Οτσόκολιτς ο υπηρεσιακός τεχνικός ενόψει του αγώνα με τη Μπάγερν.

Σύνταξη
Αγρότες: Κλιμακώνουν τις κινητοποιήσεις τους οι αγρότες – Ενισχύονται τα μπλόκα
Ο κύβος ερρίφθη 01.12.25 Upd: 20:36

«Δεν κάνουμε βήμα πίσω»: Κλιμακώνουν τις κινητοποιήσεις οι αγρότες - Ενισχύονται τα μπλόκα

Η κυβέρνηση, αντί να ανταποκριθεί στα -δίκαια- αιτήματα των γεωργών, των κτηνοτρόφων, των μελισσοκόμων και των ψαράδων, τα αντιμετωπίζει με καταστολή και συλλήψεις, τονίζουν οι αγρότες

Σύνταξη
Άγιαξ: Κλείνει τις θύρες των οργανωμένων για το ντέρμπι με τη Φέγενορντ
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.12.25

Άγιαξ: Κλείνει τις θύρες των οργανωμένων για το ντέρμπι με τη Φέγενορντ

Μετά τα όσα συνέβησαν στο παιχνίδι με τη Γκρόνιγκεν που διεκόπη λόγω ρίψης καπνογόνων η διοίκηση του Άγιαξ αποφάσισε να κλείσει τις θύρες των οργανωμένων οπαδών στο προσεχές ντέρμπι με τη Φέγενορντ.

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Το ζήτημα των μεταπολεμικών συνόρων κυριάρχησε στις δύσκολες συνομιλίες Ουάσινγκτον και Κιέβου
Δείτε χάρτη 01.12.25

Το μεγάλο «αγκάθι»: Το θέμα των μεταπολεμικών συνόρων κυριάρχησε στις συνομιλίες Ουάσινγκτον και Κιέβου

Πώς εξελίχθηκε η συνάντηση στη Φλόριντα ανάμεσα σε ΗΠΑ και Ουκρανία - Ο Στιβ Γουίτκοφ θα συναντηθεί με τον Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν την Τρίτη το απόγευμα, όπως επιβεβαίωσε το Κρεμλίνο

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Ο πάπας Λέων ΙΔ΄ κάλεσε από τον Λίβανο τους θρησκευτικούς ηγέτες να καταπολεμήσουν τη βία και τη μισαλλοδοξία
Θερμή υποδοχή 01.12.25

Ο πάπας Λέων ΙΔ΄ κάλεσε από τον Λίβανο τους θρησκευτικούς ηγέτες να καταπολεμήσουν τη βία και τη μισαλλοδοξία

Ο πάπας Λέων ΙΔ' βρίσκεται για επίσημη επίσκεψη στον Λίβανο -παρά τους βομβαρδισμούς- από όπου απηύθυνε μήνυμα ειρήνης προς τις θρησκευτικές ηγεσίας των κοινοτήτων της χώρας

Σύνταξη
Η Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον δεν μετανιώνει που υποστήριξε δημοσίως τον Γούντι Άλεν: «Eίναι σημαντικό να ορθώνουμε ανάστημα»
«Η κατάλληλη στιγμή» 01.12.25

Η Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον δεν μετανιώνει που υποστήριξε δημοσίως τον Γούντι Άλεν: «Eίναι σημαντικό να ορθώνουμε ανάστημα»

Η Σκάρλετ Γιόχανσον είναι μία από τις λίγες προσωπικότητες του Χόλιγουντ που τάχθηκαν υπέρ του Γούντι Άλεν σχετικά με τις κατηγορίες για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Μήνυμα νέας σκληρής καταστολής από Μαξίμου κατά των αγροτών – Το αγροτικό καίει τη «θετική ατζέντα» Μητσοτάκη
Πολιτική 01.12.25

Μήνυμα νέας σκληρής καταστολής από Μαξίμου κατά των αγροτών – Το αγροτικό καίει τη «θετική ατζέντα» Μητσοτάκη

Η αστυνομία «θα πρέπει σε κάθε περίπτωση, χωρίς εκπτώσεις, χωρίς αστερίσκους να επιβάλει το νόμο», λέει ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος αναφορικά με τις κινητοποιήσεις των αγροτών. «Γαλάζια» στελέχη βλέπουν να δημιουργείται ασφυκτικός κοινωνικός κλοιός απέναντι στην κυβερνητική επιχείρηση της «θετικής ατζέντας».

Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Γιάννης Μπασκάκης
Ελεγκτικό Συνέδριο: Αδιαφάνεια στις δημόσιες συμβάσεις – Χαμηλός ανταγωνισμός και λάθη
Ελεγκτικό Συνέδριο 01.12.25

Αδιαφάνεια στις δημόσιες συμβάσεις - Χαμηλός ανταγωνισμός, απευθείας αναθέσεις και λάθη

Με απευθείας ανάθεση το 81,5% του συνόλου των συμβάσεων. Ενδείξεις μη συμμόρφωσης με το υφιστάμενο θεσμικό πλαίσιο και περιορισμένο ανταγωνισμό, διαπιστώνει το Ελεγκτικό Συνέδριο.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Ο Λανουά αυτοακυρώνεται στο ίδιο βίντεο: Κόκκινη στον Λιάσο του Πανσερραϊκού, κίτρινη στον Μεϊτέ του ΠΑΟΚ!
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.12.25

Ο Λανουά αυτοακυρώνεται στο ίδιο βίντεο: Κόκκινη στον Λιάσο του Πανσερραϊκού, κίτρινη στον Μεϊτέ του ΠΑΟΚ!

«Δεν υπάρχει αποβολή του Μαρίν», ανέφερε, επίσης, ο Γάλλος αρχιδιαιτητής στην ανάλυση φάσεων από το ντέρμπι Παναθηναϊκός-ΑΕΚ 2-3, από όπου σχολίασε και τα πέναλτι.

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Προκλητικός Κυρανάκης: Για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ φταίνε τα μπλόκα και οι αγροτικές κινητοποιήσεις
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 01.12.25

Προκλητικός Κυρανάκης: Για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ φταίνε τα μπλόκα και οι αγροτικές κινητοποιήσεις

Εμπρηστικές δηλώσεις απύθμενου θράσους από τον υπουργό Μεταφορών και Υποδομών Κωνσταντίνο Κυρανάκη εναντίον των δυναμικών αγροτικών κινητοποιήσεων που η κυβέρνηση αντιμετώπισε με αστυνομική βία. Τα αγροτικά «μπλόκα» που ασκούν «πολιτικούς εκβιασμούς» φταίνε για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, λέει ο Κυρανάκης.

Σύνταξη
Επιχειρήσεις ΗΠΑ στην Καραϊβική – Ίσως και έγκλημα πολέμου, λένε ειδικοί – «Έπρεπε να αρνηθούν τις διαταγές»
«Δίχως αμφιβολία» 01.12.25

Επιχειρήσεις ΗΠΑ στην Καραϊβική – Ίσως και έγκλημα πολέμου, λένε ειδικοί – «Έπρεπε να αρνηθούν τις διαταγές»

Από Ρεπουμπλικάνους γερουσιατές μέχρι και ειδικούς στο Δίκαιο του Πολέμου καταγγέλονται οι ευθύνες κυβερνητικών αξιωματούχων για τις εκτελέσεις ανθρώπων στην Καραϊβική.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
