Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas

Farmers in Greece are maintaining road blockades as part of an escalating protest over unpaid subsidies and government policies, with demonstrations continuing through the Christmas period.
Currently, the country’s road network is heavily disrupted. Farmers from Karditsa have blocked the E65 junction, while others from Larissa and Magnesia have occupied the Nikaia junction on the main Athens-Thessaloniki highway with agricultural machinery. On Monday morning, they also succeeded in closing the highway near Malgara, despite police presence.
New Protests Planned Nationwide
The protests are set to expand in the coming days. Farmers from Magnesia plan to block the port of Volos, while new roadblocks will form in Thebes, Livadia, Kastoria, Evros, and Serres. On Wednesday, farmers from Trikala plan a blockade at the Megalochori junction.
Messages and Symbols
Protesters are using their blockades to convey messages about the Greek Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid (OPEKEPE). Some have displayed signs mocking government mismanagement, including one showing a tractor for sale aimed at buying a luxury Ferrari.
An unexpected symbol at the protests is the flag of the anime series One Piece, representing resistance and opposition to authority, echoing themes from the show where the main characters challenge governmental power.
Tensions in Larissa
Two farmers arrested during the protests in Larissa were taken to court on Monday morning, with colleagues demanding their release. Rizos Maroudas, president of the Union of Agricultural Associations of Larissa, warned that protests will continue and intensify, criticizing the government’s handling of the situation, including alleged suppression tactics and delays in subsidy payments.
Government Response
Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis addressed the protests, emphasizing that the law must be upheld. “No road can be closed, regardless of the demand,” he said, adding that roads belong to all citizens who pay taxes and tolls.
Marinakis also highlighted the government’s efforts to support farmers: “We are the government that has responded more than any other to farmers’ requests. Initial payments have been made, and more will be delivered by the end of the year.” He added that tax reductions and accelerated payments are part of the administration’s efforts to ensure farmers and livestock breeders receive what they are owed.
Regarding confrontations with authorities, Marinakis condemned attacks on police vehicles, stating that the police will enforce the law to keep roads open while ensuring that legitimate payments reach farmers.
Government and Opposition Responses
Deputy Minister of Labor Kostas Karagounis stated that farmer payments would be completed by the end of December, noting that subsidies this year will total €3.3 billion, up from €2.7 billion last year, despite initial delays.
The opposition criticized the government’s handling of the OPEKEPE scandal. PASOK highlighted that 70% of basic subsidies remain unpaid, blaming systemic failures and delays. SYRIZA accused the government of misleading farmers, citing delayed compensations, reduced aid, and high energy costs.
Source: tovima.com
