29.11.2025 | 12:46
Κανονικά θα λειτουργήσουν μετρό και λεωφορεία το βράδυ του Σαββάτου
Airbus Ordered Immediate Recall of 6,000 A320 Planes
English edition 29 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 13:42

Airbus Ordered Immediate Recall of 6,000 A320 Planes

Airbus apologized for the disruption and stressed that safety remains its top priority, saying it is working with airlines and regulators to resolve the issue.

Υπέρταση: Η νέα 10λεπτη σάρωση που αλλάζει το τοπίο στην θεραπεία

Υπέρταση: Η νέα 10λεπτη σάρωση που αλλάζει το τοπίο στην θεραπεία

Airbus ordered the immediate repair of 6,000 of its widely used A320 family of jets in a large-scale recall affecting more than half the global fleet, threatening upheaval during the busiest travel weekend of the year in the United States and disruption worldwide, Reuters reported on Friday.

Airbus announced that intense solar radiation could distort critical flight-control data on about 6,000 aircraft in the A320 family.

The setback appears to be among the largest recalls affecting Airbus in its 55-year history and comes weeks after the A320 overtook the Boeing 737 as the most-delivered model. At the time Airbus issued its bulletin to the plane’s more than 350 operators, some 3,000 A320-family jets were in the air.

Airlines in the United States, Europe, and Asia, including American Airlines, Delta, United, Air India, Wizz Air, Avianca, British Airways, ANA, and Air New Zealand, are affected, with several already reporting cancellations and delays.

American Airlines said some 340 of its 480 A320 aircraft would need to be fixed. It said it mostly expected these to be completed by Saturday, with about two hours required for each plane.

Delta Airlines said updates to a small portion of its Airbus A320 planes will likely be completed by Saturday morning, a spokesperson said.

The warning follows an incident reported by JetBlue on October 30, when an A320 abruptly lost altitude, forcing an emergency landing and sending several passengers to the hospital.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) ordered airlines to update aircraft software before continuing normal operations. Carriers have been granted temporary operating permission until November 30.

Airbus apologized for the disruption and stressed that safety remains its top priority, saying it is working closely with airlines and regulators to resolve the issue.

Source: tovima.com

Τράπεζες: Πώς τα deals ξαναγράφουν την αρχιτεκτονική του κλάδου 

Τράπεζες: Πώς τα deals ξαναγράφουν την αρχιτεκτονική του κλάδου 

Eurogroup: Τι σηματοδοτεί για την Ελλάδα η υποψηφιότητα Πιερρακάκη

Eurogroup: Τι σηματοδοτεί για την Ελλάδα η υποψηφιότητα Πιερρακάκη

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026
English edition 27.11.25

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis, noting the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model

Σύνταξη
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24.11.25

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Χανιά – Ολυμπιακός Β’
Super League 2 29.11.25

LIVE: Χανιά – Ολυμπιακός Β’

LIVE: Χανιά – Ολυμπιακός Β’. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 14:00 την αναμέτρηση Χανιά – Ολυμπιακός Β’ στο πλαίσιο της 12ης αγωνιστικής της Superleague 2.

Σύνταξη
Καιρός: Σύντομη ανάσα πριν από έναν βροχερό Δεκέμβριο – Οι πρώτες εκτιμήσεις Κολυδά
Ελλάδα 29.11.25

Καιρός: Σύντομη ανάσα πριν από έναν βροχερό Δεκέμβριο – Οι πρώτες εκτιμήσεις Κολυδά

Ο καιρός θα δώσει μια σύντομη ανάπαυλα στις πρώτες μέρες του Δεκεμβρίου, αλλά από τις 4 του μήνα αναμένεται η έναρξη ενός κύκλου βροχοπτώσεων που θα φέρει τον πραγματικό χειμώνα στη χώρα.

Σύνταξη
Χιλιάδες αεροσκάφη επηρεάστηκαν από το πρόβλημα στον έλεγχο πτήσης της Airbus – Τι λένε AEGEAN και SKY Express
Ελλάδα 29.11.25

Χιλιάδες αεροσκάφη επηρεάστηκαν από το πρόβλημα στον έλεγχο πτήσης της Airbus – Τι λένε AEGEAN και SKY Express

Χιλιάδες αεροσκάφη παγκοσμίως αντιμετώπισαν πρόβλημα από ένα λειτουργικό ζήτημα στα αεροπλάνα της Airbus, με αποτέλεσμα κάποια εξ αυτών να τεθούν εκτός λειτουργίας

Σύνταξη
NBA Europe: «Οι Αμερικανοί θέλουν το ντέρμπι Ολυμπιακός – Παναθηναϊκός στη νέα διοργάνωση»
Μπάσκετ 29.11.25

NBA Europe: «Οι Αμερικανοί θέλουν το ντέρμπι Ολυμπιακός – Παναθηναϊκός στη νέα διοργάνωση»

Ρεπορτάζ στην Ισπανία κάνει λόγο για προσπάθεια του NBA Europe να προσελκύσει Ολυμπιακό και Παναθηναϊκό στη νέα διοργάνωση που ετοιμάζεται να ταράξει τα νερά του ευρωπαϊκού μπάσκετ.

Σύνταξη
«Εμμηνόπαυση, ένα σύμπαν για το οποίο κανείς δε συζητά» – Απόσπασμα από το βιβλίο Τολμώ της Ναόμι Γουότς
Ελληνική έκδοση 29.11.25

«Εμμηνόπαυση, ένα σύμπαν για το οποίο κανείς δε συζητά» - Απόσπασμα από το βιβλίο Τολμώ της Ναόμι Γουότς

«Η συζήτηση για την εμμηνόπαυση επιβάλλει να είμαστε ειλικρινείς, δυνατές και, τολμώ να το πω, ακόμη και λίγο… όχι και τόσο καθωσπρέπει…» γράφει η Ναόμι Γουότς ενώ θυμάται με χιούμορ το πρώτο βράδυ της με τον νυν σύζυγό της, Μπίλι Κράνταπ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Λειψυδρία: Η Τεχεράνη είναι πιο κοντά στην Ευρώπη από ότι νομίζουμε – Νέα μελέτη για την εξάντληση των υδάτινων πόρων
Νέα μελέτη 29.11.25

Η Τεχεράνη είναι πιο κοντά στην Ευρώπη από ό,τι νομίζουμε: Εξαντλούνται τα αποθέματα νερού - Είναι λύση η αφαλάτωση;

Η Τεχεράνη είναι ένα βήμα πριν εκδώσει δελτία νερού για τα 13 εκατ. κατοίκους της - Νέα μελέτη για τη λειψυδρία επιβεβαιώνει ότι οι υδάτινοι πόροι της Ευρώπης εξαντλούνται - Είναι τα μέτρα που ανακοίνωσε η Ελλάδα στη σωστή κατεύθυνση;

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Γκίλφοϊλ: Δείπνο για τους αμερικανούς πεζοναύτες την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών
Η ανάρτηση 29.11.25

Δείπνο σε αμερικανούς πεζοναύτες παρέθεσε η Γκίλφοϊλ για την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών

«Μπορεί να είναι δύσκολο να γιορτάζουμε τις διακοπές μακριά από το σπίτι, αλλά εδώ στην Αθήνα το κάναμε ξεχωριστό», ανέφερε η πρέσβης των ΗΠΑ Κίμπερλι Γκίλφοϊλ σε ανάρτησή της στο Χ

Σύνταξη
Ποντένσε: «Περήφανος για την ομάδα μου, δείξαμε χαρακτήρα και προσωπικότητα»
Ποδόσφαιρο 29.11.25

Ποντένσε: «Περήφανος για την ομάδα μου, δείξαμε χαρακτήρα και προσωπικότητα»

Ενθουσιασμένος για το μέλλον του Ολυμπιακού δηλώνει ο Ντάνιελ Ποντένσε, ο οποίος εξέφρασε την περηφάνια του για την απόδοση των «ερυθρόλευκων» κόντρα στη Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης.

Σύνταξη
Ανθεί οικονομικά η Ισπανία του Σάντσεθ – Ποιά τα τρία μυστικά της Μαδρίτης
Πρότυπο 29.11.25

Ανθεί οικονομικά η Ισπανία του Σάντσεθ – Ποια τα τρία μυστικά της Μαδρίτης

Τη στιγμή που το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, μια μεγάλη και ισχυρή χώρα της Ευρώπης, υποφέρει οικονομικά, η άλλοτε λαβωμένη από την κρίση Ισπανία αποτελεί παράδειγμα ανάπτυξης προς μίμηση για πολλούς.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Το «σίριαλ» συνεχίζεται: Αναβλήθηκε η συνάντηση Ομπράντοβιτς – Παρτιζάν
Euroleague 29.11.25

Το «σίριαλ» συνεχίζεται: Αναβλήθηκε η συνάντηση Ομπράντοβιτς – Παρτιζάν

Την επόμενη εβδομάδα θα γίνει τελικά η συνάντηση ανάμεσα σε Ζέλικο Ομπράντοβιτς και Παρτιζάν, προκειμένου να συζητήσουν αν θα παραμείνει ο Σέρβος προπονητής στον πάγκο της ομάδας.

Σύνταξη
Μπακογιάννη: Ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη μας ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ – Τι λέει για «κόμμα» Τσίπρα και Σαμαρά
Πολιτική 29.11.25

Μπακογιάννη: Ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη μας ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ – Τι λέει για «κόμμα» Τσίπρα και Σαμαρά

Η Ντόρα Μπακογιάννη παραδέχθηκε πως ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα λάθη της κυβέρνησης ήταν ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ το οποίο όπως είπε το «πληρώνουμε τώρα» ενώ μίλησε και για τον Αλέξη Τσίπρα, υποστηρίζοντας ότι «φαίνεται να θέλει να καλύψει το κενό». Μάλιστα σημείωσε πως τα θεωρώ αλαζονικά όσα ακούγονται που λένε ότι «δεν θα μας αγγίξει»

Σύνταξη
Λειψυδρία στην Αττική: Ανάγκη συντονισμένου σχεδίου – Τι λέει ο Λέκκας για αφαλάτωση και υπόγεια ύδατα
Δύσκολα τα πράγματα 29.11.25

Ανάγκη συντονισμένου σχεδίου για τη λειψυδρία στην Αττική – Τι λέει ο Λέκκας για αφαλάτωση και υπόγεια ύδατα

Την ανάγκη συντονισμένης αξιοποίησης των υπόγειων υδάτων πριν από την αφαλάτωση τονίζει ο καθηγητής του ΟΑΣΠ Ευθύμιος Λέκκας, αναφορικά με τη σοβαρή λειψυδρία που αντιμετωπίζει το Λεκανοπέδιο

Σύνταξη
Αντετοκούνμπο: «Έχουμε χάσει 7 σερί ματς, κανείς δεν πρέπει να έχει προσωπική ατζέντα»
NBA 29.11.25

Αντετοκούνμπο: «Έχουμε χάσει 7 σερί ματς, κανείς δεν πρέπει να έχει προσωπική ατζέντα»

Οι Μπακς έχασαν από τους Νικς και αποκλείστηκαν από το Κύπελλο του NBA με την έβδομη συνεχόμενη ήττα τους και ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο δεν μάσησε τα λόγια του για όσα είδε από την ομάδα του...

Σύνταξη
Οι 5 μετοχές που πήραν «φωτιά» στο ΧΑ, πίσω από την πόρτα του Mid Cap Conference και το ενδιαφέρον για ΑΕΜ και ΑΒΑΞ, το παρασκήνιο για ΑΔΜΗΕ, τι ετοιμάζει η Βρεττού, η αγανάκτηση του Θεοδωρόπουλου

Οι 5 μετοχές που πήραν «φωτιά» στο ΧΑ, πίσω από την πόρτα του Mid Cap Conference και το ενδιαφέρον για ΑΕΜ και ΑΒΑΞ, το παρασκήνιο για ΑΔΜΗΕ, τι ετοιμάζει η Βρεττού, η αγανάκτηση του Θεοδωρόπουλου

Προσωπικός Αριθμός: Τι πρέπει να ξέρετε πριν εκδώσετε τη νέα αστυνομική ταυτότητα

Προσωπικός Αριθμός: Τι πρέπει να ξέρετε πριν εκδώσετε τη νέα αστυνομική ταυτότητα

Η λειψυδρία απειλεί το Ιράν – Σενάρια ακόμη και για εκκένωση της Τεχεράνης

Η λειψυδρία απειλεί το Ιράν – Σενάρια ακόμη και για εκκένωση της Τεχεράνης

Κτηματολόγιο – Δασικοί Χάρτες: Ποιες είναι οι νέες ρυθμίσεις για τη διάσωση ιδιοκτησιών σε κίνδυνο

Κτηματολόγιο – Δασικοί Χάρτες: Ποιες είναι οι νέες ρυθμίσεις για τη διάσωση ιδιοκτησιών σε κίνδυνο

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Ο εγκέφαλος κυριολεκτικά πονάει από τις αρνητικές σκέψεις και την κακή διάθεση

Ο εγκέφαλος κυριολεκτικά πονάει από τις αρνητικές σκέψεις και την κακή διάθεση

Η συνέπεια είναι η μεγαλύτερη απόδειξη αγάπης για το παιδί

Η συνέπεια είναι η μεγαλύτερη απόδειξη αγάπης για το παιδί

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

